Vaccine Champion Dr. Peter Hotez and Other Award-Winning Texas Doctors Make a Difference For Children at Risk

What: The Big Brunch benefiting Children at Risk

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place

PC Moment: Bon appetit! More than a dozen Houston restaurants and foodie enterprises put their best plates forward for the 300 guests who arrived with appetites at the ready for a midday feast of small bites for The Big Brunch. The ballroom was filled with food stations highlighting not only delicious, but also beautifully plated, fare.

Participating restaurant groups included Andiron/Candente/The Pit Room, Cadillac Bar, CIEL, Dumpling Haus, Marmo, King Ranch, Milo’s Meals, Momma’s Tamales, Ostia, The Ballroom at Bayou Place, Meat + Cheese Project and Thunderbirds HTX. Attendees came from as far as El Paso, Dallas and points in-between to support the statewide Children at Risk programming and voted on their favorite bunch entry. The worthy winner turned out to be Bellaire hotspot Momma’s Tamales, recognized for its handmade tamales.

As the photos will tell, there was also a contest for the best hat and those honors when to Jana Phillips.

Award winning physician scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, and Dr. Jean Raphael, physician for the Sickle Cell Program at Texas Children’s Hematology Center, served as honorary chairs. Helming the brunch event as chairs were Marissa and Chris Kiefer and JoAnn and Dan Longoria.

The event honored Texas pediatric advocates Dr. Hilda Loria of Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence in Dallas, Dr. Karla Fredricks, director of the Program for Immigrant and Refugee Child Health (PIRCH) at Texas Children’s Hospital/Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Anu Partap, medical director of Health Equity at Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth.

The event raised $130,000 for Children at Risk programs that benefit children and families across Texas.

PC Seen: Children at Risk president and CEO Bob Sanborn, KPRC Channel 2’s Khambrel Marshall who served as emcee, plus Heather and Marcus Malonson, Cynthia Wolff, Shawn and Donald Bowers, Tammy Spence, Ann Hotez, Angelique and Brian Bartholomew, and Ann and Mike Nemer.