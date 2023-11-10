One of the Most Charming Texas Hill Country Towns, Fredericksburg, Is Going Big This Christmas

Shop for everyone on your Christmas list as you visit the town's more than 150 unique shops.

At the center of town, visitors can find an authentic 26-foot tall German Christmas Pyramid that has moving wooden figures and a spinning windmill, as well as a 30-foot community Christmas tree.

Twinkling lights, cozy fires, and shopping for presents signal that Christmas is almost here. There’s no better place to kick off the holiday season than in Fredericksburg, a true old-world Christmas wonderland.

For over 175 years, this German town in the Texas Hill Country has blended German heritage with Texas hospitality. It’s always the perfect time to visit the quaint and historic destination — every season is idyllic — but Christmas may be the best of all. The holiday season is so popular in Fredericksburg that the town has its own Christmas and Holiday Guide so visitors can take advantage of every storybook celebration.

Weihnachtszeit, the Christmas season, in Fredericksburg, offers a variety of special events and holiday fun. The small town is often compared to the set of a Hallmark movie, and with good reason. At the center of town, visitors can find an authentic 26-foot tall German Christmas Pyramid with moving wooden figures, a spinning windmill, and a 30-foot community Christmas tree. Talk about a backdrop straight out of the movies.

Every night is Christmas in Fredericksburg. Timeless traditions prevail in this Hill Country town, including Nights of Lights — a nightly lighting ceremony on the town’s square, Marktplatz. The program features carols, history, and a grand finale countdown that concludes with the space turning into a holiday wonderland. The program runs nightly from November 21 through January 7 (except for December 1 and 31).

But, that’s not all there is to do in Fredericksburg. The town’s holiday events calendar is riddled with events of all shapes and sizes, including outdoor ice skating, a Christmas Card Stamping Party, a holiday home tour and market, a Christmas Parade, and more.

It’s time to make your list and check it twice. Shop for everyone on your holiday list at the town’s more than 150 shops, boutiques, and art galleries on and around Main Street. Discover home décor, art, clothing, jewelry, locally made gifts, and more. There’s something for everyone on the Nice List (and maybe even on the Naughty List).

With so much to see and do, you will want to stay awhile. It’s nearly impossible to resist the town’s cozy and sentimental accommodations. Gather with family and friends at one of the area’s vacation rentals, cabins, or bed and breakfasts that can accommodate groups of over 10 people. Fredericksburg also has several hotels, motels, and boutique inns. For an added touch, many properties will be decorated for the holiday season.

The holiday season in Fredericksburg can be busy, so it is important to plan. Book lodging, restaurant, and attraction choices in advance of arrival. Visiting midweek, such as Sunday through Thursday, provides perks like fewer crowds, more relaxed shopping, shorter wait times, and more availability on lodging.

Wishing you and yours a holly, jolly Christmas season!