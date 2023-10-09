Surprise $10,000 Scholarships Bring Real Meaning to Houston’s Paying It Forward Gala

State of Qatar Consul General Sheikha/Tamador Al-Thani, Hamad Al-Abdulla at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jamila Ryans, wife of Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, makes a bid at the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund 'Paying It Forward' gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund “Paying It Forward” gala

Where: The Royal Sonesta Hotel

PC Moment: As 10 high school finalists for scholarships stood center stage, each holding up a pennant of the higher education institution they hoped to attend, they got the surprise of their young lives. Linda Lorelle, co-founder of the nonprofit bearing her name, announced that as a result of the evening’s success that each would receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

Cheers, applause and more cheers. Oh, happy day for these youngsters. The gala, attended by 380 supporters, raised $310,000.

Lorelle and her husband Lou Gregory co-founded and have helmed the foundation since 1991 providing a lifeline to higher education for students in need of financial assistance. On this evening, the couple made the official handoff to their daughter Lindsey Gregory and board president Carlos Lewis, who will in tandem take over leadership of the scholarship nonprofit.

The evening program began with emcee Khambrel Marshall leading a standing ovation for the couple stepping aside to allow a younger generation to take up the torch.

SHOP Swipe Curated Library Beauty Elevated Adventure Discover Artful Designs Discover Fall Unique DARING Quietly Sophisticated Craftmanship Colorful and Maximal





















Next

Another highlight of the evening was the success stories of several of the many scholars who have been beneficiaries of the scholarship funds over the years. Most remarkable was Shawna Thomas, a former scholarship recipient who is now executive producer of CBS Mornings. She jetted in from New York just to make remarks at the dinner.

The live auction, conducted by Johnny Bravo, included a Houston Texans package donated by new head coach DeMeco Ryans, a behind the scenes visit to CBS Mornings in New York with Thomas, an electric bike donated by Porsche River Oaks and a vacation trip to the exclusive Mexico resort Vidanta.

It was a big night for gala chairs Winell and Doug Herron, Edna Meyer-Nelson, and Adam Newar and Amy Rozzell, and the host of honorary chairs.

PC Seen: Jamila and DeMeco Ryans, Eileen and Kase Lawal, Tissy and Rusty Hardin, Dr. Mae Jemison, Jody Merritt, Stephanie Tsuru, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Jamila Ryans, Maria Moncada Alaoui and Omar Alaoui, Sharon Owens, Frann Lichtenstein, Frances Castaned Dyess and John Dyess, Sandra Porter, and State of Qatar Consul General Sheikha/Tamador Al-Thani.