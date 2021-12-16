The Best New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now — Christmas Films To Get You In The Spirit

Cheesy, funny, and heartwarming is exactly the kind of film I’m looking to watch during the holidays. A welcome break from the stress of shopping, decorating, and cooking, movies are a great way to unwind and cozy up with loved ones. Fitting this criteria for cheeriness, three new Netflix movies have debuted just in time for the holidays. I’ve also included one darker — but incredibly captivating — option that takes place during Thanksgiving.

These are the best new holiday movies to stream right now.

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)

A lovely, kid-friendly Christmas movie, this new holiday film stars Maggie Smith (Downtown Abbey, Harry Potter) as Aunt Ruth, who comes to stay with three children whose mother recently died while their father has to work on Christmas Eve. She tells them a bedtime story about a boy called Nikolas, who sets out on a journey to find his father who previously went to search for a magical land called Elfhelm. It’s a unique and uplifting origin story of Father Christmas. Kristen Wiig and Michael Huisman also star as Nikolas’ father and aunt, along with Jim Broadbent (another Harry Potter alum) who plays the king.

“Love Hard” is a surprisingly heartwarming holiday film on Netlfix. (Photo by Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2021)

Love Hard (Netflix)

Starring Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and comedian Jimmy O. Yang, this new holiday romantic comedy pleasantly surprised me. It follows Natalie Bauer (Dobrev), a Los Angeles-based dating columnist who takes a chance and decides to surprise the man she has been talking to on a dating app in his hometown of Lake Placid during Christmas. She immediately discovers that she was catfished by Josh Lin (Yang), who used a former friend, Tag Abbott’s photos for his profile. Josh must then help Natalie date the original object of her affection (Darren Barnet of Never Have I Ever) in exchange for making his family believe that Natalie is his girlfriend. Funny and heartwarming, this 105-minute film is exactly what I’m looking for during the holidays.

River Oaks District Swipe EXPLORE SLEEK JOYFUL ENLIVENING FASHION ICONIC CHIC TIMELESS THE EDIT TREASURED DISCOVER POLISHED CONFIDENT























Next

“Single All the Way” follows two gay best friends as they visit one of their family’s during the holidays.

Single All the Way (Netflix)

So innocent and charming, this new Netflix film tells the story of Peter (played by Plano-native Michael Urie) and his best friend and roommate in Los Angeles Nick (Philemon Chambers). Both gay, the two have been friends for over eight years, most of which they’ve spent explaining to people why they’re not dating. To avoid his family’s harassment on his single-ness, Peter brings Nick home in hopes to trick his family into believing they have finally gotten together. That doesn’t last long and Peter’s mom sets him up on a blind date with her spin instructor, James. When Peter starts to play around with the idea of moving back home to New Hampshire, the two friends must confront what they may have known all along. Also, Jennifer Coolidge plays Peter’s aunt who is obsessed with perfecting the local Christmas play, so that’s fun.

“The Humans” stars Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and Steven Yeun.

The Humans (Showtime)

Not a cheery holiday movie but an incredibly good one, The Humans follows the story of three generations of a Pennsylvania family as they celebrate Thanksgiving. Directed by Stephen Karam, the film is based on his one-act play of the same name. Starring Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, and Steven Yeun, this movie explores the deepest fears and dread of a family, as well as the love that exists between them. Utilizing some elements of a horror or thriller, The Humans will keep you on the edge of your seat.