Restaurants / Lists

Where to Find Festive Fall Cocktails in Dallas

Add a Little Spike to Your Pumpkin Spiced

BY // 09.29.23
Cereal Milk_Revelers Hall

Indulge in the Cereal Milk cocktail this season at Revelers Hall. (Photo by Elliott Munoz)

It’s that time of year again when the best local bars and restaurants release refreshed, seasonal menus. And this fall 2023, those updates include several intriguing autumnal cocktails. From pumpkin-spiced drinks to spooky, Halloween-themed creations, these are some Dallas spots to find festive fall cocktails this season.

Big Kiss Goodnight_Revelers Hall
This fall, Revelers Hall has rolled out a new cocktail menu of fall-inspired drinks. (Photo by Elliott Munoz)

Revelers Hall

412 N. Bishop Avenue

Head to this Bishop Arts jazz bar for a whole new menu of fall-inspired cocktails. From a cereal milk drink with vodka, cinnamon, Borghetti, cold brew, and coconut cream to the Big Kiss Goodnight bramble, there are plenty of fancy cocktails to indulge in this season.

STK Steakhouse Fall Cocktails
Indulge in the Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned at STK this fall. (Courtesy)

STK Steakhouse

2000 McKinney Avenue

This October, guests at STK can indulge in two specialty cocktails (starting on October 2). There will be the Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve, pumpkin spice syrup, orange, luxardo cherry, and Angostura bitters, as well as the Pumpkin Mocha Martini.

Elm & Good
In honor of a new chef and menu at Elm & Good, enjoy the Picker in the Rye cocktail this fall. (Courtesy)

Elm & Good

2551 Elm Street

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON

At the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum, signature restaurant Elm & Good recently brought on new executive chef Chad Starling and with that comes a new menu. Check out the Picker in the Rye cocktail this fall — it’s a shaken concoction of homemade vermouth/port mixture, lemon, and rosemary syrup.

Oddfellows Dallas Fall Cocktails
Oddfellows has just launched a brand new fall-inspired cocktail menu. (Photo by Elliott Munoz)

Oddfellows

316 W. 7th Street

A brunch haven in Bishop Arts, Oddfellows just debuted a few fall-inspired cocktails for the season. Make sure to check out the PSL (Pumpkin Spiced Lambrusco) Spritz, Chai Tropicale, and Provencial Town with vodka, herbs-de-Provence syrup, lime juice, and lavender sugar.

Sweet Tooth Hotel
This October, Sweet Tooth Hotel is offering two new spooky cocktails. (Courtesy)

Sweet Tooth Hotel

1511 Elm Street, Suite 100

At this downtown immersive art museum’s bar, you’ll find two new spooky cocktails to try. There’s a pumpkin espresso martini called Caffeinated Horseman that is lit on fire before served and Toils and Trouble — a mixture of vodka, melon liquor, citrus, and simple syrup. A plastic eyeball is added for a spooky effect. When you go in, don’t miss San Francisco-based artist Risa Iwasaki Culbertson‘s new exhibit, “The Journey Home.”

Monarch
Monarch is offering the Feel the Fizzle cocktail this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Courtesy)

Monarch

1401 Elm Street, 49th Floor

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, this Italian steakhouse at The National is offering a special limited-time cocktail: Feel the Fizzle. It’s a mixture of hibiscus-infused Grey Goose vodka, rose syrup, rose water, coconut cream, lemon juice, and soda. For each drink ordered, Monarch will donate $1 to The Bridge Breast Network.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Bouldin Creek
FOR SALE

704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
Austin, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Monica Pizanie
This property is listed by: Monica Pizanie (512) 905-8939 Email Realtor
704 W Elizabeth St, 1 & 2
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Lost Creek
FOR SALE

1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
Austin, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
1142 Lost Creek Blvd, 3
15004 Robin Ct
Cardinal Hills
FOR SALE

15004 Robin Ct
Lakeway, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
15004 Robin Ct
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 8
Austin, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsay Dillard
This property is listed by: Lindsay Dillard (512) 636-7969 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 8
4709 Almirante Cove
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

4709 Almirante Cove
Austin, TX

$3,675,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Hohl
This property is listed by: Courtney Hohl (512) 897-4600 Email Realtor
4709 Almirante Cove
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Bartons Bluff Spyglass
FOR SALE

1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
Austin, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
1615 Spyglass Dr, 4
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
Austin, TX

$1,775,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2305 Barton Creek Blvd, 6
8801 Mendocino Dr
Barton Creek
FOR SALE

8801 Mendocino Dr
Austin, TX

$4,985,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Nick
This property is listed by: Stephanie Nick (512) 426-9183 Email Realtor
8801 Mendocino Dr
1409 The High Road
Westlake Hills
FOR SALE

1409 The High Road
Austin, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Todd Burgener (512) 713-0201 Email Realtor
1409 The High Road
4315 South Congress Ave
St. Elmo
FOR SALE

4315 South Congress Ave
Austin, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Michael Reisor (512) 712-2128 Email Realtor
4315 South Congress Ave
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Peninsula on Lake Austin
FOR SALE

2329 Westlake Dr, 10
Austin, TX

$5,850,000 Learn More about this property
Diane Dillard
This property is listed by: Diane Dillard (512) 426-4368 Email Realtor
2329 Westlake Dr, 10
1401 Rabb Rd
Zilker
FOR SALE

1401 Rabb Rd
Austin, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Perry Henderson
This property is listed by: Perry Henderson (512) 791-7462 Email Realtor
1401 Rabb Rd
Presented by Douglas Elliman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X