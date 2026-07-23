A First Taste of Scilla — Award-Winning Duro Hospitality’s Latest Dallas Restaurant

For pizzas at Scilla, you can't go wrong with the Smoked Duck.(Photo by Megan Ziots)

In typical Duro Hospitality fashion, the award-winning Dallas group announced its latest restaurant, Scilla, just days before its opening. Not just releasing the moment its doors will open, but its entire concept and, most importantly to us, its name.

Duro did the same thing last summer when Norman’s debuted in Oak Lawn, which we were pleasantly surprised and delighted by in all aspects.

The owners of some of the city’s top Michelin-recommended restaurants like Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, and more favorite spots have opened a coastal Italian concept at 811 Douglas Avenue — a newly completed office tower in Preston Center District, and we got a first taste.

Escape to Calabria, Italy

We dive much deeper into the inspiration and design of Scilla in this preview story, but these are a few highlights worth mentioning.

Scilla is Duro’s first “lunch to late-night drinks concept” with a seafood-focused menu. The names of Duro concepts are often an iteration of Founding Partner Chas Martin’s name, Charles, or, like with Norman’s, a fictional character they created. Here, Scilla’s name pays tribute to a picturesque coastal village in Calabria, Italy, in addition to being a nickname for Martin’s mother, Priscilla.

The design is always a huge part of their concepts, and Duro once again partnered with Corbin and Ross See of Sees Design. Scilla was designed as one restaurant with two distinct dining experiences. When you enter the space, you’ll come face to face with the bar. A destination on its own, you immediately feel transported. There are several lounge tables for what I’m assuming are walk-in guests. The dining rooms flank the left and right of the entrance.

During our visit, we were taken to the left into a space that was somehow both maximalist and airy. Corbin See said in a statement that “one side is more theatrical and energetic, while the other is softer and more intimate.” I didn’t see the other dining room, so I’m not certain which is which, but I believe our side was the theatrical one. At least the incredible chandelier, bold wallpaper, archways, and gold fixtures gave me that impression. The one element I couldn’t stop staring at was the ceiling, which features a mural called “eight mermaids beyond nature” by Dallas artist Kyle Steed.

There’s also always something playful about Duro restaurants. We particularly loved that when guests order a bottle of wine, it sits in a massive golden octopus holder. The decanter is also adorned with a stunning blue octopus wrapped around it. Then there’s a beachy cocktail, The Mermaid, which comes with a little mermaid sitting on the rim of the glass.

What To Order at Scilla

We didn’t order The Mermaid during our dinner (I’m not into blue-colored beverages), but we did enjoy the Strawberry Negroni — one of Scilla’s “twists on the classics.” The cocktail menu features many intriguing libations, including the Sicilian Shaved Ice, which is lit on fire tableside; In Fashion with black tea-infused Larceny Bourbon, vanilla, and orange; and what I have my eye on for next time, the Amorcita with mezcal.

I always want to try every single thing on the menu at any Duro restaurant, but it’s just not possible in one visit. We managed to taste eight different dishes that we would recommend ordering.

Start with the Gnoccho Fritto. These delightful little Italian bread puffs come with prosciutto, cheese, green olives, and tomato jam for dipping.

The Red Pepper Crostini with ricotta and aged balsamic is another tasty starter, but beware of its spicy kick.

Make sure to order the Spicy Summer Melon. Two skewers come with three melon bites each, perfect for sharing.

From the Raw section, the Toro Crudo is a solid portion of tuna with a delicious tomato tartare, yuzu vinaigrette, and oregano sauce.

Pasta is a must at any Duro restaurant. The Sweet Corn Cappelletti topped with Ossetra caviar and Meyer lemon is a winner.

The Smoked Duck Pizza with peach, red pepper jam, and fontina was the favorite of the night.

Always splurge for the steak at Duro. The Grass-Fed Wagyu Ribeye with salumi sugo and pickled mustard seed did not disappoint.

Don’t leave Scilla without trying the Scillian Lemon cheesecake. It’s visually stunning and heavenly to eat.

And if you’re really looking to splurge. The $80 Ossetra Caviar Pizza with house-cured salmon and dill yogurt looks delicious, and it’s on our radar for next time. Duro does it again.