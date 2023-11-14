212 DDpreview 3 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
In front (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan1 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
IMG_2501 2 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
children_guests_duncan (Photo by Madi Hurley)
The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
01
06

(Photo by Madi Hurley)

02
06

Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

03
06

Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

04
06

Duncan at his post by the valet stand. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

05
06

(Photo by Madi Hurley)

06
06

The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

212 DDpreview 3 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
In front (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan1 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
IMG_2501 2 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
children_guests_duncan (Photo by Madi Hurley)
The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Culture

Cat In Residence — The Curious Story of Duncan at the Mansion

The Rosewood Hotel's Famous Feline Shares Her Fabulous Tale

BY As Told To Rebecca Sherman // 11.14.23
photography Madi Hurley
(Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan at his post by the valet stand. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
(Photo by Madi Hurley)
The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
1
6

(Photo by Madi Hurley)

2
6

Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

3
6

Duncan at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

4
6

Duncan at his post by the valet stand. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

5
6

(Photo by Madi Hurley)

6
6

The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)

When a stray Russian Blue arrived without a reservation at Dallas’ famous Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Hotel in 2011, the staff came to her rescue. Like her fictional counterpart, Eloise at The Plaza, Duncan the cat is adorably mischievous — while capturing everyone’s hearts.

I am Duncan … I am a city cat. I live at The Mansion on Turtle Creek. Curiously, despite my name, I am actually a girl. There is a lobby, which is enormously large with marble floors and stylish people bustling around I spend an awful lot of time at the valet stand watching people get out of cars and go in. The valets, the concierge, Ms. Stamm, the manager, Ms. Gates, and my friend Tracy all know who I am and my story.

Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley
Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley

I wandered into the hotel 12 years ago and never checked out … Often people stop to pet me … sometimes they bring treats. The chef is forbidden to feed me leftovers… if a bite of Peking duck breast or parmesan-crusted halibut is proffered, I’ll never tell.

Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley
Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley

I’m told some people find cats a nuisance, but au contraire! … not the children who wriggle from their parents’ grasp to play with me… and not the Dalai Lama, who has blessed me… and surely not Karl Lagerfeld, who once stayed for a week and renamed me Coco. He let me play with Choupette, his blue-cream tortie Birman, an obvious aristo-cat who had her own room. When the famous couturier offered to take me back to Paris with him, I declined.

Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley

People around the world send me gifts like beds and bowls. Alas! Still no sapphire necklaces to complement my Russian Blue fur, or emerald earrings to set off my mysterious green eyes. A girl can dream …

Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley
Duncan the Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley

I live on the very, very, very ground floor, and if I want to go on an adventure, I hop inside a car … or ride on the room-service cart hidden under a big silver dome, like I did to sneak into Christian Louboutin’s room to borrow a pair of GINORMOUS heels. Once, when Lady Gaga lifted the dome expecting to find her favorite coconut water smoothie, she found me instead!

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
210 DDpreview 1 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan the Rosewood Mansion Cat, illustrated by Madi Hurley

I nap near the front awning on an elaborate American Girl brass bed with white linens and bolsters. There’s so much to do… tomorrow I think I’ll nap some more.

In front (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan the cat at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. See our slideshow for more photos of the real-life Duncan. (photo courtesy)

212 DDpreview 3 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
In front (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Duncan1 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
IMG_2501 2 (Photo by Madi Hurley)
children_guests_duncan (Photo by Madi Hurley)
The Mansion valet team and Duncan, sleeping on the job. (photo courtesy) (Photo by Madi Hurley)
Featured Events
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X