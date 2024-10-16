The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root

Nelly Korda is locked in the type of groove that all professional athletes dream of at The Chevron Championship in The Woodlands.. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus, who’s won more Majors than any golfer in history, is a regular at the Insperity Invitational. (Photo by F. Carter Smith.)

Formerly known as the Dinah Shore, The Chevron Championship is now set to become a staple in The Woodlands. (Photo by Doris Paniagua)

Editor’s note: With The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary almost here (the official date and grand celebration is this Saturday, October 19), PaperCity is showcasing some of the top stories featured on TheWoodlands.com that bring the first five decades of this pioneering master planned community to life. This is the next story in a new series with PaperCity reporters given an inside look at what shaped and continues to shape The Woodlands.

Stacy Lewis grew up in The Woodlands, became a professional golfer from this unique community and credits its strong support of high school girls sports for helping make that happen. But even Lewis, who is such a believer in The Woodlands that she could be a tourism advocate, never expected to see a golf Major held in her hometown.

Until it happened with the Chevron Championship two years into a guaranteed (at least) six-year run in The Woodlands.

“It’s something that definitely growing up here, I thought would never happen,” Lewis says. “To bring a championship like this to The Woodlands, it’s been awesome.”

It is also just part of a parade of significant events that now regularly put The Woodlands in the national and international spotlight, showcasing how the pioneering master planned community that George Mitchell envisioned 50 years ago has grown into a major events mecca. In many ways, April stands out as a big event month in The Woodlands. Besides The Chevron Championship, which brings the best women golfers in the world to The Club at Carlton Woods, the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas North American Championship, Insperity Invitational – PGA Champions Tour and The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival all bring thousands of visitors and put an international spotlight on the community that one month alone.

Of course, this year — with the 50th anniversary celebration events, including a free Lyle Lovett concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Friday, October 19 — the big event months just keep coming in The Woodlands.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

These mammoth events are different from each other, but one thing they all share is a community support that helps keep them going — and growing.

“It’s really made our job easier in that way,” says Jeremy Harvey-Samuel, the senior event manager for global sports and entertainment giant IMG, which helps put on The Chevron Championship. “How much The Woodlands and Houston have said, ‘Come, come, come. We want this to be part of our sports landscape.’ ”

They are not the only one. The Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas North American Championship signed a new multiyear agreement to stay in The Woodlands after more than a decade of success. One of the largest — and most successful — triathlons in the world has become a staple of spring in The Woodlands.

“This is an important event for The Woodlands community,” senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital Justin Kendrick notes. “Not only from a financial standpoint, but it also brings people from all ethnic backgrounds together to work together and support the participants and give back to their community.”

The Woodlands’ Ironman brings more than 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries to town every year and more than 3,000 local volunteers help make sure this beloved event is a success.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival’s footprint is also immense, drawing crowds in excess of 20,000 and spotlighting more than 150 artists. Regularly ranked among the top arts festivals in the country, the event transforms The Waterway into a thriving art land, with serious art collectors and families strolling from booth to booth.

The Insperity Invitational helped set the stage for The Woodlands emergence as a major events land. Now heading towards its 22nd year, this PGA Champions Tour fixture brings the best golfers in the world aged 50 and over as well as some of the true legends of the game. Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam have become regulars at The Insperity, connecting with both golf lovers who watched them in their heydays and entire new generations of fans. Everyone watches for free too — with this unique tournament charging no admission.