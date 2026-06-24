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Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac’s Houston Proud NBA Draft Nights — Tears Of Investment, Early Vows and Very Different Hawks and Celtics Truths

And UH Is Just Getting Started In This Draft

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Kingston Flemings, Kelvin Sampson and Chris Cenac Jr. celebrated a University of Houston NBA Draft night to remember. (@UHCougarMBK)

Kingston Flemings, Kelvin Sampson and Chris Cenac Jr. celebrated a University of Houston NBA Draft night to remember. (@UHCougarMBK)

Chris Cenac Jr.'s emotions welled up as he as went to the Boston Celtics with the 27th pick in the first round. (@UHCougarMBK)

Chris Cenac Jr.'s emotions welled up as he as went to the Boston Celtics with the 27th pick in the first round. (@UHCougarMBK)

Kingston Flemings got picked No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Hawks and his UH teammate Chris Cenac Jr. was happier than anyone. (@UHCougarMBK)

Kingston Flemings got picked No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Hawks and his UH teammate Chris Cenac Jr. was happier than anyone. (@UHCougarMBK)

Chris Cenac Jr. had to wait a little longer than expected on NBA Draft night, but the University of Houston standout never lost his faith. (@UHCougarMBK)

Chris Cenac Jr. had to wait a little longer than expected on NBA Draft night, but the University of Houston standout never lost his faith. (@UHCougarMBK)

University of Houston point guard Kingston Flemings is a creative passer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston point guard Kingston Flemings is a creative passer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston freshman power forward Chris Cenac Jr. raised his game in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston freshman power forward Chris Cenac Jr. raised his game in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston players Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler, Kingston Flemings,. Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan know the real tests are coming. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston players Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler, Kingston Flemings,. Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan know the real tests are coming. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston freshman power forward Chris Cenac Jr. can be a game shifting rebounder. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston freshman power forward Chris Cenac Jr. can be a game shifting rebounder. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kingston Flemings put BYU in the Big 12 Tournament with a dagger three.

Kingston Flemings put BYU in the Big 12 Tournament with a dagger three.

As University of Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson walked out of the Barclays Center and into the bustling Brooklyn streets, talking to a reporter on his cellphone, he knew Houston wasn’t done yet. Neither was he, with a flight to Las Vegas looming in the morning. “Nine am flight cross country,” Sampson says. “And we’ve got to get two more.”

That’d be two more NBA Draft picks to go with Kingston Flemings, who went to the Atlanta Hawks with the eighth overall pick as expected, and Chris Cenac Jr., grabbed by the Boston Celtics with the 27th selection of the first round in a sure steal, on a monumental University of Houston draft night. Both Flemings and Cenac did the UH program proud in this draft broadcast simultaneously on both ABC and ESPN. Emanuel Sharp would make it a two-night Cougars affair with the UH four-year impact maker getting selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round with the 45th overall pick.

Flemings is already charming the Atlanta media, talking about how he wanted to go to a winner like the Hawks (Quin Snyder’s team is the only NBA squad that won more than one game against the champion Knicks these past playoffs) and it is easy to see how the quickest guard in college basketball will lift the ATL. Chris Cenac is already vowing to use falling to No. 27 as motivation. Cenac noticeably teared up when the Celtics selected him and ended his wait (some of it highlighted on the ESPN broadcast).

“The best fit,” University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson tells PaperCity of Cenac ending up a Celtic. “Brad (Stevens) and I have been good friends for a long, long time. He’s the GM or president I spent the most time on the phone with Chris. So I knew that. But I also knew there was a chance the Celtics were going to trade out of the first round.

“But that just shows you the commitment and how much they like Chris. They stayed in and targeted Chris. Chris was the guy they wanted. And I told (Chris’ mom) Sharita and I told (his dad) Chris Sr., when he goes is not important. Where he goes is most important. I think if Boston had been picking 19, they would have taken Chris at 19. It just so happened that they had the 27th pick. And they were so relieved that Chris was still there.

“When their pick came up, they didn’t hesitate. They took Chris Cenac. . . The Celtics got their man.”

Chris Cenac Jr. Houston basketball
Chris Cenac Jr.’s emotions welled up as he as went to the Boston Celtics with the 27th pick in the first round. (@UHCougarMBK)

To Kellen Sampson if you have not seen Chris Cenac’s want-to by now, his need-to, you simply haven’t been paying attention.

“I think that was such a loud reality throughout his process — just how much he loves basketball,” Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “. . . I certainly had a chance (to see that) over the last 12 months, having him in our building and having him in my position group. This is his life.

“He doesn’t have a Plan B. For him to get to this moment, you don’t do this with only half an investment. You only get here with the full investment. And that’s what he was able to do.”

Anyone still wondering what Chris Cenac is all about only needed to watch how excited the 6-foot-11 stretch four was in the moment his Houston teammate Kingston Flemings got selected at No. 8 by the Hawks. As Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson wrapped Flemings up in a long hug, Cenac clapped with a huge smile on his face, waiting for the next hug.

Cenac is someone who cares immensely and the bond between these two UH freshmen selected on opposite sides of this first round is real. And built to last long into their NBA careers.

The Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Fits

Expect Kingston Flemings to be even more of a blur in the more wide open NBA game. Especially playing for Snyder with Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jonathan Kuminga already running the floor on the regular. Flemings taking advantage of the extra floor spacing in the NBA should be more terrorizing to teams than even a Memphis hotel room.

“I mean, I play really well in transition,” Flemings says in a Zoom call with reporters the Atlanta Hawks set up. “That’s the best way I play. And I mean, y’all are a fast-playing team already. . . You know, playing next to Nickeil , playing next to CJ (McCollum), Dyson Daniels, I’m gonna be able to really play up and down the court.

“And I can play off-ball, too. . . You know, I learned it at Houston. And I think I can really integrate into this team and be a good player.”

Kellen Sampson knows that Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac will make any team better — right away next season, but even more in the future seasons to come. As Kellen and his dad Kelvin Sampson walked out of the NBA Draft, he found himself returning to the emotions of the moment. Of the entire journey really.

Kellen Sampson’s been watching Flemings play basketball since he was 15 years old, back when nobody imagined the skinny guard as a one-and-done NBA player, a Top 8 pick. He’s spent hundreds of hours working with Cenac before and after almost every UH practice all last season

Flemings and Cenac both might be one-and-done college players. But they’re not done with Houston.

“Just the emotion that both those guys shared when they heard their names,” Sampson tells PaperCity. “You don’t get to this night without going all in. They both went all in on their dream so those tears were tears of investment, tears of accomplishment, tears of validation.

“I know that feeling of accomplishment will be short lived with both of them. And they’ll get right back to work tomorrow and go make good on those two franchises for believing in them.”

Both Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. take plenty with them to their new NBA franchises. Flemings wore a burgundy suit with pictures of all the teams he played on growing up in San Antonio, plus his favorite quote — which not coincidently happens to be a Kelvin Sampson favorite — “Comparison is the thief of joy” — stitched inside. And he once again kept it loyally local as he has throughout his journey to the NBA — sticking with the same high school and AAU team, the same trainers he used his entire life. While No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa went all the way to France to find his draft night suit, Flemings turned to Maestro Philippe, a local shop in Houston.

Cenac takes a new Celtics hat and something of a new chip to the winningest NBA franchise of all time.

Now it’s time to see where UH guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan will go in the second round of this NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Two draft picks in, two more dreams to secure. Some tears are earned.

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