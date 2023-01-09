The 9 Most Extraordinary Art Exhibits to Catch Worldwide in 2023
Iconic and Rarely Seen Works Coming to the Whitney, the Tate, the Rijksmuseum, and BeyondBY Chris Byrne, with additional reporting by Catherine D. Anspon // 01.09.23
Installation view of Edward Hopper’s New York (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, October 19, 2022-March 5 2023). Tables for Ladies, 1930. Photograph by Ryan Lowry
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague
The Glass of Wine, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1659-61, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie
Mistress and Maid, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1665-67, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr
Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)
Dana Schutz’s The Interview, 2020, at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark
Peter Halley’s Two Cells with Conduit and Underground Chamber, 1983, at The Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg
Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne
Thornton Dial, Struggling Tiger, 1989.Oil on canvas. Collection of Robert S. Taubman. © 2023 Estate of Thornton Dial / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.
William Blake (1757 - 1827)
Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.
Dallas Art Fair co-founder, independent curator, and Elaine de Kooning House owner/director Chris Byrne previews nine best art exhibits opening worldwide in the year 2023.
Vermeer at the Home of the Dutch Masters, Amsterdam
February 10 – June 4; rijksmuseum.nl.
Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in Delft, creating a remarkably beautiful, albeit small oeuvre. The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam assembles 28 paintings for its forthcoming survey, including three canvases recently reattributed to the Dutch master — worth traveling from anywhere to see.
Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London
Through May 21; tate.org.uk.
During the ’60s and ’70s, Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz worked with woven fiber to forge pioneering sculptures known as the Abakans. This extraordinary installation, “Magdalena Abakanowicz: Every Tangle of Thread and Rope,” is organized by the Tate Modern in collaboration with the Fondation Toms Pauli at the Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne/ Plateforme 10 and Henie Onstad Art Centre, Høvikodden. Prepare to be amazed.
The group show “Art Brut et bande dessinée,” organized by Collection de l’Art Brut director Sarah Lombardi and University of Brussels’ curator Erwin Dejasse, presents Art Brut self-taught creators who intuitively adapt comic-strip imagery to reimagine an “otherworld of comics.” Featured are outsider greats including Henry Darger, Tomoyuki Hirano, Frank Johnson, Daniel Johnston, and Clemens Wild.
Thornton Dial, Baton Rouge
March 23 – July 2; lsumoa.org.
“I, Too, Am Thornton Dial” is organized appropriately by an institution in the American South: the LSU Museum of Art. Curated by collector/author Paul Barrett, this exhibition brings together the renowned self-taught artist’s important assemblages, drawings, and paintings through significant loans from the Arnett and Dial families’ collections; the former were the late artist’s staunchest champions.
Dana Schutz, Denmark
February 9 – June 11; louisiana.dk.
“Dana Schutz” at the Louisiana in Copenhagen promises a major moment in contemporary painting. Since the mid-2000s, the often-controversial Schutz has distinguished herself as an important narrative talent for our time. This exhibition offers a selection of her most ambitious, large-scale figurative paintings.
Peter Halley, Luxembourg
March 31 – October 15; mudam.com.
“Peter Halley Conduits: Paintings from the 1980s” lands at Mudam Luxembourg this spring. Assembling more than 30 canvases from private and public collections, the presentation includes the artist’s rarely seen formative drawings and notes —required viewing for disciples of Neo Geo painting circa the 1980s.
William Blake at Getty, L.A.
October 17, 2023 – January 14, 2024; getty.edu.
“William Blake: Visionary,” organized by the J. Paul Getty Museum in cooperation with Tate Britain, reveals an intimate portrait of the 18th/19th- century artist who was the ultimate visionary’s visionary. Channeling his poetry, drawings, and paintings through the most imaginative graphic techniques — and possibly creating the most challenging and enduring imagery in British art history along the way — Blake is a talent who speaks across the ages.
Discovering Henry Taylor, L.A.
Through April 30; moca.org.
At MOCA, “Henry Taylor: B Side” serves up the largest survey of the under-known artist’s work to date, distilling his social vision and critique through experimental drawings, paintings, sculpture, and installation. Taylor’s straightforward portraits of people — friends and relatives — as well as politicians, entertainers, and athletes — have become especially resonant now.
Hopper at the Whitney, NYC
Through March 5; whitney.org.
Highlighting iconic works from the Whitney’s collection, including recently acquired materials from the Sanborn Hopper Archive (the mother lode of the artist’s ephemera), “Edward Hopper’s New York” takes a comprehensive look at this American master’s drawings, paintings, and prints. The subject of the show — the lonely city — serves as impetus and muse for Hopper’s take on what is now largely bygone Manhattan.