Another Houston Hero — Lucille’s Chef Feeds Hot Meals To Those Struggling in Winter Storm

Lucille's chef Chris Williams is fast becoming one of Houston's notable heores. (Photo by Lenard Smith)

Lucille's Chef Chris Williams and his family take to the kitchen to aid those in need of a hot meal as a result of winter storm Uri power outages. (Intagram photo)

Lucille’s Chef Chris Williams is fast becoming one of Houston’s great heroes in the league of Chef Chris Shepherd, Mattress Mac and J.J. Watt. Even before cooking meals this week for those in need due to the city’s crippling winter storm, Williams was working on philanthropic efforts through his Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Williams went into action herding his family to Lucille’s 1913 Kitchen at the Power Center to prepare hot meals for 150 resident in Tememos housing for the homeless, assisted by popular pastor Rudy Rasmus and to residents of Project Row Houses in the Third Ward.

This effort in spite of the fact that his kitchen at the Power Center had been broken into. Williams’ bother Ben Williams with Highway Vodka, their father, their sister and nieces chipped in in the kitchen to get the meals prepared.

On Wednesday, Williams and his family prepared 200 meals for Mattress Mac’s warming center at Gallery Furniture and geared up for even more food delivery to those without food and/or heat.

On Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, Williams and the Lucille’s 1913 culinary team are planning to produce an additional 1,000 meals for residents of Acres Homes and other neighborhoods, with enough food to last through the weekend.

On February 24, in partnership with Attack Poverty and Fort Bend County, Lucille’s 1913 is planning to distribute 4,000 meals in Richmond and Rosenberg. Fort Bend County Judge KP George is among the notables who plan to attend the food distribution event, which also will provide 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for those in need.

Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit that is building a vertically integrated ecosystem that will combat food insecurity and waste; create training and employment opportunities in traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods; and empower communities to discover a self-sustainable livelihood through food.

Since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lucille’s 1913 has provided more than 166,000 meals.