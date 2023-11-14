I’m told some people find cats a nuisance, but au contraire! … not the children who wriggle from their parents’ grasp to play with me… and not the Dalai Lama, who has blessed me… and surely not Karl Lagerfeld, who once stayed for a week and renamed me Coco. He let me play with Choupette, his blue-cream tortie Birman, an obvious aristo-cat who had her own room. When the famous couturier offered to take me back to Paris with him, I declined.