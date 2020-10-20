Your Houston Early Voting Guide — Where to Vote, How to Avoid the Lines and Enjoying Your Just Restaurant Rewards

Voting sooner rather than later is almost always a good idea. Now, the early voting window is longer than ever.

Pat your voting-self on the back with Ballot Beignets at Brennan's on November 3. (Photo by Debora Snail)

Voting season is upon us — and there are more chances to do early voting in Houston than ever. This this is your complete guide to voting in Harris County. Use it to help you make sure your voice is heard. And yes, to score your very own coveted “I Voted” sticker. Or even an extra perk or two.

Early voting began on Tuesday, October 13 and it runs through Friday, October 30. Here are the various Harris County polling places, you can vote at. There are even weekend hours, if that’s the only time that fits your schedule.

To maintain the health and safety of voters, early voting has been extended to three weeks this year in order to spread out people’s visits to the socially distanced, masked and sanitized polling stations. So take advantage of this extended window and don’t procrastinate.

If you choose to vote on Election Day, November 3, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. But remember, with a recommended six feet of separation, those lines will appear longer than they actually are.

Where to Vote in Houston

During early voting you can vote at any open polling location (not just the one assigned to you). That gives you the flexibility to drop in and vote on your way to work, or on your lunch hour.

Look up all your options on this map. You can even check the wait times at various polling places — and usually rather easily find one with a short line that’s not too far away. VoteTexas.gov also makes it incredibly easy to find the best polling place near you.

Extra Perks for Voting

While no one should need incentives to vote, we won’t say no to scoring some free (or almost free) deals for exercising our civic duties. So go get that “I Voted” sticker, promptly share it on Instagram (because if you don’t, did you really vote?), and visit these Houston restaurants for a celebratory drink or snack.

Go ahead you deserve it. You voted.

Underbelly

Each Underbelly group restaurant is offering one free appetizer to anyone who comes in with a “I Voted” sticker.

Enjoy hummus and pita at One Fifth, People’s Choice Championship Queso at Hay Merchant, bacon sausage and hash browns at Georgia James or pork dumplings at UB Preserv.

Caracol | Hugo’s | Xochi

Chef Hugo Ortega is a favorite of practically all Houstonians (not a verified fact, but probably true). And this voting season, Ortega is coming through with some dangerous margarita deals that’ll make you one loud and proud Texas voter.

Head to Caracol, Hugo’s or Xochi with your “I Voted” sticker to score a complimentary margarita roja, El Coco margarita, or margarita azul. ¡Salud!

Xochi, Caracol, and Hugo’s are offering one complimentary margarita to voters this month. (Facebook: Xochi)

Phat Eatery

This Malaysian street food hotspot wants you to vote this year. So much so that they’re treating those who show ups with an “I Voted” sticker to a plate of their famous house roti canai and curry dip for just $2.

Brennan’s

You’ll have to wait until Voting Day to score your free Brennan’s snack, but it might be worth the wait.

On Tuesday, November 3, the restaurant will be offering a complimentary order of Ballot Beignets to all who show up with a “I Voted” sticker (dine-in only). Let me be specific that’s a plate of fluffy beignets sprinkled with plenty of powdered sugar and served with café au lait angalaise.

Molina’s

Molina’s is that tried-and-true Houston Tex-Mex spot that never disappoints. Especially when it comes to frozen margs and Jose’s Dip.

Make your way to any of the popular institution’s three locations (including Molina’s new Fulshear restaurant ) with your “I Voted” sticker on Voting Day to enjoy a $6.50 margarita.