Bid Farewell to Summer With a Relaxing Treatment at Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s Mokara Spa

The Mokara Spa at Omni PGA Frisco Resort is the perfect place to toast goodbye to summer and welcome fall.

If the end of summer and the thought of back-to-school chaos has you feeling blue, you’re not alone. Kiss summer goodbye and prepare yourself for fall with one last indulgence at Mokara Spa at the new Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

The luxurious Mokara Spa has 20 private treatment rooms, as well as separate men’s and women’s relaxation lounges. Each relaxation lounge includes a sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi. We can feel the stress melting away as board meetings and after-school sports become a distant memory.

Mokara Spa is open seven days a week for both resort guests and residents. Services range from massages and facials to manicures/pedicures, makeup application, and specialized hair services (including cuts, colors, and dry styling). Residents are eligible for a 10 percent discount on select services by contacting the spa through the end of October. Or, you can book the hotel’s Texas Oasis Spa Package and receive a $150 spa credit per room (valid through December 31, 2023).

If a day away is all that your schedule can accommodate right now, you’ll be happy to know that day guests get access to the spa for the full day of their treatment. So whether you’re going with a gang of girlfriends or your partner, be sure to make a day of it. Day passes are also available to resort guests on the same day as their service.

We all know it’s hard to relax when you’re hangry. Mokara Spa also features Green Cactus Cafe, a private restaurant exclusively for spa guests that serves smoothies, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and more. Relaxation never tasted so good.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like these Texas temperatures are going anywhere anytime soon. So, take your refreshments on the go and head to the spa’s private pool for a relaxing dip. Exclusively for spa guests, or rent a private cabana to relax in pre- or post-treatment. It’s always pool season at Mokara Spa.