View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Dirk Tennis (Photo by Brandon Colston Photography)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
01
05

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

02
05

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

03
05

Dirk, Luka Dončić, & J.J. Barea. (Photo by Brandon Colston Photography)

04
05

Luka Doncic

05
05

Luca Doncic gives the Dallas Mavericks a franchise player type talent. This was a major NBA Draft win.

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Mavs NBA All-Star
Dirk Tennis (Photo by Brandon Colston Photography)
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks
Culture / Sporting Life

Luka Doncic Destroys Zion Williamson in New NBA Poll, Gives the Mavericks the League’s Ultimate Building Block

Feeling Lucky for Luka

BY // 04.28.20
Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.
Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.
Dirk, Luka Dončić, & J.J. Barea. (Photo by Brandon Colston Photography)
Luka Doncic
Luca Doncic gives the Dallas Mavericks a franchise player type talent. This was a major NBA Draft win.
1
5

Luka Doncic destroyed Zion Williamson in a poll that determined the NBA's top building block.

2
5

Luka Doncic thoroughly enjoyed his NBA All-Star weekend experience.

3
5

Dirk, Luka Dončić, & J.J. Barea. (Photo by Brandon Colston Photography)

4
5

Luka Doncic

5
5

Luca Doncic gives the Dallas Mavericks a franchise player type talent. This was a major NBA Draft win.

Most Dallas Mavericks fans are very aware of how lucky the franchise is to have Luka Doncic. But a new NBA poll drives home that reality, while proving that for all the hype over New Orleans Pelicans rookie dunk machine Zion Williamson, Doncic occupies a whole other higher plane.

ESPN polled NBA front office executives — general managers, coaches, scouts and other executives — on which rising star they’d most want to build a team around and Doncic won in a landslide. The 21-year-old who has given the Mavericks a completely new future destroyed Zion and everyone else in the poll.

Doncic racked up 17 of the 20 possible first place votes. Zion got one. Yes, that’s 17 to 1.

Which seems about right. For all of his highlight potential, Zion Williamson is not close to as sure a thing as the Mavericks’ difference maker. Doncic does not have the injury concerns that haunt Zion — and he’s already proven he can be the central hub in one of the league’s most efficient offenses.

“Luka is a known quantity as a total stud,” an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN. “So you have to take the sure thing.”

Doncic clearly should have been the no doubt No. 1 pick in 2018 NBA Draft. Instead the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings suffered complete brain farts, the Atlanta Hawks went Trae Young looney and the Mavericks managed to steal Doncic by trading the fifth pick in the draft and a 2019 first round pick.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW

The Mavericks have done a number of smart, innovative basketball things over the years  — including discovering Dirk Nowitzki and beating the NBA’s first new player orchestrated super team (that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh team up in Miami) to win a championship with a one superstar team. But somehow essentially turning the fifth pick of the draft into Luka Doncic might be the smartest thing of all.

Doncic is already a borderline league MVP candidate at age 21 — and there is plenty of room for him to still grow his game. The Mavericks have the NBA’s ultimate building block in their building.

Few around the franchise needed to be reminded of this. But it’s still nice to get confirmation.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X