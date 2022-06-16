Jamal Shead ‘Adopts’ Jarace Walker, Other UH Freshmen — One of College Basketball’s Best Leaders is Already Stepping Forward

Jamal Shead University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jarace Walker UH
Terrance Arceneaux
Emanuel Sharp UH
The University of Houston Cougars basketball team defeated the University of Central Florida, Thursday night at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team opened their 2021-2022 season with an overtime victory over the HofstraPride, complete with the presentation of a banner commemorating their trip to last season’s Final Four, Tuesday night at the Fer
University of Houston Cougars basketball team clinched the American Athletic Conference crown with a win over Cincinnati, 71-53 at the Fertitta Center
Jamal Shead is turning himself into the floor general that a wounded University of Houston team needs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Taze Moore slam dunk champ UH
Jarace Walker UH
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the SMU Mustangs
01
12

Jamal Shead is becoming a point guard leader for this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
12

Jarace Walker was one of the more dynamic high school players in the country. Now, he's bringing his skills to the University of Houston.

03
12

Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics)

04
12

Emanuel Sharp just may be the surprise of Kelvin Sampson's highest ranked University of Houston recruiting class. (Photo by UH Athletics)

05
12

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has overseen a lot of winning. Year after year. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
12

Marcus Sasser shows the fight Kelvin Sampson's UH program is known for.(Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
12

University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts knows playing for UH means playing for titles. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
12

Jamal Shead is turning himself into the floor general that a wounded University of Houston team needs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
12

Jamal Shead uses little runners and floaters in the lane to great effect for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

University of Houston high flyer Taze Moore won the college Slam Dunk Championship with ease. Now many more opportunities await him. (@UHCougarMBK)

11
12

Jarace Walker gives Kelvin Sampson's University of Houston program a McDonald's All-American. (Photo by UH Athletics)

12
12

You never know who will end up sitting next to you at a UH game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jamal Shead University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jarace Walker UH
Terrance Arceneaux
Emanuel Sharp UH
The University of Houston Cougars basketball team defeated the University of Central Florida, Thursday night at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team opened their 2021-2022 season with an overtime victory over the HofstraPride, complete with the presentation of a banner commemorating their trip to last season’s Final Four, Tuesday night at the Fer
University of Houston Cougars basketball team clinched the American Athletic Conference crown with a win over Cincinnati, 71-53 at the Fertitta Center
Jamal Shead is turning himself into the floor general that a wounded University of Houston team needs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Taze Moore slam dunk champ UH
Jarace Walker UH
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the SMU Mustangs
Culture / Sporting Life

Jamal Shead ‘Adopts’ Jarace Walker, Other UH Freshmen — One of College Basketball’s Best Leaders is Already Stepping Forward

After Learning From DeJon Jarreau, Houston's Point Guard Takes His Responsibility Seriously

BY // 06.15.22
Jamal Shead is becoming a point guard leader for this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jarace Walker was one of the more dynamic high school players in the country. Now, he's bringing his skills to the University of Houston.
Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics)
Emanuel Sharp just may be the surprise of Kelvin Sampson's highest ranked University of Houston recruiting class. (Photo by UH Athletics)
University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has overseen a lot of winning. Year after year. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Marcus Sasser shows the fight Kelvin Sampson's UH program is known for.(Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts knows playing for UH means playing for titles. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jamal Shead is turning himself into the floor general that a wounded University of Houston team needs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jamal Shead uses little runners and floaters in the lane to great effect for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston high flyer Taze Moore won the college Slam Dunk Championship with ease. Now many more opportunities await him. (@UHCougarMBK)
Jarace Walker gives Kelvin Sampson's University of Houston program a McDonald's All-American. (Photo by UH Athletics)
You never know who will end up sitting next to you at a UH game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
12

Jamal Shead is becoming a point guard leader for this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
12

Jarace Walker was one of the more dynamic high school players in the country. Now, he's bringing his skills to the University of Houston.

3
12

Terrance Arceneaux won two Texas state titles and brings a knack for making big shots to UH. (Photo by UH Athletics)

4
12

Emanuel Sharp just may be the surprise of Kelvin Sampson's highest ranked University of Houston recruiting class. (Photo by UH Athletics)

5
12

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has overseen a lot of winning. Year after year. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
12

Marcus Sasser shows the fight Kelvin Sampson's UH program is known for.(Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
12

University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts knows playing for UH means playing for titles. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
12

Jamal Shead is turning himself into the floor general that a wounded University of Houston team needs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
12

Jamal Shead uses little runners and floaters in the lane to great effect for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

University of Houston high flyer Taze Moore won the college Slam Dunk Championship with ease. Now many more opportunities await him. (@UHCougarMBK)

11
12

Jarace Walker gives Kelvin Sampson's University of Houston program a McDonald's All-American. (Photo by UH Athletics)

12
12

You never know who will end up sitting next to you at a UH game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

During the first team meeting of the summer, the first team meeting of what many are projecting to be a historic season for the University of Houston basketball program, Jamal Shead quickly takes charge. The point guard does it by stepping forward to help a freshman.

Jarace Walker, the five star forward who is the highest rated recruit of the Kelvin Sampson era, seems unsure of the timing of the schedule the coaches have given. Walker asks for clarification on what time he needs to be somewhere. Shead tells Walker he’s got him — and that the UH players will go together so that everyone is on time.

“It’s just me letting him know we do a lot of things together,” Shead tells PaperCity. “Just show up at least 30 or 40 minutes early and we’ll go over there together and do what we got to do. We’ll always do it together.”

It sounds like a simple thing. And it is in many ways. But it’s also an indication of how Jamal Shead, who started last season as something of an uncertainty and finished it as one of top point guards in America, is leading these Coogs, a clear national championship contender.

“I followed Deek’s lead,” Shead says of former UH point guard DeJon Jarreau. “And now it’s my turn to lead. (DeJon) showed me, say we work out at 6:30, show up at 5:50. Then when everybody’s ready to go, we’ll go as a team.

“Things like that.”

Walker appreciates Shead showing him the way. And where to be at what time.

“When in doubt, if I don’t know what to do, I know exactly who to look at to figure out what I need to do,” Walker tells PaperCity. “Just having leaders that have been to the big games that I’m trying to get to and be fortunate enough to play in.

“With their maturity level and experience, it’s definitely easy to learn and just follow in their footsteps.”

It seems like Shead and Walker have already bonded. During the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) golf tournament that benefitted the UH basketball players held at The Club at Carlton Woods earlier this week, Walker always seemed to be in Shead’s golf cart as they zipped around the course. Or somewhere close to the gregarious point guard.

It may have went somewhat under the radar nationally, but Jamal Shead established himself as one of the better player leaders in all of college basketball last season. And how much he leads this UH team is apparent at Carlton Woods.

When Jake Headrick, the former Samford University coach who organized and ran the NIL golf tournament for the UH players under his Campio Sports events company, needed someone to say a pre-meal prayer and deliver a few remarks, he turned to Shead. And whenever Headrick needed to call all The Houston players together, he’d ask Shead to do it.

Shead also sets a business-like approach for the day, telling his teammates, “It’s NIL, but it’s basically a job.” It’s probably no coincidence that the Cougar players went on to earn praise for their professionalism during the tournament. The UH players seemed to take their responsibilities as ambassadors seriously, going from hole to hole to see each group of paying golfers and spending plenty of time with anyone who came up to them in the dining room afterwards.

“The effort of the players,” Headrick says of what stood out. “I told somebody the same way that these guys are on the court, they’re the same way off the court. Great guys.

“And so for that reason, it has been a joy to work with those guys.”

University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jamal Shead uses little runners and floaters in the lane to great effect for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Shead’s personality and sense of responsibility seems to make him a natural for this leadership role. When a group of UH players is lingering outside in the triple digit temperatures, he playfully chides them. “What are guys doing just standing out in the heat?” Shead says, shaking his head.

Then, the point guard leads the group into the air conditioned comforts of the Carlton Woods clubhouse.

Little things. Big leader.

“I feel like it’s more of my personality,” Shead says of taking on the leadership mantle even more now. “I like helping out any way I can really. If that means being the leader, I just try to do the best that I can.”

Jamal Shead is so committed to being a good leader and putting the team first that he tells KPRC’s Chancellor Johnson and myself — two reporters who showed for the golf tournament — that he doesn’t even know if he’s going to start for this deep, talent packed Houston team. With a straight face.

(Quick note: Shead is definitely going to be a starter.)

How Jamal Shead Gave Marcus Sasser Support By Giving Him Space

Fellow difference-making guard Marcus Sasser, whose decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to UH vaults Kelvin Sampson’s program onto the short list of national title favorites, is quieter. Sasser leads more by the example of how hard he works to better his game and the swagger of feeling like he’s the best player on the court. In contrast, Shead doesn’t mind grabbing a microphone.

Shead also knows his guys. And he knew well enough to leave Sasser along when the guard was making his NBA decision.

“I had no clue what he was about to do,” Shead says when ask if he had any leaning on which way Sasser would go before the guard’s social media return announcement. “I just said whatever your decision is, I support it full fledged.

“Because if your dream is to get to the NBA. . . That’s a lot of our dreams. If you got the chance for you to do that, I’d love for you to take it.

“I’m glad he’s back. But even if he wasn’t to come back, I wouldn’t be mad.”

It’s hard to imagine Jamal Shead ever getting that mad. This point guard always seems to be smiling. On this day, with new people (UH alumni, boosters and backers) to meet, he seems to be in his element.

“I feel like it’s more of my personality. I like helping out any way I can really. If that means being the leader, I just try to do the best that I can.” — UH point guard Jamal Shead 

But he’s always still giving lessons to freshmen like Walker, four star forward Terrance Arceneaux and four star guard Emanuel Sharp.

“Honestly, this is probably the easiest part of the year,” Shead says of this session of summer workouts and pickup games. “So far. We haven’t gotten to the real conditioning month. That’s going to be. . .

“After July, is when it really, really starts up. Once we come back off our little two week break (between UH summer school sessions), that’s when it really starts.”

Shead turns to face Jarace Walker, who is sitting behind him in a six seat stretch golf cart. “Hope you’re ready for that,” he says to the super talented freshman. “It’s light right now. But look out.”

Walker just nods his head, following UH’s leader.

For more of Chris Baldwin’s extensive, detailed and unique insider coverage of UH sports — stories you cannot read anywhere else — bookmark this page. Follow Baldwin on Twitter here.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
4126 Villanova
West University
FOR SALE

4126 Villanova
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4126 Villanova
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
2041 Claremont Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2041 Claremont Ln
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2041 Claremont Ln
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
3427 Lanyard Place
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3427 Lanyard Place
Galveston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3427 Lanyard Place
2310 Poinciana Dr
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

2310 Poinciana Dr
Houston, TX

$639,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Rife and Haley Green
This property is listed by: Meg Rife and Haley Green (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2310 Poinciana Dr
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Houston, TX

$780,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
1132 Gray Moss Ln
Hilshire Village
FOR SALE

1132 Gray Moss Ln
Houston, TX

$1,689,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1132 Gray Moss Ln
11842 Bayhurst Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11842 Bayhurst Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,799,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Andress
This property is listed by: Becky Andress (832) 443-4418 Email Realtor
11842 Bayhurst Dr
344 W 24th St
Heights
FOR SALE

344 W 24th St
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
344 W 24th St
9909 Pine Lake Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9909 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
9909 Pine Lake Dr
2221 Welch St #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch St #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch St #502
2346 Underwood St
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2346 Underwood St
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2346 Underwood St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X