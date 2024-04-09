Restaurants

Where to Book a Swanky Mother’s Day Brunch in Dallas

Impress Mom With These Upscale Hotspots

BY // 04.09.24
Georgie Dallas

Georgie is one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas right now. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

Mother’s Day 2024 is less than a month away — if you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 12. Do something extra special for Mom (or a mother figure in your life) this year and treat her to one of these fancy Mother’s Day brunches.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Brunch

Crown Block's Vegas-style brunch is a stunner. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Treat your mom to an unforgettable Mother’s Day this year with brunch at Crown Block. The sky-high Reunion Tower steakhouse is hosting brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm on May 12. For $100 per adult (and $45 per child), the Las Vegas-style brunch includes charcuterie and cheese, seafood, waffle and ice cream, and pastry stations. There will also be a Mother’s Day candy bar and a special crab toast as an a la carte item.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie Dallas

Georgie is a must-visit restaurant in Dallas. (Photo by Nicole Frazen)

For $100, book a spot at this favorite Knox Street destination and enjoy a set menu crafted by chef RJ Yoakum.

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak Mother’s Day

Enjoy Mother's Day brunch at SER Steak + Spirits this year. (Courtesy)

For $85 per adult (and $45 per child), this 27th-floor steakhouse atop the Hilton Anatole will host Mother’s Day brunch from 10 am to 2 pm on May 12. The menu includes brunch favorites, carving stations, pastries, and brunch cocktails — for an additional price.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas

Large windows around the entire Monarch dining room give incredible 360-degree views of Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Celebrate Mom at this 49th-floor downtown Dallas wood-fired Italian grill with brunch on May 12 (10 am to 2 pm). The menu features smoked salmon with caviar, King crab Benedict, and Maine lobster with avocado for this special day.

Margaret’s

Downtown

800 North Harwood Street (11th floor)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

JW Marriott Dallas Margarets JUMBO SEA SCALLOPS

Brunch at Margaret's is a great way to spend Mother's Day this year. (Courtesy)

Head to the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District’s 11th-floor signature restaurant this Mother’s Day for a spring-inspired brunch on May 12. For $95 per person, the prix-fixe menu includes an amuse bouche, an appetizer choice of smoked tomato gazpacho or lobster crepe, entree option between a block cut strip loin or pan-seared scallops. Dessert includes cheesecake, carrot cake, and tres leches cake.

The regular brunch menu will also be available.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

This charming Knox Street restaurant is offering a two-course Mother’s Day brunch menu on May 12. For $95 per adult, guests will get a choice of appetizer and entree.

Terra

Park Cities

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

Website

eataly dallas EATALY_TERRA_PATIO (Photo by Allison David)

You can't beat this view from Terra's rooftop patio. (Photo by Allison David)

On Sunday, May 12, Eataly’s Terra is bringing back its brunch buffet for the occasion. For $75 per person, guests will enjoy housemade pastries and bread, Italian cheeses and salumi, yogurt with granola, wood-fired prime rib, eggs a la carte, a raw bar with oysters and caviar, and much more.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Easter Dallas

Cheers to Mother's Day at Dakota's Steakhouse on May 12. (Courtesy)

For $75 per person (and 50 percent off for kids), this favorite Dallas steakhouse is hosting Mother’s Day brunch on May 12. The three-course menu includes a basket of croissants, mini lobster rolls, caviar deviled eggs, and black truffle tater tots for the table, an entree choice of brunch favorites —including quiche, crab cake Benedict, French toast, and more —, pork chops, or halibut, and desserts for the table.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro Dallas

Knox Bistro is a great spot to wine and dine Mom for brunch this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

For $85 per adult, this favorite French restaurant is hosting a two-course brunch (entree and dessert) on Sunday, May 12.

Wicked Butcher

Downtown

1717 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Wicked Butcher Dallas

Wicked Butcher is offering several Dallas-exclusive dishes like the beef carpaccio. (Courtesy)

Impress Mom with brunch at this new Fort Worth-based steakhouse in downtown Dallas this Mother’s Day. Reservations are available from 11 am to 3 pm on May 12. An a la carte menu will feature dressed oysters, prosciutto Benedict, lobster bucatini, Nutella stuffed French toast, and more.

Tulum

Park Cities

4216 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tulum Dallas

Tulum is hosting all day brunch on Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

This Mother’s Day, this Highland Park Mexican spot is hosting all-day brunch from 11 am to 6 pm. Entree highlights include roasted chicken “encacahuatado”, el pastor BBQ ribs, wood-grilled prime ribeye, cochinita pibil, breakfast tacos, and suadero. There will also be a specialty cocktail list.

Featured Events
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
11610 Monica
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

11610 Monica
Bunker Hill, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11610 Monica
11015 Lakeside Forest
Lakeside Forest
FOR SALE

11015 Lakeside Forest
Houston, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
11015 Lakeside Forest
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X