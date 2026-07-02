Guests Don’t Have to Choose Between Nature and Comfort at ULUM Moab — A Luxury Resort in a Secluded Utah Desert

1 / 0 All of the tents at ULUM Moab boast plush beds and even electric blankets for chilly nights. Each of ULUM Moab’s 50 private tents is positioned for privacy and unobstructed views of the Southeast Utah desert. ULUM Moab seamlessly dances the line between luxury hotel with authentic immersion in nature so guests can have both. The tent interiors at ULUM Moab are outfitted with plush king beds, heated blankets, rain showers and private toilets for a true five-star glamping experience. The main lobby lounge building at ULUM Moab overlooks the iconic Looking Glass Arch and the sprawling Utah desert. Three pools including a heated pool, hot tub and cold plunge are available to guests at ULUM Moab in Moab, Utah. Meals at ULUM Moab’s main lodge dining room draws guests for gourmet dishes with fresh ingredients. ULUM Moab’s spa cave is carved into a sandstone rock formation near the main lodge, offering massage treatments in a one-of-a-kind setting.

There are very few places where you can wake up to rain on a canvas tent in the Utah desert, wrap yourself in a Pendleton wool blanket by a wood-burning furnace, and still call it a five-star stay. ULUM Moab, a two MICHELIN Key luxury glamping hotel near Moab, Utah, is one of them. Positioned minutes from Arches National Park and Canyonlands, the 50-tent property has become one of the most premier nature escapes in the Southwest, and after a stay there, it’s easy to understand why.

For someone who sits on the farthest glam side of the glamping spectrum, waking up to my canvas tent swaying in the wind and having to girl-scout my way to warmth was a bit jarring at first. But as I got the fire going and settled in while watching the sunrise, I realized that was entirely the point.

As kitschy as it sounds, immersing yourself in nature really can reset you – and ULUM Moab seamlessly dances the line between a luxury hotel with authentic immersion in nature so guests can have both.

All of the tents at ULUM Moab boast plush beds and even electric blankets for chilly nights.

The ULUM Moab Experience

ULUM’s 200-acre property boasts fifty tents, each one oriented for privacy and views regardless of vantage point. Inside, they deliver every five-star glamping comfort you could want – rain showers, private toilets, plush king beds, a couch and chairs, a coffee and tea station, and a patio for soaking up the scenery.

A furnace with wood waiting for cooler nights and an AC unit for when the desert heat kicks in. All of it overlooks the sweeping desert landscape and the iconic towering Looking Glass Arch just across the property.

ULUM’s main lobby lounge building is the heart of ULUM, with a spacious dining room and ample hangout spots. Fireplaces are scattered across the outdoor patio area beneath lookout views. There are three pools, a hot tub, a heated pool, and a cold plunge for every change of the weather. Each evening, a complimentary gourmet s’more bar is set up for guests who want to end their day with sweet treats.

Just adjacent to the lodge, there is a massage cave tucked inside a literal cave carved out of a massive rock formation, visible only through a small door. Stepping inside to see the red rock walls dimly lit by candlelight sure does set the tone for relaxation. My 50-minute massage worked through specific pressure points and tension strategies that my body needed after a full day of hiking.

Fine Dining at ULUM Moab

Breakfast at ULUM is lively, with tables full of guests hovering over trail maps, planning their day over coffee, fresh-squeezed juice, and a lengthy breakfast menu of dishes like a bacon and egg sandwich on warm brioche or a loaded breakfast burrito.

Guests trickle out with their backpacks and maps in hand, stopping to fill little paper bags at the complimentary trail mix bar stocked with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits, and their water bottles at an electrolyte station for the adventure ahead. For those staying behind to relax, or rolling back in from an early morning outing, the all-day cafe handles coffee, snacks, and sandwiches to enjoy now or later.

Come evening, the dining menu shifts into a gourmet experience with a menu of dishes like roast chicken with local vegetables, grazing boards of regional cheeses and cured meats, steaks, fish, and an inventive cocktail list, refreshing mocktails, and an extensive wine selection.

The real luxury of ULUM Moab is that guests don’t have to choose between nature and comfort.

Centered at the Heart of Utah’s Most Popular National Parks

ULUM is thoughtfully positioned with multiple national parks and notable nature sites within an hour or so drive away. The proximity is a luxury in itself. For nature lovers checking National Parks and noteworthy hikes off their bucket lists, staying at ULUM allows for access to all of it in one easy trip.

Ulum’s on-site Adventure Concierge will help curate self-guided adventures for guests excited to head out to see the land, including guided tours of Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park, Colorado River rafting, canyoneering and rock climbing. A sunrise hike through the photo-worthy Arches National Park is a popular morning ritual. On property, complimentary daily programming ranges from yoga and sound healing to soap making, watercoloring and tea blending.

There is even a popular star gazing tour in the nearby parks for those who can’t get enough of the certified DarkSky night views from ULUM itself.

The real luxury of ULUM Moab is that guests don’t have to choose between nature and comfort. The wild rugged desert experience comes with temperature control. And the jaw-dropping stargazing with gourmet s’more ingredients.

Because there is no shame in camping with a heavy dose of luxury.