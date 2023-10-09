Board president Carlos Lewis at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Doug and Winell Herron, Linda Lorelle, Jamila Ryans (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shawna Thomas (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jamila Ryans making a bid supporting the event (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kambrell Marshall (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Anderson, Lou Gregory, Lindsey Gregory (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eileen and Kase Lawal (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marina Kaplan, Anna Kaplan, Carey Kirkpatrick (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michael Hoctor and Rsuty Hardin (Photo by Jacob Power)
Miljah and Carolina Kekovic (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jody Merritt, Linda Lorelle, Edna Meyer Nelson, Lindsey Gregory (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patty Williams Downs, Stephanie Tsuru (Photo by Jacob Power)
Sheikha Tamador, Hamad Al-Abdulla (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shery Levy, Lauren Johnson, Michelle Penn-Marshall (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tho Mei, David Yong Mei (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tissy and Rusty Hardin (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carlos Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia Cole, Shawna Thomas, Diane White (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amy Rozzell, Adam Newar (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anisa and Jordan Nicholson (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lou Gregory and Linda Lorelle (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anna Kaplan, Jody Merritt (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Donna and Norman Lewis (Photo by Jacob Power)
Frann Lichtenstein, Leisa Holland Bowman, Leila Perrin, Marilu Garza (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gavin Barron, Nikki Hart (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / Featured Parties

Surprise $10,000 Scholarships Bring Real Meaning to Houston’s Paying It Forward Gala

Providing a Priceless Lifeline to Higher Education

BY // 10.09.23
photography Jacob Power
Board president Carlos Lewis at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Doug & Winelle Herron, Linda Lorelle, Jamila Ryans at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jamila Ryans, wife of Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, makes a bid at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Khambrel Marshall at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Anderson, Lou Gregory, Lindsey Gregory at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Eileen & Kase Lawal at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marina Kaplan, Anna Kaplan, Carey Kirkpatrick at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michael Hoctor, Rusty Hardin at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mijah & Carolina Kekovic at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jody Merritt, Linda Lorelle, Lindsey Gregory, Edna Meyer Nelson at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
State of Qatar Consul General Sheikha/Tamador Al-Thani, Hamad Al-Abdulla at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shery Levy, Lauren Johnson, Michelle Penn Marshall at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tho Mei, David Young Mei at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tissy & Rusty Hardin at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia Cole, Shawna Thomas, Diane White at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Amy Rozzell & Adam Newar at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Anisa & Jordan Nicholson at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lou Gregory & Linda Lorelle at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Donna & Norman Lewis at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Frann Lichtenstein, Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland Bowman, Marilu Garza at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Gavin Barron, Nikki Hart at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: The Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund “Paying It Forward” gala

Where: The Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: As 10 high school finalists for scholarships stood center stage, each holding up a pennant of the higher education institution they hoped to attend, they got the surprise of their young lives. Linda Lorelle, co-founder of the nonprofit bearing her name, announced that as a result of the evening’s success that each would receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

Cheers, applause and more cheers. Oh, happy day for these youngsters. The gala, attended by 380 supporters, raised $310,000.

Lorelle and her husband Lou Gregory co-founded and have helmed the foundation since 1991 providing a lifeline to higher education for students in need of financial assistance. On this evening, the couple made the official handoff to their daughter Lindsey Gregory and board president Carlos Lewis, who will in tandem take over leadership of the scholarship nonprofit.

Cynthia Cole, Shawna Thomas, Diane White (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia Cole, Shawna Thomas, Diane White at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund ‘Paying It Forward’ gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The evening program began with emcee Khambrel Marshall leading a standing ovation for the couple stepping aside to allow a younger generation to take up the torch.

Another highlight of the evening was the success stories of several of the many scholars who have been beneficiaries of the scholarship funds over the years. Most remarkable was Shawna Thomas, a former scholarship recipient who is now executive producer of CBS Mornings. She jetted in from New York just to make remarks at the dinner.

The live auction, conducted by Johnny Bravo, included a Houston Texans package donated by new head coach DeMeco Ryans, a behind the scenes visit to CBS Mornings in New York with Thomas, an electric bike donated by Porsche River Oaks and a vacation trip to the exclusive Mexico resort Vidanta.

Marina Kaplan, Anna Kaplan, Carey Kirkpatrick (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marina Kaplan, Anna Kaplan, Carey Kirkpatrick at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund ‘Paying It Forward’ gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

It was a big night for gala chairs Winell and Doug Herron, Edna Meyer-Nelson, and Adam Newar and Amy Rozzell, and the host of honorary chairs.

PC Seen: Jamila and DeMeco Ryans, Eileen and Kase Lawal, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Dr. Mae Jemison, Jody Merritt, Stephanie Tsuru, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Jamila Ryans, Maria Moncada Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, Sharon Owens, Frann Lichtenstein, Frances Castaned Dyess and John Dyess, Sandra Porter, and State of Qatar Consul General Sheikha/Tamador Al-Thani.

