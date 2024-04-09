Where to Book a Swanky Mother’s Day Brunch in Dallas
Impress Mom With These Upscale HotspotsBY Megan Ziots // 04.09.24
Mother’s Day 2024 is less than a month away — if you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 12. Do something extra special for Mom (or a mother figure in your life) this year and treat her to one of these fancy Mother’s Day brunches.
Treat your mom to an unforgettable Mother’s Day this year with brunch at Crown Block. The sky-high Reunion Tower steakhouse is hosting brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm on May 12. For $100 per adult (and $45 per child), the Las Vegas-style brunch includes charcuterie and cheese, seafood, waffle and ice cream, and pastry stations. There will also be a Mother’s Day candy bar and a special crab toast as an a la carte item.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
For $100, book a spot at this favorite Knox Street destination and enjoy a set menu crafted by chef RJ Yoakum.
For $85 per adult (and $45 per child), this 27th-floor steakhouse atop the Hilton Anatole will host Mother’s Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm on May 12. The menu includes brunch favorites, carving stations, pastries, and brunch cocktails — for an additional price.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Celebrate Mom at this 49th-floor downtown Dallas wood-fired Italian grill with brunch on May 12 (10 am to 2 pm). The menu features smoked salmon with caviar, King crab Benedict, and Maine lobster with avocado for this special day.
Head to the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District’s 11th-floor signature restaurant this Mother’s Day for a spring-inspired brunch on May 12. For $95 per person, the prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, an appetizer choice of smoked tomato gazpacho or lobster crepe, entree option between a block cut strip loin or pan-seared scallops. Dessert includes cheesecake, carrot cake, and tres leches cake.
The regular brunch menu will also be available.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This charming Knox Street restaurant is offering a two-course Mother’s Day brunch menu on May 12. For $95 per adult, guests will get a choice of appetizer and entree.
On Sunday, May 12, Eataly’s Terra is bringing back its brunch buffet for the occasion. For $75 per person, guests will enjoy housemade pastries and bread, Italian cheeses and salumi, yogurt with granola, wood-fired prime rib, eggs a la carte, a raw bar with oysters and caviar, and much more.
For $75 per person (and 50 percent off for kids), this favorite Dallas steakhouse is hosting Mother’s Day brunch on May 12. The three-course menu includes a basket of croissants, mini lobster rolls, caviar deviled eggs, and black truffle tater tots for the table, an entree choice of brunch favorites —including quiche, crab cake Benedict, French toast, and more —, pork chops, or halibut, and desserts for the table.
For $85 per adult, this favorite French restaurant is hosting a two-course brunch (entree and dessert) on Sunday, May 12.
Impress Mom with brunch at this new Fort Worth-based steakhouse in downtown Dallas this Mother’s Day. Reservations are available from 11 am to 3 pm on May 12. An a la carte menu will feature dressed oysters, prosciutto Benedict, lobster bucatini, Nutella stuffed French toast, and more.
This Mother’s Day, this Highland Park Mexican spot is hosting all-day brunch from 11 am to 6 pm. Entree highlights include roasted chicken “encacahuatado”, el pastor BBQ ribs, wood-grilled prime ribeye, cochinita pibil, breakfast tacos, and suadero. There will also be a specialty cocktail list.