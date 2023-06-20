Vaccine Champion Dr. Peter Hotez and Other Award-Winning Texas Doctors Make a Difference For Children at Risk

Ann _ Dr. Peter Hotez (Photo by Quy Tran)
Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese _ Divya George. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Angelique and Brian Bartholomew (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anne _ Mike NemerJPG (Photo by Quy Tran)
Donald _ Shawn Bowers (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Anu Partap, Aria Miller (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Karla Fredricks, Marissa Kiefer (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jasmine Turner, Sharon Watkins Jones (Photo by Quy Tran)
JoAnn _ Dan Longoria (Photo by Quy Tran)
Khambrel Marshall, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Jean Raphael, Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marilyn Callahan, Jack Christie, Jana Phillips (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michelle Bowman, Dr. Bob Sanborn, Mandi Kimball (Photo by Quy Tran)
People_s Choice Winner_ Momma_s Tamales (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rashena Franklin, Tammy Spence (Photo by Quy Tran)
Champagne Lady (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Big Brunch-CIEL (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Big Brunch-Milo’s Meals (Photo by Quy Tran)
01
17

Ann & Dr. Peter Hotez, honorary chair, at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

02
17

Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese, Divya George at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

03
17

Angelique & Brian Bartholomew at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

04
17

Anne & Mike Nemer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

05
17

Donald & Shawn Bowers at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

06
17

Dr. Anu Partap, Aria Miller at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

07
17

Dr. Karla Fredricks, co-chair Marissa Kiefer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

08
17

Jasmine Turner, Sharon Watkins Jones at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

09
17

Co-chairs JoAnn & Dan Longoria at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

10
17

Khambrel Marshall, honorary chairs Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Jean Raphael, Bob Sanborn at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
17

Marilyn Callahan, Jack Christie, Jana Phillips, winner of the best hat contest at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

12
17

Michelle Bowman, Bob Sanborn, Mandi Kimball at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
17

The Momma's Tamales team at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
17

Rashena Franklin, Tammy Spence at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
17

Champagne lady at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

16
17

Ciel's offering at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

17
17

Milo's Meals entry at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

Ann _ Dr. Peter Hotez (Photo by Quy Tran)
Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese _ Divya George. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Angelique and Brian Bartholomew (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anne _ Mike NemerJPG (Photo by Quy Tran)
Donald _ Shawn Bowers (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Anu Partap, Aria Miller (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Karla Fredricks, Marissa Kiefer (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jasmine Turner, Sharon Watkins Jones (Photo by Quy Tran)
JoAnn _ Dan Longoria (Photo by Quy Tran)
Khambrel Marshall, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Jean Raphael, Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marilyn Callahan, Jack Christie, Jana Phillips (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michelle Bowman, Dr. Bob Sanborn, Mandi Kimball (Photo by Quy Tran)
People_s Choice Winner_ Momma_s Tamales (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rashena Franklin, Tammy Spence (Photo by Quy Tran)
Champagne Lady (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Big Brunch-CIEL (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Big Brunch-Milo’s Meals (Photo by Quy Tran)
Society / Featured Parties

Vaccine Champion Dr. Peter Hotez and Other Award-Winning Texas Doctors Make a Difference For Children at Risk

Houston Restaurants Also Step Up, Creating The Big Brunch

BY // 06.20.23
photography Quy Tran
Ann & Dr. Peter Hotez, honorary chair, at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese, Divya George at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Angelique & Brian Bartholomew at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anne & Mike Nemer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Donald & Shawn Bowers at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Anu Partap, Aria Miller at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dr. Karla Fredricks, co-chair Marissa Kiefer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jasmine Turner, Sharon Watkins Jones at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Co-chairs JoAnn & Dan Longoria at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Khambrel Marshall, honorary chairs Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Jean Raphael, Bob Sanborn at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Marilyn Callahan, Jack Christie, Jana Phillips, winner of the best hat contest at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michelle Bowman, Bob Sanborn, Mandi Kimball at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
The Momma's Tamales team at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Rashena Franklin, Tammy Spence at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Champagne lady at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Ciel's offering at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
Milo's Meals entry at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)
1
17

Ann & Dr. Peter Hotez, honorary chair, at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

2
17

Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese, Divya George at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

3
17

Angelique & Brian Bartholomew at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

4
17

Anne & Mike Nemer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

5
17

Donald & Shawn Bowers at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

6
17

Dr. Anu Partap, Aria Miller at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

7
17

Dr. Karla Fredricks, co-chair Marissa Kiefer at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

8
17

Jasmine Turner, Sharon Watkins Jones at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

9
17

Co-chairs JoAnn & Dan Longoria at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

10
17

Khambrel Marshall, honorary chairs Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Jean Raphael, Bob Sanborn at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
17

Marilyn Callahan, Jack Christie, Jana Phillips, winner of the best hat contest at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

12
17

Michelle Bowman, Bob Sanborn, Mandi Kimball at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
17

The Momma's Tamales team at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
17

Rashena Franklin, Tammy Spence at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
17

Champagne lady at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

16
17

Ciel's offering at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

17
17

Milo's Meals entry at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place

PC Moment: Bon appetit! More than a dozen Houston restaurants and foodie enterprises put their best plates forward for the 300 guests who arrived with appetites at the ready for a midday feast of small bites for The Big Brunch. The ballroom was filled with food stations highlighting not only delicious, but also beautifully plated, fare.

Participating restaurant groups included Andiron/Candente/The Pit Room, Cadillac Bar, CIEL, Dumpling Haus, Marmo, King Ranch, Milo’s Meals, Momma’s Tamales, Ostia, The Ballroom at Bayou Place, Meat + Cheese Project and Thunderbirds HTX. Attendees came from as far as El Paso, Dallas and points in-between to support the statewide Children at Risk programming and voted on their favorite bunch entry. The worthy winner turned out to be Bellaire hotspot Momma’s Tamales, recognized for its handmade tamales.

As the photos will tell, there was also a contest for the best hat and those honors when to Jana Phillips.

Award winning physician scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, and Dr. Jean Raphael, physician for the Sickle Cell Program at Texas Children’s Hematology Center, served as honorary chairs. Helming the brunch event as chairs were Marissa and Chris Kiefer and JoAnn and Dan Longoria.

Discover

Swipe
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
  • CAM Studio
Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese _ Divya George. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Pooja Mohan, Poornima Ajayan, Nidhi Verghese, Divya George at The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk (Photo by Quy Tran)

The event honored Texas pediatric advocates Dr. Hilda Loria of Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence in Dallas, Dr. Karla Fredricks, director of the Program for Immigrant and Refugee Child Health (PIRCH) at Texas Children’s Hospital/Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Anu Partap, medical director of Health Equity at Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth.

The event raised $130,000 for Children at Risk programs that benefit children and families across Texas.

PC Seen: Children at Risk president and CEO Bob Sanborn, KPRC Channel 2’s Khambrel Marshall who served as emcee, plus Heather and Marcus Malonson, Cynthia Wolff, Shawn and Donald Bowers, Tammy Spence, Ann Hotez, Angelique and Brian Bartholomew, and Ann and Mike Nemer. 

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1111 Bering Drive #605
St. Clair, Galleria
FOR SALE

1111 Bering Drive #605
Houston, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1111 Bering Drive #605
22 Robin Run Drive
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

22 Robin Run Drive
The Woodlands, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
22 Robin Run Drive
1518 Wakefield Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1518 Wakefield Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1518 Wakefield Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
5863 Farwell Drive
Westbury South, Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5863 Farwell Drive
Houston, TX

$270,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5863 Farwell Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$392,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$323,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X