Culture / Entertainment

The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Weekend — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch

Artificial Intelligence, Watergate Snafus, and Pete Davidson

BY // 05.04.23


"Bupkis" is a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's life.

The 2023 television year is in full swing and we’ve found some great new TV shows to watch. This May, an AI-centric sci-fi series and Pete Davidson’s somewhat biographical comedy stream on Peacock, while a psychological thriller comes to Amazon Prime, a satirical political drama delights on HBO, and a post-apocalyptic drama premieres on Apple TV.

 


Premiering on Peacock on April 20, “Mrs. Davis” stars Betty Gilpin.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Five episodes currently streaming

Created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers), this new sci-fi drama series stars Glow‘s Betty Gilpin as a nun named Simone devoted to destroying “Mrs. Davis” — the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Along with her ex (played by Jake McDorman), Simone must use her faith as she battles technology. Margo Martindale also stars as Simon’s Mother Superior.

 


Based on the horror film of the same name, “Dead Ringers” stars Rachel Weisz as twin gynecologists performing questionable procedures.

Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime)

All six episodes are streaming

This psychological drama miniseries is based on the David Cronenberg film of the same name. Rachel Weisz plays twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, as they perform questionable procedures on infertile women. Weisz’ incredible performance as two sisters (each with quite different personalities) was my main reason to watch this new TV show. As for the story, it’s disturbing and jaw-dropping.

 


Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt in the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers.” (Courtesy of HBO)

White House Plumbers (HBO)

New episodes premiere on Mondays at 9 pm

A five-part limited series, this satirical drama stars Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson as two of President Nixon’s political saboteurs in the ’70s. The show imagines what happened behind the scenes with former CIA and FBI agents E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) as they accidentally bring down the presidency they were hired to protect.

 


“Bupkis” is a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life.

Bupkis (Peacock)

All eight episodes streaming on May 4

A fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life, the comedian stars as himself along with Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mom. The half-hour comedy boasts an incredible guest list including John Mulaney, Ray Romano, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart, Machine Gun Kelly, and so many more.

 


“Silo” is Apple TV+’s newest drama series.

Silo (Apple TV+)

First episode streams on May 5

Based on the series of post-apocalyptic fiction books by Hugh Howey, this new drama show stars Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, and Chinaza Uche as a community existing in an underground silo. With the outside world toxic to humans, the show follows the last 10,000 people on Earth. The origin of the silo is unknown and anyone looking for the truth ends up dead. An engineer, Juliette (Ferguson) is seeking to find out about her loved one’s murder and realizes the truth is deadlier than the lies they’ve been told.

