Luxury Hospitality Brand Loews Debuts Its Second Hotel in Arlington — A First-of-Its-Kind Resort Destination

Just when you thought Arlington couldn’t possibly pack in any more entertainment (honestly, how can you fit any more sports teams, theme parks, restaurants, hotels, waterparks, bars, and live music venues into one city?), American luxury hospitality company Loews Hotels & Co. said, “Not so fast.” The brand has opened its second hotel in Arlington — Loews Arlington Hotel.

Now open, the new hotel is located just across the street from the brand’s iconic sports resort Live! by Loews-Arlington.

You know what they say, everything’s bigger in Texas. This new luxurious hotel is no exception. The massive 888-room resort includes 72 suites and is adjacent to Globe Life Field (home of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers) and AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys). No matter your vacation style, the Loews Arlington Hotel has something for everyone in your crew.

The lavish resort features five restaurants and lounges, including Farena – a three-meal Italian cuisine experience with two striking 900-degree wood stone pizza ovens and a pasta lab. The Veranda brings an outdoor dining experience including late-night dining. Poolside restaurant Tomar El Sol will offer Mexican cuisine and cold beverages. The | BAR is an expansive lobby bar with handcrafted drinks, and Railbird is grab-and-go cuisine including healthy options and a full coffee menu.

Beat the scorching hot Texas summer temperatures at the resort’s two pools with an authentic sandy beach, cabanas, and a water slide. Enjoy an expansive fitness center featuring Technogym cardio equipment and group exercise classes. Or relax at a full-service spa and salon open to both guests and the public — The Spa at Loews Arlington.

And, for those looking to host their next big event, look no further. The resort is connected to the new Arlington Convention Center with 260,000 square feet of indoor meeting space including the largest hotel ballroom in Texas and 66,000 feet of outdoor event space including an expansive event lawn. Loews manages the Convention Center, ensuring a seamless and curated experience for all guests.

For more information and to make reservations at the Loews Arlington Hotel, visit www.LoewsHotels.com/arlington-hotel or call ( 682) 318-2810.