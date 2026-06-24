Inside a Texas Bride’s Storybook Kentucky Farmhouse Wedding — Talley Hodges and Will Pike’s Magical Day

1 / 0 Will Pike and Talley Hodges (Photo by The Browns) The bride, Talley Hodges (Photo by The Browns) The bride, Talley Hodges (Photo by The Browns) The bride, Talley Hodges (Photo by The Browns) The groom and bride (Photo by The Browns)

A whimsical card illustrated by artist and bon vivant Donald Robertson came in the post with the request to save the date for the nuptials of Talley Hodges and Will Pike on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Millers Run Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

I had known this would be coming a year prior, when I traveled to New Orleans for a girls’ weekend at the Hotel Saint Vincent. One of my dearest friends, Jane Scott Hodges, asked me to her elegantly appointed Garden District home for cocktails, and when I arrived, I found her dining room table completely covered in invitations — sort of an IRL Pinterest board.

In her gracious Southern drawl, she told me, “They are all inspirational. I’ve kept them for years for when the time came to help [her daughter] Talley with her wedding planning.” After some discussion over a coupe of champagne, I learned that Talley’s fiancé, Will Pike, had recently asked her father, Philip, for her hand in marriage, with the ceremony being scheduled for the following summer in Kentucky.

Talley and Will’s meet-cute had been arranged over a dinner in Dallas by their friend Lion Creel in 2021. Fast forward to June 2024, when the happy couple was on the Amalfi Coast for a romantic getaway. One evening, there was a change of plans involving a boat. Will got down on one knee with a ring … and I think you know the rest.

The bride and her parents, Philip Hodges and Jane Scott Hodges (Photo by The Browns)

A Legacy of Linens

Perhaps this is time for a little primer on mother-of-the-bride Jane Scott and her heritage company, Leontine Linens — just in case you haven’t seen it mentioned in the glossy pages of Veranda, House Beautiful, and, of course, PaperCity. She is the empress of the monogram, which she infuses with her innate sense of color and style. Every good Southern (or New England … or Malibu …) home or party is built around her stitched initials.

Leontine’s origins date back to Jane Scott’s own wedding, when in 1995, she was driven by her mother to the Eleanor Beard Studio (established 1921) in Hardinsburg, Kentucky. Jane Scott was mesmerized by the process used by the artisans of the studio to create her trousseau. She founded Leontine Linens in New Orleans in 1996; in 2001, she acquired the Eleanor Beard Studio to continue the legacy of craftsmanship still used today to create the linens. The bespoke linens for bed, bath, and table are handmade in the U.S. and specially tailored to her clients.

1 / 0 Scenes from the rehearsal dinner for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the rehearsal dinner for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the rehearsal dinner for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the rehearsal dinner for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns)

The Nuptials

I made my way to Kentucky last June for a slew of Hodges + Pike wedding festivities. The weekend began Thursday at a dinner at famed garden designer Jon Carloftis’ historic home in Lexington, Botherum, hosted by the bride’s aunt and uncle, Grandison and King Offutt.

The Friday reception and rehearsal dinner were held at The Apiary in Lexington, with gardens also designed by Jon Carloftis.

The main event, the Saturday ceremony, was held at Millers Run Farm. The stone house, dating back to 1790 — around the same time that the land was transitioning from part of the Virginia Commonwealth to the state of Kentucky — once belonged to Talley’s grandparents and is now owned by Jane Scott and her brother, King. The focal point, the rolling lawn sweeping from the front of the historic home, was where a flower arch was positioned, in the same spot where, 30 years prior, Talley’s parents, Jane Scott and Philip Hodges, were wed.

1 / 0 The wedding of Talley Hodges and Will Pike at Millers Run Farm (Photo by The Browns) The wedding of Talley Hodges and Will Pike at Millers Run Farm (Photo by The Browns) The wedding of Talley Hodges and Will Pike at Millers Run Farm (Photo by The Browns) The wedding of Talley Hodges and Will Pike at Millers Run Farm (Photo by The Browns) The bride’s father walks her down the aisle (Photo by The Browns) The wedding of Talley Hodges and Will Pike at Millers Run Farm (Photo by The Browns)

My outfit for the Saturday nuptials was pretty much in my lane: head-to-toe Thom Browne. Given that guests had flown in from around the U.S., I had one young woman come up to me and tell me that she worked for Thom in New York and that it was exciting to see “someone in Thom Browne in the wild [meaning, rural Kentucky].”

With the weather reports predicting rain, the events team was ready, proactively handing out umbrellas. Quite a few guests even made their way to Walmart to procure last-minute galoshes to wear with their frocks, just in case.

Guests made their way to the tent erected near the barn, whose doors were painted in Leontine signature lavender (the colors of the wedding were lavender and seafoam). All the details were charming, but everyone swooned over the monogrammed napkins in a mix of colors — coordinated and arranged according to a napkin placement chart, much like a seating chart … but for napkins.

Ten unique sets of linen wedding napkins were custom-designed with specific monograms that would become part of Talley and Will’s trousseau, to be paired with their wedding china. As dinner was served, the heavens opened, but that didn’t dampen the merriment that followed.

1 / 0 Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Reception (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) The happy couple (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Scenes from the reception for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns)

The Details

Floral and event designer, wedding planner: Refined Social Events

Welcome dinner venue: Botherum, the historical home of garden designer Jon Carloftis

Rehearsal dinner venue: The Apiary

Catering and bar: Dupree Catering + Events

Wedding dinner plates: Alex Papachristidis and Lisa McCarthy’s Everyday Elegance collection

Photography: The Browns

Videography: Julia Kentner Films

Hair: Casie Caillouet

Makeup: Lauren LaBarba

Officiants: Monsignor Christopher Nalty, Reverend Christopher Clay

Band/DJ: Simply Irresistible

Dinner napkins and linens: Leontine Linens

Cake: Cakes by Bebe

Wedding paper: Claudia Engle Lettering & Design

1 / 0 Monogrammed napkins (Photo by The Browns) Invitations and Save the Dates for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Monogrammed napkins (Photo by The Browns) Hodges + Pike wedding details (Photo by The Browns) Hodges + Pike wedding details (Photo by The Browns) Hodges + Pike wedding details (Photo by The Browns) Invitations and Save the Dates for the Hodges + Pike wedding (Photo by The Browns) Wedding details (Photo by The Browns) Hodges + Pike wedding details (Photo by The Browns) Hodges + Pike wedding details (Photo by The Browns)

Jewelry (wedding rings, bands, jewelry throughout the weekend):

Bachendorf’s Jewelers, from the archives

Wedding gown, after-party and wedding weekend dresses:

Suzanne Perron St. Paul Designs

Groom’s tux:

Cesare Attolini, from Stanley Korshak