Centre, a sneaker and streetwear pioneer in Dallas, has partnered with The Joule for an exclusive pop-up. (all photos courtesy)

The Main Street space — situated between Traffic LA and The Joule — was designed to evoke a country club, with ivy-covered walls and neon court lines.

Another look at Centre Court's ivy-covered interiors.

Exclusive merch includes a Centre and Jouile-branded windbreaker ($85).

The Centre Court at The Joule tote ($40)

The back of the Centre Court hoodie ($100), designed by Reid Glaze.

Dallas Raquet Club tee ($60)

Centre Court at The Joule hats ($40)

Fashion / Style / Shopping

Inside Dallas’ Sportiest Luxury Pop-Up — Centre Court at The Joule

The Golden Age of Tennis Meets Modern Streetwear at This Hyper-Local Collab

BY // 04.05.22
Centre, a sneaker and streetwear pioneer in Dallas, has partnered with The Joule for an exclusive pop-up. (all photos courtesy)
The Main Street space — situated between Traffic LA and The Joule — was designed to evoke a country club, with ivy-covered walls and neon court lines.
Another look at Centre Court's ivy-covered interiors.
Exclusive merch includes a Centre and Jouile-branded windbreaker ($85).
The Centre Court at The Joule tote ($40)
The back of the Centre Court hoodie ($100), designed by Reid Glaze.
Dallas Raquet Club tee ($60)
Centre Court at The Joule hats ($40)
Centre, a sneaker and streetwear pioneer in Dallas, has partnered with The Joule for an exclusive pop-up. (all photos courtesy)

The Main Street space — situated between Traffic LA and The Joule — was designed to evoke a country club, with ivy-covered walls and neon court lines.

Another look at Centre Court's ivy-covered interiors.

Exclusive merch includes a Centre and Jouile-branded windbreaker ($85).

The Centre Court at The Joule tote ($40)

The back of the Centre Court hoodie ($100), designed by Reid Glaze.

Dallas Raquet Club tee ($60)

Centre Court at The Joule hats ($40)

The Dallas streetwear scene has grown exponentially in recent years. Spots like Human Dior, PCH-LA, and Sneaker Politics have helped establish the city as a solid streetwear destination beyond New York or Los Angeles. But none more so than Centre, a collector’s paradise that has paved the way for local hypebeast hopefuls since opening in 2007. In honor of Dallas Art Month, the Centre team is taking their merchandising talents downtown with Centre Court at The Joule.

Posting up for the next three months (the brand is planning more buzzy drops throughout the summer), Centre Court features exclusive branded merch harkening back to tennis’ golden age (think: ’90s-inspired neon sweatbands and limited-edition windbreakers), along with vintage Rolex watches and designer sunglasses sourced from Dallas eyewear boutique Faces Óptica.

Exclusive branded merchandise at Centre Court at The Joule ranges from $20 to $100.

“We could not be more excited for The Joule to collaborate with such an innovative local and like-minded brand,” Jeny Bania, CMO at Headington Companies, shares in a press statement. “Centre has a vividly unique vision within the streetwear field and has built a seriously stylish, authentic group of fans. We are excited to see the dynamic energy this pop up will bring to Main Street.”

The Main Street pop-up — situated between Traffic LA and The Joule — is a hyper-local collaboration of like-minded Dallas brands.

Even the interiors are having a little fun. The Main Street space — situated between Traffic LA and The Joule — was designed to evoke a country club, with ivy-covered walls and neon court lines.

“I’m proud of the trajectory Centre is on as it looks to other markets and locations,” Reid Glaze, Creative Director of Centre, also shared in the statement. “Seeing this vision come to life in the center of our city is extremely rewarding.”

Centre Court at The Joule opens to the public on April 8 and will remain at 1604 Main Street for the next three months. The pop-up is open Wednesday – Saturday (11 am to 6 pm) — although hours may vary, so check in at 1530 Main or CentreTX on Instagram before you visit.

Scroll our slideshow now for a taste of Centre Court.

