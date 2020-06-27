James Harden
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Russell Westbrook Rockets
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Russell and Nina Westbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz
P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban billionaire
01
09

Houston Rockets guard James Harden

02
09

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

03
09

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

04
09

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

05
09

Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.

06
09

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

07
09

Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
09

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.

09
09

Mark Cuban

James Harden
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Russell Westbrook Rockets
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Russell and Nina Westbrook photo by Daniel Ortiz
P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban billionaire
Culture / Sporting Life

Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks’ Restart NBA Schedules Give Them Underdog Championship Hopes

James Harden and Luka Doncic Are Seemingly Set Up to Succeed in the Orlando Disney Bubble

BY // 06.26.20
Houston Rockets guard James Harden
Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni (Photo by Dave Rossman photo)
Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.
Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.
Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.
Mark Cuban
1
9

Houston Rockets guard James Harden

2
9

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

3
9

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

4
9

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

5
9

Russell Westbrook is all in on his new life as a Houston Rocket.

6
9

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

7
9

Russell & Nina Westbrook (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
9

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker playing the hoops game.

9
9

Mark Cuban

Call them the imposing underdogs with self destructive possibilities. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are two of the most intriguing teams heading into the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Both the Mavericks and Rockets are true wildcards — and even possible dark horse championship contenders in this crazy restart season.

Now with this new coronavirus world NBA schedule revealed Friday night, we know what the Rockets and Mavs’ eight “seeding games” will be. Small ball and Luka Doncic are roaring back in late July — and both will get their fair share of national run. The Rockets are guaranteed at least four national TV games (out of their eight) and the Mavericks will get at least three. The TV schedule for the August 13 and August 14 closing regular season games will be determined later to maximize matchups that matter.

Neither the Rockets or the Mavs are getting Los Angeles Lakers or Zion Williamson level exposure. At least seven of the Lakers’ eight seeding games will be on national TV. And for Zion and the Pelicans, whose push for the playoffs is the NBA restart’s most intriguing overall story, it’s at least five of eight. Still, Houston and Dallas’ NBA teams are getting some national love.

The San Antonio Spurs? Not so much. Gregg Popovich‘s team currently sits outside the playoffs and few are giving the Spurs much chance to change that in Orlando. Consequently, the Spurs have one national TV game. But enough of the also rans.

More importantly, the Rockets and Mavericks’ schedules give them a real chance to improve their playoff positions.

Dallas — which is all but guaranteed to not finish below seventh in the West (only needing one win or one Memphis Grizzles loss to assure that) — gets to play the Phoenix Suns, the Western Conference team in Orlando with the worst record, twice. They also get the sometimes challenged Sacramento Kings and a game against a Milwaukee Bucks team that will have little incentive to play its stars big minutes.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

No wonder Donic and the Mavs move up into at least sixth place in more than 50 percent of the predictive schedule simulations.

Luka Doncic Mavericks
Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

The Rockets, who only lead the Mavericks by a game and a half for sixth, have it a little tougher with a matchup against those national TV darling Lakers, but they do get to play the Indiana Pacers, one of the lesser teams in the weaker Eastern Conference. The Rockets’ extreme small ball shift will once again put Mike D’Antoni, whose status for next season is in limbo though it shouldn’t be, Russell Westbrook and Co. under the microscope.

It’s a new NBA Disney bubble world — and the Rockets and the Mavericks are among the most compelling storylines. And one of the most important games for both could be their July 31 ESPN opener when they play each other. Luka and the Slow Downs vs. James Harden and Small Ball — one will likely surprise, one will likely implode.

Good luck guessing which.

Houston Rockets Restart Schedule

  • vs. Dallas Mavericks on Friday, July 31 (8 pm CST, ESPN)

  • vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, August 2 (7:30 pm, ABC)

  • vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 4 (8 pm, TNT)

  • vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, August 6 (8 pm., TNT)

  • vs. Sacramento Kings on Sunday, August 9 (7 pm)

  • vs. San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, August 11 (1 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, August 12 (4 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, August 14 (TBD, TBD)

Dallas Mavericks Restart Schedule

  • vs. Houston Rockets on Friday, July 31 (8 pm CST, ESPN)

  • vs. Phoenix Suns on Sunday, August 2 (8 pm)

  • vs. Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, August 4 (1:30 pm)

  • vs. LA Clippers on Thursday, August 6 (5:30 pm, TNT)

  • vs. Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, August 8 (7:30 pm, ESPN)

  • vs. Utah Jazz on Monday, August 10 (2 pm, NBA TV)

  • vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, August 11 (4 pm)

  • vs. Phoenix Suns on Thursday, August 13 (TBD, TBD)

Featured Properties

Swipe
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X