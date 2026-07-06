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An Exclusive First Taste of The Dirdie Birdie — An Austin-Based Indoor Miniature Golf Experience and Restaurant Opening in Fort Worth

The New Spot Boasts Chef-Driven Dishes Like Yellowfin Tuna Tostadas, Texas Wagyu Smash Burgers, and More

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The new menu at The Dirdie Birdie features Bang Bang Porcorn Shrimp, humus, tostadas, short rib, and other elevated bar food selections. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The new menu at The Dirdie Birdie features Bang Bang Porcorn Shrimp, humus, tostadas, short rib, and other elevated bar food selections. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie brings Fort Worth-themed mini golf, a chef-driven restaurant, and a lively bar together under one roof. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie brings Fort Worth-themed mini golf, a chef-driven restaurant, and a lively bar together under one roof. (Photography by Consumable Content)

Days before opening, dozens of workers were putting the finishing touches on The Dirdie Birdie as we got an exclusive first peek inside the new indoor miniature golf venue at 2821 Morton Street in Fort Worth’s bustling West 7th District. (Photography by Consumable Content)

Days before opening, dozens of workers were putting the finishing touches on The Dirdie Birdie as we got an exclusive first peek inside the new indoor miniature golf venue at 2821 Morton Street in Fort Worth’s bustling West 7th District. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie's Fort Worth-themed indoor mini golf course features whimsical design touches throughout the space. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The Dirdie Birdie's Fort Worth-themed indoor mini golf course features whimsical design touches throughout the space. (Photography by Consumable Content)

The white bean hummus is served with roasted garlic, cilantro chimichurri, fresh vegetables, and grilled flatbread. (Courtesy)

The white bean hummus is served with roasted garlic, cilantro chimichurri, fresh vegetables, and grilled flatbread. (Courtesy)

The Birdie Bites feature buttermilk-brined, flash-fried chicken thighs finished with truffle buffalo sauce and house-made garlic ranch. (Courtesy)

The Birdie Bites feature buttermilk-brined, flash-fried chicken thighs finished with truffle buffalo sauce and house-made garlic ranch. (Courtesy)

Donut holes are served with chocolate sauce, frosting, and sprinkles for a playful, interactive dessert. (Courtesy)

Donut holes are served with chocolate sauce, frosting, and sprinkles for a playful, interactive dessert. (Courtesy)

Highlights from the cocktail menu at The Dirdie Birdie include the Dirdie Marg, made with Insolito tequila blanco, Jalisco 1562 orange liqueur, lime, an El Silencio mezcal float, and pickle salt, and the Tropic Froze, which blends Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, rosé wine, raspberry, guava, and lemon. (Photograph by Consumable Content)

Highlights from the cocktail menu at The Dirdie Birdie include the Dirdie Marg, made with Insolito tequila blanco, Jalisco 1562 orange liqueur, lime, an El Silencio mezcal float, and pickle salt, and the Tropic Froze, which blends Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, rosé wine, raspberry, guava, and lemon. (Photograph by Consumable Content)

Days before opening (the official date is July 8), dozens of workers were putting the finishing touches on The Dirdie Birdie, the forthcoming indoor miniature golf venue at 2821 Morton Street in Fort Worth’s bustling West 7th District. Co-owners Vik and Lina Khasat were on hand to show us the Cowtown-themed golf course, which blends challenging putts with whimsical touches that elevate the gameplay.

One early hole turns the ball return into a musical finale, bouncing it off a series of snare drums before ending with a cymbal crash. Such design flourishes build on lessons from the original location in Austin, Lina tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

The Dirdie Birdie
The Dirdie Birdie brings Fort Worth-themed mini golf, a chef-driven restaurant, and a lively bar together under one roof. (Photography by Consumable Content)

“The new space is even a bit more refined than our Austin location,” she says. “Everyone in Fort Worth has been so welcoming to The Dirdie Birdie. We didn’t want to put our second location somewhere where it wouldn’t be appreciated. This is made for your city, and we put so much detail into every part of it.”

The downtown courthouse, horned frogs, the Stockyards, and other iconic images and themes from Fort Worth are woven into the course. After our tour, we sat down to try several menu options that aim to make The Dirdie Birdie as much a destination for food as for recreation.

A First Taste of The Dirdie Birdie

Chef Mike Warnock told us that the restaurant’s menu was crafted to reflect the social, interactive, and refined concept behind The Dirdie Birdie.

“Everything is made from quality ingredients,” he says. “The beef comes from Rosewood Ranches, the fish is brought in fresh, and the drink recipes were crafted by the owners of Nickel City. There is some crossover with the Austin location, but we wanted to create some healthy, lighter dishes that would be approachable and not overly heavy.”

The Birdie Bites, one of the menus signature items, feature buttermilk-brined, flash-fried chicken thighs finished with truffle buffalo sauce and paired with house-made garlic ranch. The tender bird was packed with flavor but not overly spicy or heavily drenched with hot sauce. We washed it down with the Paloma on the Green, a fizzy, grapefruit-forward cocktail that blended tequila, grapefruit soda, and a hint of salt for a refreshing experience.

The Dirdie Birdie
The white bean hummus is served with roasted garlic, cilantro chimichurri, fresh vegetables, and grilled flatbread. (Courtesy)

The hummus, made with white beans, roasted garlic, olive oil, and cilantro chimichurri, had lovely hints of sesame, a creamy texture throughout, and a generous spread of crunchy veggies. The yellowfin tuna tostadas paired fresh tuna with avocado, red onion, and a roasted chile salsa negra atop a crisp corn tostada — an ode to Fort Worth’s Tex-Mex traditions.

Closing out the meal were the smash burger, featuring a juicy Texas Wagyu patty with American cheese and tangy house sauce, a rich carrot cake layered with cream cheese frosting and caramel, and donut holes served with chocolate sauce, frosting, and sprinkles.

The fork-tender pan-seared salmon, served over seasonal vegetables, was a light and flavorful option. The Dirdie Birdie plans to introduce weekend brunch in August, featuring matcha pancakes and other delights. We found the hummus, tostadas, and Birdie Bites to be standouts.

“We want people to come back and be excited to try new dishes,” he says. “We plan to have some seasonal options. If people have requests, we can adapt the menu accordingly.”

Dirdie Birdie
Fort Worthians can expect the same chef-driven fare that has made the Austin location popular as both a destination for dinner or sociable outings. (Photo by Clayton Korte)

A Family-Friendly Experience Celebrating Fort Worth Culture

The Dirdie Birdie, Lina says, is “truly a place for everyone.” As we tried successive dishes from the kitchen, she excitedly recounted some recent news. A couple that had their first date at The Dirdie Birdie in Austin were recently married. The original location has become a popular destination for corporate events, wedding rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, and gatherings for folks of all ages, including children.

“You can come here and just play mini golf, have a really great meal, or watch a game over some really great drinks at the bar,” she says.

Vik says the mini golf course offers a lot of “Easter egg” surprises that will keep people coming back.

“The caddies on the course will give some direction, but they don’t give everything away. They’re there to help, bring drinks, and be complementary to the experience. A big part of The Dirty Birdie brand is being community-focused. We want Fort Worth to feel like this is their own.”

To celebrate the grand opening, The Dirdie Birdie will give the first 100 guests through the door a choice of a free appetizer, a free drink, or a free round of golf.

Welcome to Fort Worth, Dirdie Birdie.

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