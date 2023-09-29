Where to Find Festive Fall Cocktails in Dallas

It’s that time of year again when the best local bars and restaurants release refreshed, seasonal menus. And this fall 2023, those updates include several intriguing autumnal cocktails. From pumpkin-spiced drinks to spooky, Halloween-themed creations, these are some Dallas spots to find festive fall cocktails this season.

Revelers Hall

412 N. Bishop Avenue

Head to this Bishop Arts jazz bar for a whole new menu of fall-inspired cocktails. From a cereal milk drink with vodka, cinnamon, Borghetti, cold brew, and coconut cream to the Big Kiss Goodnight bramble, there are plenty of fancy cocktails to indulge in this season.

STK Steakhouse

2000 McKinney Avenue

This October, guests at STK can indulge in two specialty cocktails (starting on October 2). There will be the Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve, pumpkin spice syrup, orange, luxardo cherry, and Angostura bitters, as well as the Pumpkin Mocha Martini.

Elm & Good

2551 Elm Street

At the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum, signature restaurant Elm & Good recently brought on new executive chef Chad Starling and with that comes a new menu. Check out the Picker in the Rye cocktail this fall — it’s a shaken concoction of homemade vermouth/port mixture, lemon, and rosemary syrup.

Oddfellows

316 W. 7th Street

A brunch haven in Bishop Arts, Oddfellows just debuted a few fall-inspired cocktails for the season. Make sure to check out the PSL (Pumpkin Spiced Lambrusco) Spritz, Chai Tropicale, and Provencial Town with vodka, herbs-de-Provence syrup, lime juice, and lavender sugar.

Sweet Tooth Hotel

1511 Elm Street, Suite 100

At this downtown immersive art museum’s bar, you’ll find two new spooky cocktails to try. There’s a pumpkin espresso martini called Caffeinated Horseman that is lit on fire before served and Toils and Trouble — a mixture of vodka, melon liquor, citrus, and simple syrup. A plastic eyeball is added for a spooky effect. When you go in, don’t miss San Francisco-based artist Risa Iwasaki Culbertson‘s new exhibit, “The Journey Home.”

Monarch

1401 Elm Street, 49th Floor

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, this Italian steakhouse at The National is offering a special limited-time cocktail: Feel the Fizzle. It’s a mixture of hibiscus-infused Grey Goose vodka, rose syrup, rose water, coconut cream, lemon juice, and soda. For each drink ordered, Monarch will donate $1 to The Bridge Breast Network.