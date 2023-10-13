Culture / Entertainment

A Party Guide to Halloween Weekend 2023 in Dallas

Spooky Events, Musicals, Costume Contests, Karaoke, and More

BY // 10.13.23
Halloween

Where to celebrate Halloween weekend in Dallas.

Hallow’s Eve will be here before we know it (Tuesday, October 31, 2023), and what better time to start planning your Halloween weekend than on Friday the 13th? Most Dallas parties and adult festivities will take place on Saturday, October 28. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, costume contests (for humans and pets), musicals, karaoke nights, and more.

Virgin Hotels Dallas
Get spooky at Virgin Hotels Dallas’ Halloween party. (Courtesy)

Halloween Parties

Monster Mash Disco at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Saturday, October 28

This Design District hotel is going big this Halloween with several spooky events over the weekend. But the biggest bash, the Monster Mash Disco, takes place on Saturday, October 28 at 9 pm. Dress in your most frightful costume and enjoy access to the disco with live music from Shangela and DJ Manrelic for $50. You can also opt for a VIP table for up to 10 guests, which also includes two bottles of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut and a choice of one select spirit.

Haunted W Dallas Rooftop at W Dallas

Saturday, October 28

Also on Saturday night, the W Dallas hotel is hosting The Haunted W Rooftop Halloween Costume Ball starting at 9 pm. Located at Altitude, the hotel’s 33rd-floor rooftop bar, the party will feature DJ Joe Vega, complimentary party favors, a VIP area with a 2-hour prepaid bar, and reserved table service.

Alice in Wonderland Sweet Tooth Hotel
On October 28, head to Sweet Tooth Hotel for an Alice in Wonderland-themed party. (Photo by TA Visuals)

Down the Rabbit Hole at Sweet Tooth Hotel

Saturday, October 28

From 9 pm to midnight on October 28, this Downtown Dallas interactive art museum is hosting an Alice in Wonderland-themed party — Down the Rabbit Hole. There will be live music by DJ Con the Baptist, meet-and-greets with Alice and the White Rabbit, photography sessions with TA Visuals, and craft cocktails. This party is ages 21 and up only and a $30 ticket also grants you access to Sweet Tooth Hotel’s Dreamland installation, the Calirosa Tequila cocktail lounge, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

Halloween at Truck Yard Dallas

Saturday, October 28

A family-friendly event until 9 pm, Truck Yard gets started at 11 am on Saturday. There will be spooky drinks all day, as well as candy for kids. At 4 pm, a family costume contest will take place, as well as a dog costume contest at 6 pm. Have your fortune read at 6 pm to 9 pm. And the human adult costume contest will commence at 9 pm.

Haunted Soiree Dallas
Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party at The Alexander Mansion comes to Dallas this October. (Courtesy of Meyer2Meyer Entertainment)

Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party at The Alexander Mansion

Select dates through October 31

This seven-city 21 years old and up-only experience comes to Dallas’ Alexander Mansion this October. A free-roam cocktail party, the night includes themed mini-drinks, entertainment, music, macabre magic, and interactive experiences. This season’s theme: The Legend of The Vaughan Clan. Tickets start at $64 per person.

Spooky Saturday at Old City Park

Saturday, October 28

Head to Old City Park from 6 pm to 10 pm on Saturday for an ages 21-and-up-only event featuring adult trick or treating, a DJ, tarot card reading, a seance, and costume contest. The event is BYOB and costs $15 per person to attend.

Other Halloween Festivities

Little Shop of Horrors
Celebrate Halloween weekend with a performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” by Lyric Stage. (Courtesy)

Little Shop of Horrors at Majestic Theatre

October 26 through 29

Celebrate the spooky weekend with a performance of Little Shop of Horrors by Lyric Stage. The sci-fi horror musical features a 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Find tickets to the PG-13 rated show here.

Spooky Karaoke Night at Another Round

Thursday, October 26

On Thursday night at 8 pm, head to indoor mini golf course and bar, Another Round, for a karaoke night. Guests can also enjoy two for $12 shots — the Bobbing for Apples and Oak Cliff Candy shots.

Rocky Horror Show Dallas
Celebrate Halloween by seeing The Rocky Horror Show this spooky weekend. (Photo by Kim Leeson)

The Rocky Horror Show at Kalita Humphreys Theater

Select dates through October 29

Directed by Blake Hackler, this cult classic by Richard O’Brien is taking over the Kalita Humphreys Theater through October 29. Catch a show on Friday through Sunday during Halloween weekend to celebrate the spooky holiday in style. And don’t be surprised if you’re asked to participate in the performance. The musical thrives on audience participation.

Dallas Halloween Vendor Market at ArtPark Trinity Groves

Saturday, October 28

Sip and shop from noon to 5 pm at the ArtPark Trinity Groves’ Spooky Vendor Market on October 28. It’s free to attend and will feature over 30 local vendors, specialty cocktails, lawn games, and more.

