A Dallas Fourth of July Style Edit

I‘ve long been a fan of the good old American picnic on a fabulous patch of grass in anticipation of a grand fireworks display (a formula I’ve worked to perfect). If you are planning such an experience for a Fourth of July celebration this weekend, you might be also pondering an outfit style that seems appropriately patriotic or — dare I say — on theme. Fun fact: it is possible to incorporate the colors of our flag without looking like an eyesore to your fellow Independence Day revelers. Maybe a simple adoption of blues and whites with a pop of red via an accessory for something chic and patriotic that won’t make you look like you belong in a parade.

With that in mind, I’ve selected a few pieces, predominately sourced from Dallas boutiques and brands, for a fashion-minded Fourth of July.

A simple way to start is with a breezy, flowing white dress. It’s the perfect backdrop to paint your flag-themed picture. Head on down to Stanley Korshak and pick up Ganni’s Broderie Anglaise maxi dress. Just be sure to always place yourself demurely on your Hermès picnic blanket to avoid any grass stains.

Feel like rocking separates for your outdoor partying? Then might I suggest Delilah’s blue seersucker top you can score at Canary. This blouse would look effortlessly chic paired with white jeans and some girl-on-the-go sneakers (maybe a pair from Chanel).

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

If you find yourself in a more elevated setting — perhaps a seaside manse in Newport or Montecito (are Harry and Megan throwing a barbecue in their new digs?) — and need a more formal outfit for evening fireworks, then I say Lanvin’s tomato red cape-effect belted crepe mini dress is your ideal option. It’s fabulously chic, but playful given its leg-baring length. Perfect to show off your summer tan.

Dallas favorite Mi Golondrina has a selection of breezy, one-of-a-kind pieces that are perfect for the Fourth. With a modern silhouette and just a pop of bright blue, the Olivia Cielo Azul will work hard in your wardrobe well beyond the three-day weekend.

I’m a firm believer that every wardrobe should be stocked with a few Mark Cross bags for any occasion. I adore their rattan versions for the spring and summer. They make any outfit look immediately fresh and light. For your patriotic picnic go with the Grace cube rattan and leather box bag. The version that is tumbled grain McRed with bleach rattan is perfect for that subtle wink of red via an accessory.

Should a pool be a part of your July Fourth plans, Market in Highland Park Village just so happens to be an under-the-radar source for cool swimwear. Solid and Stripe’s Lilo bikini is perfectly patriotic.

Another way of popping in some color is through your footwear. I adore the chunkier, clunkier aesthetic that many designers have been favoring the past few seasons. Neous has an eye-catching pair of leather platform sandals in navy. I’d suggest pairing with a gingham blouse and faded blue jeans for that calculated casual look.

As for me, I’ll likely be wearing my usual uniform of shorts (khaki), button-up shirt (white), sweater (likely navy blue Prada) over my shoulders, and my Adidas Stan Smiths. Wondering where is my pop of red? I’ll be sure to have a few drinks the night before so my eyes will be slightly bloodshot. Have a fashionable Independence Day!