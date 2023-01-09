The 9 Most Extraordinary Art Exhibits to Catch Worldwide in 2023

best art exhibits 2023
Johannes Vermeer, Meisje met de parel, 1665. Mauritshuis, Den Haag
Het glas wijn – Vermeer
Dame en dienstmeid – Vermeer
Tate Photography, Madeline Buddo Magdalena Abakanowicz_Press_2022_01
Tate Photography, Madeline Buddo Magdalena Abakanowicz_Press_2022_09
292 5017 Dana Schutz
293 Peter Halley 1
Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne
Thornton Dial_Struggling Tiger_1989_Oil on canvas_Collection of Robert S. Taubman
William Blake (1757 – 1827)
MOCA-Taylor-2022-11-07_065
MOCA-Taylor-2022-11-07_011
01
13

Installation view of Edward Hopper’s New York (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, October 19, 2022-March 5 2023). Tables for Ladies, 1930. Photograph by Ryan Lowry

02
13

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague

03
13

The Glass of Wine, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1659-61, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie

04
13

Mistress and Maid, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1665-67, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr

05
13

Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)

06
13

Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)

07
13

Dana Schutz’s The Interview, 2020, at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark

08
13

Peter Halley’s Two Cells with Conduit and Underground Chamber, 1983, at The Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg

09
13

Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne

10
13

Thornton Dial, Struggling Tiger, 1989.Oil on canvas. Collection of Robert S. Taubman. © 2023 Estate of Thornton Dial / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

11
13

William Blake (1757 - 1827)

12
13

Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.

13
13

Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.

best art exhibits 2023
Johannes Vermeer, Meisje met de parel, 1665. Mauritshuis, Den Haag
Het glas wijn – Vermeer
Dame en dienstmeid – Vermeer
Tate Photography, Madeline Buddo Magdalena Abakanowicz_Press_2022_01
Tate Photography, Madeline Buddo Magdalena Abakanowicz_Press_2022_09
292 5017 Dana Schutz
293 Peter Halley 1
Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne
Thornton Dial_Struggling Tiger_1989_Oil on canvas_Collection of Robert S. Taubman
William Blake (1757 – 1827)
MOCA-Taylor-2022-11-07_065
MOCA-Taylor-2022-11-07_011
Arts / Museums / Galleries

The 9 Most Extraordinary Art Exhibits to Catch Worldwide in 2023

Iconic and Rarely Seen Works Coming to the Whitney, the Tate, the Rijksmuseum, and Beyond

BY Chris Byrne, with additional reporting by Catherine D. Anspon // 01.09.23
Installation view of Edward Hopper’s New York (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, October 19, 2022-March 5 2023). Tables for Ladies, 1930. Photograph by Ryan Lowry
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague
The Glass of Wine, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1659-61, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie
Mistress and Maid, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1665-67, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr
Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)
Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)
Dana Schutz’s The Interview, 2020, at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark
Peter Halley’s Two Cells with Conduit and Underground Chamber, 1983, at The Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg
Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne
Thornton Dial, Struggling Tiger, 1989.Oil on canvas. Collection of Robert S. Taubman. © 2023 Estate of Thornton Dial / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.
William Blake (1757 - 1827)
Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.
Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.
1
13

Installation view of Edward Hopper’s New York (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, October 19, 2022-March 5 2023). Tables for Ladies, 1930. Photograph by Ryan Lowry

2
13

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague

3
13

The Glass of Wine, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1659-61, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie

4
13

Mistress and Maid, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1665-67, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr

5
13

Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)

6
13

Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)

7
13

Dana Schutz’s The Interview, 2020, at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark

8
13

Peter Halley’s Two Cells with Conduit and Underground Chamber, 1983, at The Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg

9
13

Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne

10
13

Thornton Dial, Struggling Tiger, 1989.Oil on canvas. Collection of Robert S. Taubman. © 2023 Estate of Thornton Dial / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

11
13

William Blake (1757 - 1827)

12
13

Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.

13
13

Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.

Dallas Art Fair co-founder, independent curator, and Elaine de Kooning House owner/director Chris Byrne previews nine best art exhibits opening worldwide in the year 2023.

 

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague
Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague

Vermeer at the Home of the Dutch Masters, Amsterdam

February 10 – June 4; rijksmuseum.nl.

Johannes Vermeer (1632-1675) lived and worked in Delft, creating a remarkably beautiful, albeit small oeuvre. The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam assembles 28 paintings for its forthcoming survey, including three canvases recently reattributed to the Dutch master — worth traveling from anywhere to see.

 

Tate Photography, Madeline Buddo Magdalena Abakanowicz_Press_2022_01
Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London (photo by Madeline Buddo)

Magdalena Abakanowicz at Tate Modern, London

Through May 21; tate.org.uk.

During the ’60s and ’70s, Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz worked with woven fiber to forge pioneering sculptures known as the Abakans. This extraordinary installation, “Magdalena Abakanowicz: Every Tangle of Thread and Rope,” is organized by the Tate Modern in collaboration with the Fondation Toms Pauli at the Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne/ Plateforme 10 and Henie Onstad Art Centre, Høvikodden. Prepare to be amazed.

 

Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne
Clemens Wild, 2012 @ Atelier Rohling, Berne

Art Brut + Comics, Lausanne

Through February 26; artbrut.ch.

The group show “Art Brut et bande dessinée,” organized by Collection de l’Art Brut director Sarah Lombardi and University of Brussels’ curator Erwin Dejasse, presents Art Brut self-taught creators who intuitively adapt comic-strip imagery to reimagine an “otherworld of comics.” Featured are outsider greats including Henry Darger, Tomoyuki Hirano, Frank Johnson, Daniel Johnston, and Clemens Wild.

 

best art exhibits 2023
Thornton Dial, Struggling Tiger, 1989.Oil on canvas. Collection of Robert S. Taubman. © 2023 Estate of Thornton Dial / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.

Thornton Dial, Baton Rouge

March 23 – July 2; lsumoa.org.

“I, Too, Am Thornton Dial” is organized appropriately by an institution in the American South: the LSU Museum of Art. Curated by collector/author Paul Barrett, this exhibition brings together the renowned self-taught artist’s important assemblages, drawings, and paintings through significant loans from the Arnett and Dial families’ collections; the former were the late artist’s staunchest champions.

 

292 5017 Dana Schutz
Dana Schutz’s The Interview, 2020, at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark

Dana Schutz, Denmark

February 9 – June 11; louisiana.dk.

“Dana Schutz” at the Louisiana in Copenhagen promises a major moment in contemporary painting. Since the mid-2000s, the often-controversial Schutz has distinguished herself as an important narrative talent for our time. This exhibition offers a selection of her most ambitious, large-scale figurative paintings.

 

best art exhibits 2023
Peter Halley’s Two Cells with Conduit and Underground Chamber, 1983, at The Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg

Peter Halley, Luxembourg

March 31 – October 15; mudam.com.

“Peter Halley Conduits: Paintings from the 1980s” lands at Mudam Luxembourg this spring. Assembling more than 30 canvases from private and public collections, the presentation includes the artist’s rarely seen formative drawings and notes —required viewing for disciples of Neo Geo painting circa the 1980s.

 

William Blake (1757 – 1827)
William Blake (1757 – 1827), Graphite, pen and black ink, and watercolor, over a color print

William Blake at Getty, L.A.

October 17, 2023 – January 14, 2024; getty.edu.

“William Blake: Visionary,” organized by the J. Paul Getty Museum in cooperation with Tate Britain, reveals an intimate portrait of the 18th/19th- century artist who was the ultimate visionary’s visionary. Channeling his poetry, drawings, and paintings through the most imaginative graphic techniques — and possibly creating the most challenging and enduring imagery in British art history along the way — Blake is a talent who speaks across the ages.

 

best art exhibits 2023
Installation view of Henry Taylor: B Side, November 6, 2022–April 30, 2023 at MOCA Grand Avenue. Courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Photo by Jeff McLane.

Discovering Henry Taylor, L.A.

Through April 30; moca.org.

At MOCA, “Henry Taylor: B Side” serves up the largest survey of the under-known artist’s work to date, distilling his social vision and critique through experimental drawings, paintings, sculpture, and installation. Taylor’s straightforward portraits of people — friends and relatives — as well as politicians, entertainers, and athletes — have become especially resonant now.

 

best art exhibits 2023
Installation view of Edward Hopper’s New York (Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, October 19, 2022-March 5 2023). Morning Sun, 1952. Photograph by Ryan Lowry

Hopper at the Whitney, NYC

Through March 5; whitney.org.

Highlighting iconic works from the Whitney’s collection, including recently acquired materials from the Sanborn Hopper Archive (the mother lode of the artist’s ephemera), “Edward Hopper’s New York” takes a comprehensive look at this American master’s drawings, paintings, and prints. The subject of the show — the lonely city — serves as impetus and muse for Hopper’s take on what is now largely bygone Manhattan.

 

Texas Capital Bank
Earn a $500 cash bonus with a
Texas Capital Bank premier checking account.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
4010 Ursuline Street
Open House
Galveston
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/14 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4010 Ursuline Street
Galveston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
4010 Ursuline Street
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
River Oaks | Reduced
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X