Culture / Travel

Texas Travel Files — A Night at Hotel Drover, a Luxurious Oasis in Fort Worth’s Historic Stockyards

Western Flair, Modern Hacienda-Style Decor, and a Great Brunch Make For A Memorable Staycation in The Stockyards

BY Billy Fong // 04.05.22
photography Hotel Drover
Located in the heart of Fort Worth's stockyards, Hotel Drover offers a carefully curated collection of restaurants, entertainment and retail (Photo by Hotel Drover)
Guests are given a proper Texas welcome upon arrival. (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The lobby (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The hotel’s 97 West Kitchen and Bar offers contemporary Texas favorites, elevated ranch classics and Southern comfort foods. (Photo by Hotel Drover)
97 West Kitchen and Bar at the Fort Worth Stockyards (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The hotel offers versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.(Photo by Hotel Drover)
The gorgeous lobby celebrates Texas' rich history and charm (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The hotel's Veranda Bar oers a custom built bar and outdoor seating for cocktails overlooking Marine Creek (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The Lucchese Fireplace Suite, custom designed and curated in partnership with Lucchese Custom Collection (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The lobby library (Photo by Hotel Drover)
A Presidential Suite bedroom (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The Presidential Suite includes a private outdoor terrace (Photo by Hotel Drover)
A King guest room (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The Luchesse store (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The Drover's boardroom and office space (Photo by Hotel Drover)
For this year’s Jewel Charity Ball, I decided to make a staycation out of my trip to Fort Worth, using the fabulous Hotel Drover as my home base. It was a timely stay — March marked the one-year anniversary of the Marriott Autograph Collection hotel. Nestled alongside Marine Creek in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 200-room hotel lived up to every expectation.

The Fort Worth hotel leans in thoroughly to the theme of celebrating the rich history and lore of Texas. It’s as if the pioneers might have somehow been slightly snobbish about where they would hitch their wagon and lay their weary heads.

 

Veranda Bar (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The hotel’s Veranda Bar is a custom-built bar and outdoor seating for cocktails overlooking Marine Creek (Photo by Hotel Drover)

The Background

Hotel Drover, a part of Marriott’s high-end Autograph Collection property, serves as the anchor for the carefully restored and revived Mule Alley. This imaginatively conceived adaptive reuse project houses a thoughtfully curated collection of watering holes and restaurants and watering holes (including chef Marcus Paslay’s Provender Hall), entertainment venues (Cowtown Coliseum, Billy Bob’s), retail heritage brands (looking for some Lucchese boots — well, search no further than their lobby), and creative workplaces.

 

The Lucchese Fireplace Suite (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The Lucchese Fireplace Suite gives the brand’s Italian roots a Texas twist. (Photo by Hotel Drover)

The Rooms at Hotel Drover

The check-in process was seamless and I was able to catch a few minutes of the video that plays on repeat behind the front desk. It’s a poppish amalgam by Dallas photographer Molly Dickson featuring iconic Texas images: the State Fair’s Big Tex, some ladies with big hair, and of course our food of choice, Whataburger.

We had a well-appointed room with a nice view of Hotel Drover’s Western and modern hacienda-style grounds. We’d admired all of the thoughtful details in the room: spittoons as pen holders for the desk, a coat rack for your denim jacket or Stetson, and rugged (yet sophisticated) leather furniture.

 

Presidential Suite Bathroom (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The glamorous Presidential Suite bathroom (Photo by Hotel Drover)

The Amenities at Hotel Drover

It’s an Autograph Collection property, so it’s safe to expect the finer things. The Chadsworth & Haig robes are plush, the cloud-like beds feature 300-thread-count linens from Sferra, and the tile-lined bathrooms are equipped with full-size Los Poblanos products crafted in New Mexico.

Hotel Drover’s lush “backyard” features a heated pool with crystal chandeliers, a hot tub, and three cabanas for those who wish to sip their spritzes or icy beers in private.

 

97 West Bar (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The hotel’s 97 West Kitchen and Bar offers contemporary Texas favorites, elevated ranch classics and Southern comfort foods. (Photo by Hotel Drover)

What To Eat and Drink at Hotel Drover

We then enjoyed a cocktail in the lobby bar before donning our black-tie attire for the Jewel Charity Ball. The gorgeous lobby celebrates Texas’ rich history and charm with a large stone fireplace, cowhide chairs, and mounted Longhorn skulls. You can also stop by the bar in the morning for a barista-crafted coffee drink.

Speaking of the morning, we had heard great things about the restaurant and opted to have brunch at 97 West Kitchen & Bar. My guest and I started with the avocado toast which was light and subtly sweet and was a festive layering of avocado goat cheese mousse, tomatoes, herbs (I’m guessing sourced from an onsite garden), herb Panko, brisket crunch, green goddess — all on toasted sourdough. The star of our meal was undoubtedly the crab cake Benedict. That dish, which incorporated roasted Roma tomatoes and creole hollandaise sauce, would be well worth the 45-minute journey over to Fort Worth from Dallas one Sunday morning.

If we only had more time at the Stockyards that weekend we could’ve enjoyed the daily cattle drive on Exchange Avenue or visited the newly opened John Wayne Museum. Plus, all the festive restaurants and watering holes that are all around the corner from Hotel Drover. Alas, next time I’ll make sure the staycation at this urban ranch oasis is for a whole weekend.

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X