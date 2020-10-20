PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
early voting
Georgia James
xochi fb
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Roti with Curry Chicken Dip 01 by Dragana Harris
brenann’s
Margarita by Kimberly Park (3)
Vote Today – Tarrant County Voting
01
08

Early voting in Houston runs from October 13 through October 30.

02
08

All Underbelly Concepts are offering free app deals this voting season. (Facebook: Georgia James)

03
08

Xochi, Caracol, and Hugo's are offering one complimentary margarita to voters this month. (Facebook: Xochi)

04
08

Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

05
08

Savor Phat Eatery's famous house roti canai after you cast your ballot. (Photo by Dragana Harris)

06
08

Pat your voting-self on the back with Ballot Beignets at Brennan's on November 3. (Photo by Debora Snail)

07
08

Enjoy a refreshing "I Voted" margarita at any of Molina's three locations. (Photo by Kimberly Park)

08
08

Voting sooner rather than later is almost always a good idea. Now, the early voting window is longer than ever.

early voting
Georgia James
xochi fb
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Roti with Curry Chicken Dip 01 by Dragana Harris
brenann’s
Margarita by Kimberly Park (3)
Vote Today – Tarrant County Voting
Culture / Newsy

Your Houston Early Voting Guide — Where to Vote, How to Avoid the Lines and Enjoying Your Just Restaurant Rewards

Making Your Vote Count — and Celebrating Democracy

BY // 10.20.20
Early voting in Houston runs from October 13 through October 30.
All Underbelly Concepts are offering free app deals this voting season. (Facebook: Georgia James)
Xochi, Caracol, and Hugo's are offering one complimentary margarita to voters this month. (Facebook: Xochi)
Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Savor Phat Eatery's famous house roti canai after you cast your ballot. (Photo by Dragana Harris)
Pat your voting-self on the back with Ballot Beignets at Brennan's on November 3. (Photo by Debora Snail)
Enjoy a refreshing "I Voted" margarita at any of Molina's three locations. (Photo by Kimberly Park)
Voting sooner rather than later is almost always a good idea. Now, the early voting window is longer than ever.
1
8

Early voting in Houston runs from October 13 through October 30.

2
8

All Underbelly Concepts are offering free app deals this voting season. (Facebook: Georgia James)

3
8

Xochi, Caracol, and Hugo's are offering one complimentary margarita to voters this month. (Facebook: Xochi)

4
8

Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

5
8

Savor Phat Eatery's famous house roti canai after you cast your ballot. (Photo by Dragana Harris)

6
8

Pat your voting-self on the back with Ballot Beignets at Brennan's on November 3. (Photo by Debora Snail)

7
8

Enjoy a refreshing "I Voted" margarita at any of Molina's three locations. (Photo by Kimberly Park)

8
8

Voting sooner rather than later is almost always a good idea. Now, the early voting window is longer than ever.

Voting season is upon us — and there are more chances to do early voting in Houston than ever. This this is your complete guide to voting in Harris County. Use it to help you make sure your voice is heard. And yes, to score your very own coveted “I Voted” sticker. Or even an extra perk or two.

Early voting began on Tuesday, October 13 and it runs through Friday, October 30. Here are the various Harris County polling places, you can vote at. There are even weekend hours, if that’s the only time that fits your schedule.

To maintain the health and safety of voters, early voting has been extended to three weeks this year in order to spread out people’s visits to the socially distanced, masked and sanitized polling stations. So take advantage of this extended window and don’t procrastinate.

If you choose to vote on Election Day, November 3, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. But remember, with a recommended six feet of separation, those lines will appear longer than they actually are.

Where to Vote in Houston

During early voting you can vote at any open polling location (not just the one assigned to you). That gives you the flexibility to drop in and vote on your way to work, or on your lunch hour.

Look up all your options on this map. You can even check the wait times at various polling places — and usually rather easily find one with a short line that’s not too far away. VoteTexas.gov also makes it incredibly easy to find the best polling place near you.

Extra Perks for Voting

While no one should need incentives to vote, we won’t say no to scoring some free (or almost free) deals for exercising our civic duties. So go get that “I Voted” sticker, promptly share it on Instagram (because if you don’t, did you really vote?), and visit these Houston restaurants for a celebratory drink or snack.

Go ahead you deserve it. You voted.

Underbelly

Each Underbelly group restaurant is offering one free appetizer to anyone who comes in with a “I Voted” sticker.

Enjoy hummus and pita at One Fifth, People’s Choice Championship Queso at Hay Merchant, bacon sausage and hash browns at Georgia James or pork dumplings at UB Preserv.

Caracol | Hugo’s | Xochi

Chef Hugo Ortega is a favorite of practically all Houstonians (not a verified fact, but probably true). And this voting season, Ortega is coming through with some dangerous margarita deals that’ll make you one loud and proud Texas voter.

Head to Caracol, Hugo’s or Xochi with your “I Voted” sticker to score a complimentary margarita roja, El Coco margarita, or margarita azul. ¡Salud!

xochi fb
Xochi, Caracol, and Hugo’s are offering one complimentary margarita to voters this month. (Facebook: Xochi)

Phat Eatery

This Malaysian street food hotspot wants you to vote this year. So much so that they’re treating those who show ups with an “I Voted” sticker to a plate of their famous house roti canai and curry dip for just $2.

Brennan’s

You’ll have to wait until Voting Day to score your free Brennan’s snack, but it might be worth the wait.

On Tuesday, November 3, the restaurant will be offering a complimentary order of Ballot Beignets to all who show up with a “I Voted” sticker (dine-in only). Let me be specific that’s a plate of fluffy beignets sprinkled with plenty of powdered sugar and served with café au lait angalaise.

Molina’s

Molina’s is that tried-and-true Houston Tex-Mex spot that never disappoints. Especially when it comes to frozen margs and Jose’s Dip.

Make your way to any of the popular institution’s three locations (including Molina’s new Fulshear restaurant ) with your “I Voted” sticker on Voting Day to enjoy a $6.50 margarita.

The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X