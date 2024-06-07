Sexy Swimsuits From Houston’s Own Elizabeth Petersen Bring a St. Tropez Beach Vibe and a Flirty French Flair

Swimsuit designer Elizabeth Petersen on the photo shoot in St. Barth's for her Margaux sur Mer collection. (Photo by Filmdigitals )

After running into Houstonian Elizabeth Petersen numerous times during summer jaunts in the South of France and Capri, we were not totally surprised when the lithe blonde announced that she was launching a swimsuit line and opening a boutique in St. Tropez.

With a cousin married to a French femme who is based in terra firma above the billionaire beach haunt, Petersen has long been accustomed to the fast lane for which St. Tropez is known. Over the years, her Instagram has been filled with photos of the cousins and friends rollicking on yachts and whiling away lunches on the other side of the ocean at St. Barth’s Nikki Beach.

“I love to travel and I love to travel to beach destinations. I love to shop and I love to dress up. And I just couldn’t find a bathing suit that would perform for me,” Petersen tells PaperCity during a pop-up at Sloane Hall. “To be stylish yet as a mother of two (14 year old twins Margaux and Meyer) and a busy woman I haven’t had time to hit the gym like I used to. And I need my bathing suit to perform for me.”

Hello, Margaux sur Mer, a killer line of beach attire like no other, named after her daughter.

If marketing is the magic that sells, Elizabeth Petersen has launched in style. The two-minute website video of beach nymphs, clad in Margaux sur Mer, romping in the beauty of St. Barth‘s is glam enough to create a certain FOMO in those of us who have bid adieu to bathing suits. So gorgeous is the video that we found ourselves viewing it more than once.

In the playful two-minute splash, viewers get to see the full line of what Petersen describes as classic American sportswear with a French flare delivering a hint of the flirty.

It has been a two year journey since Petersen decided to create a swimsuit line that would meet her requirements of fit, comfort and style. She tapped New York creative consultant Christopher Rocha to assist in pulling all the elements together.

The result is six styles of swimwear in two to five fabrics, resulting in 22 looks with a mix and match ability.

“It’s country club approved but it’s cute,” Petersen says of the looks. “I call them the pajamas of swimwear. They’re so comfortable you can go all day.”

The swimwear is priced from $295 to $550. And about those signature oversized zippers. . . They are galvanized plastic and bikini tested. Elizabeth Petersen’s second collection is already in the works and should be available in July.