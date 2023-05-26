25 Things to Do in Dallas This Summer When You’re Bored

Lee Harvey's Dive In is now open in the Cedars all summer long. (Courtesy)

It’s a well-known fact that, come summer, the city gets a littler quieter. Many Dallasites decamp for Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or the white powder sands of Florida’s dreamy 30A stretch. But should you find yourself battling the triple-digit temps within the confines of Dallas County, there are cool things to do during the 2023 summer months. (25 cool things to do, in fact!)

*We will continue to add to this list as cool things crop up over the summer.

Free (or Mostly Free) Summer Fun

Take free line dancing lessons from the cowboys at The Roundup Saloon.

Beat the heat and go mall walking in NorthPark. (One lap around the first floor of the shopping center equals just under a mile.)

Catch a mobile Dallas Symphony Orchestra on The Concert Truck, stopping at NorthPark, Knox Street, Klyde Warren, and Old City Park throughout the summer.

Discover De Beers Swipe























Next

Go gallery hopping in the Design District at their many open-to-the-public showrooms.

Pack a picnic for a movie in Klyde Warren Park.

*E.T. | June 24

*Abominable | July 15

*Legally Blonde | August 19

Dallas Pool Parties

Book a cabana or lounger for an ultra-hip day party at the Dive In.

Book a pool day pass at a swanky hotel like The Joule, The Thompson, or the Adolphus.

Food & Drink

Do some sustainable grocery shopping at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Explore the expansive new PGA District with a rosé wine walk on June 24.

Sip some oolong with Potpourri Boulangerie’s “Summer Breeze” afternoon tea menu.

Book a spot at Eataly’s pasta-filled Chef’s Table.

Stop by the DMA Café patio for free, late-night lawn games and music during the Fridays al Fresco series. (Maybe see some art too.)

Ticketed Events

See one of the biggest summer concerts in Dallas, like Janet Jackson, Shania Twain, Paramore, Post Malone, and Blink 182.

Step inside your favorite Disney songs with Lighthouse ArtSpace’s Immersive Disney Animation exhibit.

Catch an early release of A24’s buzzy new movie, Problemista, at the Oak Cliff Film Festival in late June.

Get an after-hours look at Perot Museum wonders with Thursdays on Tap’s food trucks, drinks, outdoor games, and the latest exhibition, The Science Behind Pixar.

Catch a showing of Say Anything on June 24 alongside John Cusack.

Thrown down a picnic blanket on the lawn for killer Beach Boys and ABBA cover bands at the Arboretum’s Cool Thursday Concert series this June.

BYOB to Oil & Cotton’s adult summer art classes.

Catch “The Book of Mormon” in Fair Park this August.

A Treat Beat the Heat

Go sailing in Dallas (really) on White Rock Lake.

Bring your binoculars for a morning bird walk at the Trinity River Audubon Center every third Saturday.

While away the summer hours with the Big Chill package at Hiatus Spa + Retreat.