The 9 Most Extraordinary Art Exhibits to Catch Worldwide in 2023

William Blake at Getty, L.A.

October 17, 2023 – January 14, 2024; getty.edu.

“William Blake: Visionary,” organized by the J. Paul Getty Museum in cooperation with Tate Britain, reveals an intimate portrait of the 18th/19th- century artist who was the ultimate visionary’s visionary. Channeling his poetry, drawings, and paintings through the most imaginative graphic techniques — and possibly creating the most challenging and enduring imagery in British art history along the way — Blake is a talent who speaks across the ages.