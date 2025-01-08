Silkie Chickens Bring Joy to a Dallas Senior Living Community — A Look Inside Healing Hens

Silkies are a Chinese breed of chicken known for their fluffy plumage and silky feathers. (Photo by Nick Sanders)

Silkie chickens Donut, Pancake, and Croissant permanently reside in a coop in the courtyard of Signature Pointe in north Dallas.

In the fall of 2024, Healing Hens launched their pilot program at Signature Pointe, where they installed a coop for three new silkie chicken residents.

Kris Munster founded her non-profit organization, Healing Hens, after moving to the country and dealing with isolation and loneliness.

Healing Hens fundraises through mahjong tournaments. Their next event, Mahjong in the Garden, will take place on April 5. (Photo by Nick Sanders)

In late 2022, Kris Munster and her husband moved an hour and a half outside Dallas and into the country.

“It was a big lifestyle shift,” the 20-year Dallas resident says, continuing, “I felt isolated and lonely. When I wasn’t working, I didn’t know what to do with my time because I didn’t have a community.”

So, Munster did what any newfound country girl would do. She bought some chickens. Silkies, to be exact. (Silkies are a Chinese breed of chicken known for their fluffy plumage and, well, silky feathers.)

Soon, more than a dozen silkies called her ranch home. Munster spent a few hours every evening with “the girls” in the coop. She outfitted it with chairs and a cocktail table, too. “It became my happy hour ritual,” she says.

“When I was in the coop, I was very present. And it was transformative,” Munster remembers. She decided to host “Silkie Happy Hours” and invite others into the coop for some community and a cocktail. “It became a way for me to connect with people. It opened up a new world and brought a lot of joy.”‘

The Inspiration Behind Healing Hens

Munster decided she wanted to give that experience to others, specifically seniors, who she says are all too often forgotten. After exploring the science of the positive effects of spending time with birds, researching a program in the United Kingdom that placed chickens in senior living communities, as well as reading a book called Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them, Munster decided “something like that should exist here.”

In 2023, she created Healing Hens, a 501(c)3 organization that provides hens and coops to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. After raising awareness about the organization via Instagram and fundraising through three successful mahjong tournaments (a popular new way to raise money in Dallas), Healing Hens launched their pilot program in the fall of 2024.

Three Healing Hens — Croissant, Donut, and Pancake — now permanently reside in a beautiful courtyard coop at Signature Pointe, a full-service senior living community in north Dallas. Though Healing Hens covers all the expenses, the community oversees the ongoing care and feeding of the silkies.

Croissant, Donut, and Pancake moved in two months ago, and they’re already the talk of the town.

“The girls” take a daily walk amongst the courtyard’s clover with Signature Pointe’s executive director, Blair Freshwater (a perfect name for their steward if you ask me!). Many of the residents have already incorporated a visit with the Silkies into their daily routine.

“The residents are obsessed with [the chickens],” Munster says. “We strategically placed the coop in a prime spot where they can sit and spend time with them. A lot of joy is just in sitting there and watching them.”

The chickens? They’re thriving, too, with daily walks, access to fresh produce, wonderful snacks, and so much attention.

In addition to ensuring the continued success of the pilot program, Healing Hens plans to continue visiting additional senior living communities, with several members of the flock making appearances at these pop-ins, as they determine the ideal community for the next permanent placement.

While it was bittersweet for Munster to see three of her own birds fly the proverbial coop, she says that the entire experience has “exceeded [her] expectations.” “What I didn’t realize when I set out to do this,” Munster continues, “was the impact that it would have on the staff. They have hard jobs. Hearing that their interaction with the Silkies is a highlight of their day has been so cool.”

Interested in supporting Healing Hens and the ongoing care of the coop? Consider making a donation online, purchasing food or care items from Healing Hens Amazon Wishlist, or attending the next fundraising event (a “Mahjong in the Garden” open-play event on April 5).