The Best Things To Do in Houston in May — From Olivia Rodrigo to Foodie Fun to Mother’s Day Restaurant Tips

May is here and Houstonians are out and about more than ever. It’s the perfect time of the year for patio lounging, taking in flowers blooming and relaxed day drinking. But everyone needs a plan to make the most of their chill times.

So what should you have on your May calendar?

From major concerts to Cinco de Mayo fun to Mother’s Day restaurant tips, we’ve got you covered with all the best events and happenings in the Bayou City. These are the Best Things To Do in Houston This May:

Houston Concert Happenings

Do what’s ‘good 4 u’ and get tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo is playing 713 Music Hall, the new concert venue at POST Houston, on Thursday, May 12.

Are your musical tastes more classical? Then, consider rocking out with the Eagles at NRG Stadium on Saturday, May 14. Or head out to the Woodlands Pavilion to see Miranda Lambert perform with Little Big Town this Friday, May 6 or catch Cody Jinks there on Saturday, May 21.

If you’ve been feeling the heat from work, there are many opportunities to dance it out at major Houston concerts this month.

Cinco de Mayo in Houston

Skinny, spicy, frozen, or on the rocks? Maybe a little Tahiti? No matter how you take your margarita, sip it in a fun atmosphere this Cinco de Mayo. Get the full experience at Teotihuacan on Airline Boulevard, where you’ll get dancing horses, performances and a live DJ during a happening parking lot affair.

All-day specials and $5 shots are hard to beat, and classic Mexican dishes like chile rellenos and enchiladas will be served in massive portions at a reasonable price.

Mother’s Day Houston Restaurant Winners

Celebrate your mom this year the way she deserves. Many Houston restaurants are offering special Mother’s Day menus so it’s the perfect opportunity to try a new spot. Brunch it out buffet-style at Hugo’s for $52 per person, or spend the day sipping bellinis (first one on them) at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Indulge in shrimp and stone-ground cheese grits and listen to live jazz for $56 per person.

Looking to surprise mom with a brand-new restaurant? Consider The Warwick. It’s in the space on Westheimer that used to home to the beloved Houston’s restaurant. The Warwick brings a completely different feel with New American food with a Cajun flair.

Try the Hawaiian ribeye and charbroiled gulf oysters, or choose from one of the dishes inspired by Houston’s classics.

The Warwick’s charbroiled Gulf Oysters. (Photo by Raydon Creative)

Support the Ukraine and Taste Houston’s Best

On Thursday, May 12th two well-known Houston chefs are teaming up to aid World Central Kitchen in raising money to feed millions of Ukrainian refugees as well as those still caught in the war-torn land. Chef Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn Restaurant and pitmaster Leonard Botello IV of TRUTH BBQ are teaming up to mix it up in the kitchen and give back.

Houston Food Festival

Listen to live music and try food from restaurants from all over Texas at the Houston Food Festival. From inventive mac and cheese recipes to vegan burgers, this food fest brings it all to Midtown. Get your tickets to the Saturday, May 28th event here.

Theatre Under the Stars

Theatre Under the Stars brings the Jersey Boys to Houston with shows running from May 10 through May 22. There’s truly nothing better than live entertainment fit for the whole family. And TUTS has a packed lineup of shows coming. Not to mention a brand new building.

Theatre Under the Stars will be performing Broadway favorite “Jersey Boys” this May.

Play Ball With the Astros

Houston Astros baseball is back with a number of home games on tap at Minute Maid Park this month. Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch brings the Detroit Tigers to town for four games this weekend (Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday afternoon). A unique Mother’s Day package is even available with a special Astros Mother’s Day jersey and a Kendra Scott necklace package. For more details, click here.

Later in the month, the Astros host the Texas Rangers for four games (May 19 through May 22) and the Cleveland Guardians for three games (May 23 through May 25). This is your chance to see Yordan Alvarez swat some monster homes and watch new shortstop Jeremy Pena make his mark.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is stacking up great defensive plays. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Throw it Back with The Beatles

Can’t get enough of The Beatles? Attend a fabulous free concert at Discovery Green put on by The Fab 40. More than 40 musicians will perform throwbacks like “Let It Be” on the strings and horns, putting a new twist on Paul and John’s classics.