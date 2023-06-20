The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch

The summer television season is in full swing and we’ve found some great new movies and TV shows to watch. This June, watch an incredible performance by Sydney Sweeney on Max. Or check into Peacock and get caught up in a jaw-dropping action comedy film and a true crime comedy thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina.

Reality (Max)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, this drama film tells the true story of NSA translator Reality Winner, who leaked American intelligence to the public in 2017. Based on the screenplay Is This A Room by director of the film, Tina Satter, and James Paul Dallas, the movie focuses on the FBI’s interrogation of Winner on May 9, 2017. Known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney is incredible in depicting the U.S. Air Force veteran in the retelling of such an intense story.

Polite Society (Peacock)

Written and directed by Nida Manzoor, this British action comedy is outlandish in the best way. It follows Ria Khan — an aspiring stunt woman — as she must save her older sister, Lena, from marrying a man she barely knows. Without giving too much away, Ria enlists the help of her two high school friends to pull off a heist in order to get her sister out of her wedding.

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

All eight episodes are currently streaming

SHOP Swipe















Next

This comedy thriller show is easy to finish during a weekend (or a day) as it will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. It stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a married couple with a baby on the way. Danger (and hilarity) ensues when the husband and wife befriend their charming new plumber and start a true crime podcast with him. Focusing on a current, Westside Ripper serial killer in Los Angeles, the trio capitalizes on America’s obsession with murder all while the killer is still killing.