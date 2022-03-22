Lauren Sampson Urges UH Fans to Show Out in San Antonio — With No. 1 Arizona Looming, a Home Court Crowd Could Be Huge

Jamal Shead uses little runners and floaters in the lane to great effect for Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

With UH transitioning into the Big 12, everything is getting more big time. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Quentin Grimes is getting a lot of buzz for his play with the Knicks. He'll always have love for this Houston program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

You never know what you'll be able to see at a UH basketball game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kimberly and Case Keenum went to UH together and they still have plenty of love for this school. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Kelvin Sampson wrapped his son Kellen and daughter Lauren in the hug of all hugs after Houston made the Final Four. Kellen and Lauren could not stop crying tears of joy.

Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston basketball program is back in the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament, one of only three programs in America that can make that claim. Gonzaga and Michigan are the only other schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. But now that the Cougars are here, things figure to get even tougher.

UH is set to play No. 1 seed Arizona on Thursday night. And the talent-packed Wildcats are largely considered one of the two best teams in America with prolific scorer Bennedict Mathurin a probable NBA lottery pick and center Christian Koloko another likely first rounder. But UH could have something of a home cooking advantage with the South Regional being played in San Antonio. Having such an important game played less than a three hour drive from Houston is a rare thing and Lauren Sampson is counting on Cougar fans taking advantage of it.

Lauren Sampson is the Houston program’s do-everything director of basketball operations. She’s long been obsessed with creating the best fan experience possible at UH games. Now, she’s hoping plenty of those fans travel to watch Houston at the San Antonio Spurs’ arena.

“Be loud right?” Lauren Sampson says. “We were way up here in Pittsburgh and we got it done. And we want to see you in Texas. Show out.”

To UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson having the Regional in San Antonio carries additional significance. Especially for the four Texas high school products in the Cougars’ eight man rotation — Fabian White Jr. (Atascocita High School), Kyler Edwards (Arlington’s James Bowie High School) and Jamal Shead (Manor High School) and Ramon Walker Jr. (Pearland’s Shadow Creek High School). For San Antonio is the destination where Texas high school basketball players try to get — the site of the state semis and finals.

“I think it will be something special,” Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “We’ve got so many Texas kids and it’s the final destination for every high school player in the state tournament. I think that means something.”

UH had a pretty good fan showing in Pittsburgh. Especially considering how far away it is — and how expensive flights were. Former Cougar player Breaon Brady, one of the stalwarts of that 33-4 Sweet 16 team in 2018-19 that was Kelvin Sampson’s first monster breakout Houston season in many ways, showed to watch the Cougars in the Steel City. One of Kelvin Sampson’s old players from his long ago Montana Tech days also made it.

So did the Spirit Band, the UH cheerleaders and the Cougar Dolls dance team. And there were more than enough Houston fans to chant “Sweet 16! Sweet 16!” and drown out the disappointed Illinois fans, who could drive to Pittsburgh. But Villanova fans, who only had a five hour drive to Pittsburgh, were the clear cut numbers force in the first and second round setting.

The UH spirit band brings plenty to the party. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Lauren Sampson, a San Antonio Bonus and Appreciating the Journey

Now, Lauren Sampson and the rest of The Houston staff is hoping that Cougar fans can turn San Antonio red. Especially considering what this now 31-5 UH team has overcome to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament (again), turning the loss of its two most talented players (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) into something of a storybook run.

“This journey,” Lauren Sampson tells PaperCity. “It’s been a long journey. It goes back a long way for all of us. I remember Christmas when we got the news (on Sasser’s broken foot on top of Tramon Mark’s season ending shoulder injury). And we were just going, ‘All right, we’re going to figure this out.’

“We’re going to make sure we’ve got a home court and don’t take it for granted.”

Now, Kelvin Sampson’s remade team will play No. 1 Arizona in San Antonio, hoping it has another home court just a little ways from home when it counts most.