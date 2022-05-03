The Dallas Dish — A Michelin-Starred Chef Opens His Namesake Japanese Restaurant in The Colony

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Akira Back opens in The Colony on May 6. (Courtesy of Grandscape)

A Michelin Star award-winning chef opens his modern Japanese restaurant in The Colony.

Michelin Star award-winning Chef Akira Back is opening his namesake Japanese restaurant at The Colony’s Grandscape on May 6. Born in Korea and raised in Aspen, Back used to be a professional snowboarder. When he retired from the sport, he went to culinary school and has since operated 20 locations of his restaurant all over the world. The menu consists of sushi, carpaccio, Nazo (chef’s mystery box), Japanese A5 wagyu, fried rice, and so much more.

District Dallas debuts in Addison on May 6. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The first Texas location of a globally-inspired Northern Cali restaurant debuts in Addison.

District Dallas is finally opening its first location outside of California at Village on the Parkway in Addison on May 6. Founded in San Francisco in 2007, the globally-inspired restaurant brought on Dallas chef-partner Aaron Staudenmaier (formerly of Jasper’s and Abacus) to run the kitchen. The menu will be a mix of Northern Cali and Texas influences including bites like crispy squash blossoms, hamachi crudo, Korean BBQ pork belly, and more. The drink menu focuses on whiskey and wine, as well as cocktails including unique creations. The Come and Take It is a Texas-inspired concoction with whiskey, Cherry Heering, Amaro Nonino, and orange.

Van Leeuwen opens its first Dallas shop in West Village on May 7. (Courtesy of Van Leeuwen)

Dallas’ first Van Leeuwen ice cream shop opens in West Village this week.

In November 2021, we announced that this Brooklyn-based ice cream shop would be opening in West Village this year. Now, we have an opening date: May 7. Having taken over the former Paciugo space, Van Leeuwen is known for its variety of flavors and vegan options. Founded in 2008, the brand uses coconuts, cashews, and oats to create its dairy-free flavors, and a combination of simple milk, cream, eggs, and cane sugar for its regular ice cream. Houston already has three locations of the shop, but this will be the first in Dallas.

The Soufflé au Fromage is a new menu item at Knox Bistro. (Courtesy)

Up on Knox changes its name to Knox Bistro and adds new menu items.

Last year, former Bullion chef Bruno Davaillon took over as a partner of Knox-Henderson’s Up on Knox restaurant. The critically-acclaimed chef joins Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau in the transformation of the French spot, recently renamed Knox Bistro. Drawing from his Loire Valley roots, chef Davaillon and executive chef Joshua Sutcliff have crafted a new menu including Soufflé au Fromage, Moules Marinières, and Filet au Poivre pommes frites. But of course, the famous Knox Burger will remain on the menu.