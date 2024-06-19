Major Concerts and Special Drinks — The Lineup at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Gets a Summer Twist

Eye of the Tiger, The Right Stuff and Embassy Sun put the special drinks into Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's big-time concert lineup.

Heading to a concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is one of any music lover’s favorite things to do in The Woodlands. But what if you get a special drink that matched the music?

That’s what E’terie Bar & Grill, located in the atrium of the Embassy Suites hotel in Hughes Landing, is doing with its special Sips and Sounds program. These drinks are concocted to start you rocking. The craft cocktails are tied to some of the major acts coming to The Woodlands’ world class amphitheater.

The specialty music cocktails are priced at $11 each and are available for a limited time only.

Let’s check out the upcoming concert and drinks lineup at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion:

June 22

Get ready for the Eye of the Tiger, made of Cosme Silver, blood orange, orange liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup. As for the concert itself? The tentative schedule is John Waite goes on at 7 pm, Foreigner at 7:55 pm and Styx at 9:35 pm.

Grill Master Haven Swipe

















Next

July 13

You’ve got to get The Right Stuff, which is made of Southern Comfort, gin, amaretto and orange juice. As for the music? The 1980s come alive with the band that started the boy band craze with a lineup of Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight. Former Lakers girl and American Idol judge Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff also will have you singing along to their favorites.

July 27

Get the party started with the Embassy Sun, which consists of Jack Daniels, blood orange, lemon juice and simple syrup. This Pittsburg, Texas native will have you rocking along to his unique blend of country outlaw music.

Before you head out to these big-time concerts (and perhaps a special drink), remember that Cynthia Woods has a clear bag policy, with some medical exceptions.