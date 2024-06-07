Queenie
Culture / Entertainment

The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This June — Apple TV+, Hulu, Max and Netflix Picks

Must-Watch Drama, Comedy, and Thriller Series

BY // 06.07.24
OThe 2024 TV season is in full swing and we’re here to highlight several of our favorite new shows that are now streaming and premiering this week. Binge-watch an entire season of a dark comedy set in Ireland, catch up on a sci-fi thriller, start a new dramedy, or mark your calendar for the premiere of a new legal thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

These are the five best new TV shows to stream this June.

Dark Matter (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, this new science fiction thriller stars Joel Edgerton as Jason — a man who is abducted and dropped into an alternate version of his life. In his world, he’s married to Jennifer Connelly’s character, Daniela, and has a teenage son named Charlie. He must figure out how to get back to his family to save them from another version of himself — who has secretly taken his place. The show keeps you on the edge of your seat as the alternate Jason does everything he can to keep the original Jason from returning to his family and revealing the truth.

Bodkin (Netflix)

All episodes are now streaming

If you love dark humor and a murder mystery, this new seven-episode Netflix series is a must-watch. Created by British writer Jen Scharf, the new TV show stars Will Forte as a true crime podcaster who teams up with Dublin-born investigative journalist Dove Maloney to explore a 20-year-old cold case in a small Irish town called Bodkin. Many years ago, three people went missing in the town. As Gilbert (played by Forte), Dove, and their assistant Emmy begin to interview locals, they quickly realize that the people of Bodkin do not want to dredge up the past.

Queenie (Hulu)

Premieres on Friday, June 7

Another book adaptation, this new Hulu series is based on the 2019 book by Candice Carty-Williams. The eight-part British TV dramedy follows a 25-year-old named Queenie Jenkins — a Jamaican British woman struggling to fit into two cultures at the same time. After a messy breakup with her long-time boyfriend, she attempts to find comfort in all the wrong places and realizes she must face her past.

Fantasmas (Max)

Premieres on Friday, June 7

A new comedy series from Los Espookys Julio Torres, this six-episode TV show follows Torres as he loses an earring in a dance club in New York City and goes looking for it. As expected from the Problemista writer, director, and actor, the show is surreal, weird, and an exploration of queer life in today’s world. Other stars include Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang and Andy Bryant, Emma Stone, Steve Buscemi, Emma Stone, and Paul Dano. And if you haven’t seen Problemista yet, starring Torres and Tilda Swinton, you have to rent it.

Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Premieres on Wednesday, June 12

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, this legal thriller is based on the 1987 novel by Scott Turow. Adapted by David E. Kelley, the new TV show follows a murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its employees, Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime. After his colleague is found murdered, he wants to handle the case. When details about his relationship with the late Carolyn Polhemus are revealed, he is suddenly questioned about his motivations in taking the case.

PaperCity - What To Watch
