Jarace Walker’s Houston Block Buddy Ja’Vier Francis Embraces the Responsibilities of a Larger Role — Kelvin Sampson’s Frontline Answer?

University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson knows that the little things matter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston super freshman Jarace Walker seemed to enjoy his time with his teammates.. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker (No. 25) easily should be a Top 8 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

UH center Ja'Vier Francis is working on expanding the range of his little hook shots. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux always seems to do something with his time on the court. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Fertitta Center is one of the best atmospheres in college basketball thanks to this Sampson transformation. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The newfound confidence of Ja’Vier Francis comes through when I ask if playing with NBA Lottery Pick Jarace Walker helped him get better at blocking shots. “I think I taught him a few things,” Francis shoots back with a hearty laugh.

That kind of comment is a good sign for Kelvin Sampson’s elite University of Houston basketball program. For UH to be the Top 10 team that most of the preseason prognosticators expect Sampson’s squad to be again with it playing in the Big 12 and both Walker and Marcus Sasser wowing in their NBA first looks, Francis must take a big step. He must become a consistent frontline answer for a roster that appears to be majorly guard blessed and big man questionable.

Francis understands that he will get every chance to prove he can be a prime time player. It’s his time — as long as he grabs it.

“It does excite me,” Francis tells PaperCity. “Because now I really get to play my first big role I’ve had in over four years. Not nervous. But it’s like really excited.”

Kelvin Sampson has certainly showed confidence in the talented, but still somewhat raw, Francis. Sampson ignored the message board pleas of UH devotees to add another post player in the transfer portal, saying time and time again that Ja’Vier Francis needs to play. He’s certainly produced in the minutes he’s been given.

Ja’Vier Francis isn’t wrong when he points out that he’s right there with that supernova talent Jarace Walker in block stats. Walker averaged 1.20 blocks per game (though he took it to a new level in the NCAA Tournament) in his freshman season. Francis put up 1.15 blocks per game, playing much less minutes. But it’s hard to imagine Francis, who may be the most deep voiced soft spoken player in college basketball, verbalizing this last season.

Kelvin Sampson’s belief in him seems to be transforming Francis a little though. Sampson and his elite staff — arguably the best developmental coaching staff in America — not recruiting a transfer big man in the mold of Josh Carlton over Francis means plenty to this swat schooler.

“It shows how much trust that him and the coaches have in me,” Francis tells PaperCity. “That really is like a big confidence boost right there.”

Blockology

Ja’Vier Francis actually low key specializes in taking confidence away from others. Or at least any opponent who ventures into the lane when he’s on the floor.

Though he only stands 6-foot-8, Francis’ velociraptor-worthy wingspan, his quick twitch jumping ability and his anticipation make him a blocking obstacle more daunting than the most devious mini golf obstacle. Francis also knows that blocks aren’t just a physical act. In many ways, they are basketball psychological warfare.

“Yeah, once you block a few shots of the same guy at least once or twice,” Francis says of when he starts noticing the swat aftereffects. “Obviously nobody wants to get their shot blocked. They always try something different the next time in there. Or they might not even come in there at all.”

When I ask a number of UH basketball players which teammates of theirs are most likely to surprise people this upcoming season, Terrance Arceneaux and Ja’Vier Francis are the most consistent answers. And it’s not even close.

“I really think Terrance and Ja’Vier are both going to have a great year and surprise a lot of people,” UH guard Emanuel Sharp tells PaperCity. “Those guys are two guys that can have a really great year this year.

“And you’ll definitely see it once we start playing.”

To live up to the belief of his teammates and coaches, Francis has been working on bettering his touch around the basket, trying to hone moves like the little hook shot that UH assistant coach and big man guru Kellen Sampson added to Francis’ game early.

“Just really a lot,” Francis says when I ask him what post moves he’s been working on incorporating. “It’s a whole bunch of them. Once I get my touch around the rim better. . .

“That’s really the one thing I’ve been working on. My touch around the rim. Because once I have that, everything else will snap on through.”

Ja’Vier Francis showed flashes last season, putting up a series of dominant, dunk-happy games against lesser opponents in UH blowouts. Now he must prove he can do it against the better teams on Houston’s schedule — and in this first year in the Big 12, the Cougars’ schedule will be more power packed than ever.

Francis is embracing the challenge and his new role in this UH program. He’s even trying to become a mentor, taking freshman big man JoJo Tugler under his wing.

“I really like how JoJo plays like a Cougar,” Francis says. “He plays hard. He’s going to give you all he’s got every time he’s on the floor.”

Francis sounds determined to make his own minutes matter this season too. His 80-year-old grandfather Joseph Brandon would expect nothing less. Francis got to return to the greater New Orleans area where he grew up to be part of a surprise 80th birthday party for his grandpa this offseason. And the two talked plenty of basketball.

“My grandfather’s like my best friend,” Francis says.

Ja’Vier Francis knows his grandpa still has plenty of life lessons to teach him. Just like he taught Jarace Walker a thing or two that the NBA is already seeing.

