Where to Book a Swanky Mother’s Day Brunch in Dallas

Brunch at Margaret's is a great way to spend Mother's Day this year. (Courtesy)

Head to the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District’s 11th-floor signature restaurant this Mother’s Day for a spring-inspired brunch on May 12. For $95 per person, the prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, an appetizer choice of smoked tomato gazpacho or lobster crepe, entree option between a block cut strip loin or pan-seared scallops. Dessert includes cheesecake, carrot cake, and tres leches cake.

The regular brunch menu will also be available.