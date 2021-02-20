Lance McCullers Jr. and His Wife Kara, Other Astros Stars Jump in to Help Hurting Houstonians Get Water

Lance McCullers Jr. with animals destined for the rescued pets movement, part of the work of his personal foundation.

Through the Lance McCullers Junior Foundation, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and wife, Kara, are providing clean water for Houstonians in need.

While the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation is typically focused on the well-being of four-legged friends, with the fallout from winter storms Uri and Viola, the Houston Astros pitcher is stepping up to the plate to help Houstonians in need.

McCullers and his wife Kara have pledged $150,000, beginning with purchasing approximately 400,000 bottles of clean water through an initial $50,000 donation in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

With a goal of providing one million bottles of fresh water, McCullers noted in a statement, “The entire Houston community has been an important part of our family since 2015 and we are heartbroken at the thought of so many of those family members struggling for something so basic and critical as fresh water.

“Kara and I not only pray that our initial donation of 400,000 fresh bottles of water can quickly get to those in dire need, but that others will join us in supporting these efforts for the many struggling Houstonians.”

Nevertheless, the McCullers duo is not forgetting their commitment to the well being of homeless animals. Thus, the foundation is partnering with several local organizations that need critical help during this crisis including getting fresh water, food and veterinary needs to animals in need. The foundation is partnering with Rollin’ Vets, Rescued Pets Movement, Houston PetSet, PetCo Foundation and others to provide this aid.

“These 400,000 bottles are a start,” McCullers added, “but we have a goal of over 1 million bottles of fresh water and other needs we expect will be identified, and we would love help from others to support our online fundraiser.”

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

McCullers is not the only Astro helping out by providing water. Alex and Reagan Bregman, Michael and Melissa Brantley, Ryan and Kat Pressly, Joe Smith and Allie LaForce, the Astros Foundation, Brothers Produce, the Mayor’s Office, and the City of Houston are teaming up on a water distribution event this Sunday at Butler Stadium, located at 13755 S. Main Street, starting at 2 pm. The event is open to everyone and any car that drives up will be given five gallons of water.

Alex and Reagan Bregman, the Astros Foundation, and Brothers Produce are also partnering on a water distribution event at the Astros Youth Academy (13755 S. Main Street) on Saturday, starting at 9 am. Each car of Houstonians that shows will also be given five gallons of water at this emergency distribution.

While McCullers, Bregman and the rest of the Astro players are already in Florida for spring training, there hearts are clearly in Houston.

McCullers and his Astro bros join a growing list of magnanimous Houstonians who, with exceptional means, are stepping in and providing aid to those in need as a result of the winter storm power outages and loss of clean water. The heroes range for sports stars such as Bregman to restaurateurs such as Chris Williams to the ever-engaged Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.