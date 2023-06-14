Culture / Entertainment

5 Must-See Films at the 12th Annual Oak Cliff Film Festival

Documentaries, Comedies, Animated Features, and Tilda Swinton

BY // 06.14.23
problemista-poster.jpg (1)

One of this year's Oak Cliff Film Festival Spotlight Features is A24's "Problemista" starring Julio Torres.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival is returning for its 12th annual event on June 22 through 25, 2023. The four-day fest is taking place at Texas Theatre, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kessler Theater, and more local venues. There will be 26 feature-length films, including 13 Texas premieres. The festival also includes 35 short films, opening and closing night parties, and live music events. In anticipation of the summer event, we’ve rounded up our five must-see films at the festival this year.

Oak Cliff Film Festival
A still from Going Varsity in Mariachi by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Going Varsity in Mariachi

Thursday, June 22 at 8 pm at Texas Theatre

Serving as the Opening Night Film of OCFF 2023, this documentary feature film takes a look at the competitive world of high school mariachi — specifically the championship musicians in South Texas. Directed by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, the film follows coach Abel Acuña and the Edinburg North High School team captains as they must turn inexperienced musicians into state champs.

 

OCFF Quantum Cowboys
“Quantum Cowboys” is an animated Western sci-fi film showing at Oak Cliff Film Festival this month.

Quantum Cowboys

Friday, June 23 at 7 pm at Texas Theatre

This animated sci-fi Western film follows drifters Frank and Bruno as they team up with a woman to recover her land and journey across 1870s southern Arizona to find a frontier musician. Directed by Geoff Marslett, the film uses 12 kinds of animation styles representing 12 different universes.

Oak Cliff Film Festival Problemista
One of this year’s Oak Cliff Film Festival Spotlight Features is “Problemista” starring Julio Torres.

Problemista

Friday, June 23 at 9:30 pm at Texas Theatre

This dark comedy stars (and is directed and written by) Julio Torres as an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who moves to New York City to follow his dreams. As his work visa gets closer to expiring, Alejandro (Torres) must work as an assistant to an art-world outcast (Tilda Swinton). Emma Stone produced under her Fruit Tree Banner and the film will also be released by A24 this August.

 

The Adults OCFF
Starring Michael Cera, “The Adults” is a Spotlight Feature at the OCFF.

The Adults

Saturday, June 24 at 5:30 pm at Texas Theatre

Directed by Dustin Guy Defa, this dramedy follows Eric (played by Michael Cera) as he travels back home to visit his two sisters (Hannah Gross and Sophia Lillis). He finds himself addicted to a local poker game, while also dealing with his challenging relationship with his sisters.

 

OCFF Earth Mama
“Earth Mama” will serve at Oak Cliff Film Festival’s Closing Night Film.

Earth Mama

Sunday, June 25 at 8:15 pm at Texas Theatre

The festival’s closing night film, this dramatic/coming-of-age story follows Gia, a pregnant single mother with two kids in foster care as she fights to reclaim her family. Written and directed by Savanah Leaf, the feature is based on a short film The Heart Still Hums by Leaf and Taylor Russell. It’ll also be released on July 7 by A24.

