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Christmas in July Provides the Perfect Opportunity to Make Holiday Plans in Dallas — Top Festive Events to Buy Tickets for Now

Even Santa Knows Success Begins in the Offseason

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For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, "a holiday world made for photos." (Courtesy)

For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, "a holiday world made for photos." (Courtesy)

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion playing "the boldest of Christmas classics" alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion playing "the boldest of Christmas classics" alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

No bah humbugs around here! It’s Christmas in July, which is the perfect opportunity to plan ahead and secure tickets to beloved holiday events around Dallas, long before the words “sold out” can deter your plans.

Holiday Events Dallas
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film from December 4-6, 2026. (Courtesy)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Concerts

Dallas Symphony Orchestra always offers a robust selection of family-friendly holiday concerts, and the July lull is the perfect opportunity to secure your tickets. Here are a few highlights we’re looking forward to in their lineup!

  • Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film (December 4 through 6, 2026) — Lawrence Loh conducts the orchestra as they play Miles Goodman’s original score live alongside Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. Families delight in seeing Kermit the Frog as Bob Crotchet, Miss Piggy as Emily, and Gonzo as Charles Dickens as Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas.
  • Brassy Holidays (December 15) — A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion playing “the boldest of Christmas classics” alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ.  According to the website, Brassy Holidays will “trumpet in the season with the radiant sounds of tubas and trombones, drum up holiday excitement with snares and cymbals, and pull out all the stops in this glorious holiday extravaganza!”
  • New Year’s Eve with the DSO (December 31) — Ring in 2027 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as they “set your night ablaze with a dazzling medley of musical delights you’ll recognize and love hearing live,” all conducted by Shira Samuels-Shragg. There’s also a premium experience that includes a four-course buffet dinner and a private reception in the VIP Lounge with select complimentary wines and light dessert bites.
Holiday Events Dallas
A one-night-only performance of holiday favorites, Brassy Holidays features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s brass and percussion playing “the boldest of Christmas classics” alongside the Lay Family Concert Organ. (Courtesy)

SNOWDAY x Santaland

For Christmas in July at Galleria Dallas, enjoy the ultimate Santaland experience in addition to SNOWDAY, “a holiday world made for photos,” for 25 percent off. Lock in July pricing for the holiday combo package that includes:

  • Dedicated entry time to journey through Santaland and meet Santa
  • Admission to SNOWDAY Dallas (with a secret entrance via Santa’s magical wardrobe)
  • Galleria Dallas Skating Rink Christmas Tree Photos
  • All Santaland/SNOWDAY digital photos

A Christmas Carol at Dallas Theater Center

A cherished holiday tradition, Dallas Theater Center’s annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre never fails to delight audiences. For Christmas in July, Dallas Theater Center is offering 20 percent off on all single tickets to A Christmas Carol from July 24 through 25 with the code MERRY20. I particularly love the enchanting melodies in Kevin Moriarty’s adaptation of the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. It’s a great production to gather a group of friends for a festive holiday night out in the Dallas Arts District.

Holiday Events Dallas
For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter™ will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. (Courtesy)

Gaylord Texan’s ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter

For the first time, elements inspired by Harry Potter will come to life in two million pounds of hand-carved ice at the Gaylord Texan Resort. ice! ™ featuring Harry Potter will run from November 13, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Visitors (in signature blue parkas!) will enter the nine-degree space and be greeted by a towering ice sculpture of Hedwig, Harry’s beloved owl, before stepping into 10 spectacular rooms filled with photo-worthy moments and iconic scenes inspired by the films. Scenes include Hogsmeade Station, the Forbidden Forest, The Three Broomsticks, The Great Hall, and Hogwarts Castle-themed spaces. In the castle room, visitors can race down six impressive two-story ice slides that lead toward the Quidditch Pitch, “where the room will burst into light and color in celebration of each Hogwarts house.”

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