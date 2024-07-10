Loews Hotels in Arlington Kicks Off Their Third Annual Summerfest

Those staying at the Loews Arlington Hotel can indulge in a No Fashioned.

There’s never a better time than summer to catch up on your reading list than poolside.

The Loews Arlington hotels are perfectly located to keep you close to all the action across the Metroplex.

Take a swim or read by the pool - either way, you can't go wrong.

From culture to community to craft, the third annual Summerfest at Loews Hotels promises a refreshing and cool take on entertainment across the Metroplex.

This summer is hot, hot, hot and Loews Hotels in Arlington have a sizzling hot lineup of Summerfest programming that will keep both adults and kids of all ages entertained all season long. From culture to community to craft, the third annual Summerfest promises a refreshing and cool take on entertainment in North Texas.

Culture

There’s never a better time than summer to catch up on your reading list. Live! by Loews – Arlington and Loews Arlington Hotel have launched an exclusive summer celebration with TODAY’s Read with Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager’s esteemed book club. Embracing the burgeoning trend of indulging in literary escapes while on vacation, guests can access a handpicked Summer(fest) Reading List, all curated by Jenna herself.

As part of this celebration, guests will enjoy the convenience of purchasing books through Shop TODAY, providing the flexibility to stock up in advance or acquire e-books and audiobooks during their stay. This initiative, which will include additional touchpoints, including curated kids’ reading lists and access to Jenna’s summer travel picks, aims to encourage exploration within and beyond hotel walls.

Community

At Loews Hotels, it’s all about the local community and making guests feel like family. This summer, Loews Hotels in Arlington are proud to launch Local by Loews Hotels — a new program designed to celebrate the unique culture, flavors, and hardworking individuals of each destination. Through exclusive partnerships and pop-ups with local businesses, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in authentic experiences that highlight the best of the local community year-round.

At Live! By Loews – Arlington, guests can savor the flavors of Arlington from a vessel that doubles as art.

Launching in August, guests and locals may imbibe on an exclusive featured cocktail, Native Breeze served in a one-of-a-kind hand-blown cocktail glass meticulously crafted by the talented students of the University of Texas at Arlington’s glass program led by Art History Assistant Professor and Glass Area Coordinator, Justin Ginsberg.

At the Loews Arlington Hotel, guests will support the local collegiate community.

The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) boasts the largest educational glass-blowing studio in the country. Hotel guests and locals are invited to explore a curated collection of glass-blown artworks from UTA undergraduate and postgraduate students in the glass department at the rotating exhibit in the lobby of Loews Arlington Hotel this August. The exhibit is free and open to the public for viewing. Art will be changed bi-annually.

Craft

Loews Hotels launched Free Spirited by Loews Hotels earlier this year, which offers craft libations focusing on locally sourced ingredients and unique flavor combinations sans-booze, and Summerfest 2024 will offer revamped beverage offerings to enjoy this summer season as part of this initiative. Using the same care, attention to detail, and local flavors guests know and love, the on-site beverage talent will refresh their free-spirited creations with seasonal ingredients.

Guests at the Live! by Loews Arlington hotel can enjoy mocktails Cranberry Sangrita — featuring cranberry, pineapple, orange, and lemon juice ginger beer —, or a Watermelon Nojito, featuring watermelon puree, lime juice, simple syrup, and mint club soda.

Those staying at the Loews Arlington Hotel can indulge in a No Fashioned featuring Lyre’s American Malt, maple, and soy, or Something Sour with Lyre’s American Malt, lemon, and Fever Tree ginger beer.

No matter where your travels take you this summer, Summerfest at the Loews Hotels in Arlington has something for everyone.