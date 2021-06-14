After taking 2020 off, Oak Cliff Film Festival is returning to in-person screens for its tenth year. From June 24 through June 27, the historic Texas Theatre, Kessler Theater, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, and more neighborhood venues will be hosting screenings at 50-percent capacity. There are a lot of great projects to look forward to at the movie lovers’ event (23 feature-length films and 34 short films, to be exact). We’ve narrowed down our top five must-see movies at the festival this year.

Mogul Mowgli

Sunday, June 27 at 8:15 pm at Texas Theatre

Starring Academy Award nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), this 90-minute drama follows British Pakistani rapper Zed (Ahmed) on his rise to fame. Set to go on his first world tour, Zed suddenly discovers that he has an autoimmune disease that causes him to fly home to the United Kingdom to see his family he has not seen in years. This is the closing night film of the Oak Cliff Film Festival.

“Swan Song” stars Udo Kier as a retired hairdresser. (Photo by Chris Stephens)

Swan Song

Friday, June 25 at 9 pm at Texas Theatre

Directed by Todd Stephens, this drama tells the story of a retired hairdresser named Pat Pitsenbarger (played by Udo Kier) who has given up on life as he lives out the remainder of his days in a nursing home. When Pat finds out that a former client’s dying wish is for him to style her hair one last time, he sets out across his Ohio town to prepare for the job. Todd Stephens and Udo Kier will be in attendance.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

Sundance award winner “Summer of Soul” was directed by Questlove.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Thursday, June 24 at 8 pm at Texas Theatre

A Sundance award winner, this documentary was directed by musician Questlove. It’s a documentary that follows six weeks of The Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. Filmed in Mount Morris. Park, the never-before-seen footage documents how music was used as a form of joy during a time when there was so much unrest. The film features performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and more. There will be a Zoom Q&A with producers Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein, and Robert Ryvolent following the screening.

“Kid Candidate” is a documentary that follows 24-year-old Hayden Pedigo’s run for Amarillo city council in 2018.

Kid Candidate

Friday, June 25 at 7 pm at Texas Theatre

A documentary directed by Jasmine Stodel, this 65-minute film follows 24-year-old Hayden Pedigo’s run for Amarillo city council in 2018. A musician and filmmaker, Pedigo creates a viral spoof video that sparks attention for him to actually run as a candidate and make a name for himself in his small town. Filmmaker Jasmine Stodel and Hayden Pedigo will be in attendance.

An animated drama, “Cryptozoo” explores cryptids and features the voices of Lake Bell and Michael Cera. (Courtesy of IMDB)

Cryptozoo

Friday, June 25 at 9:15 pm at Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Written and directed by Dash Shaw, this animated drama focuses on mythical cryptids that Amber and Matt meet in the woods. Starring the voices of Lake Bell and Michael Cera, the film follows the cryptozookeepers who are trying to capture Baku, a cryptid, as they work on deciding if they should show them to the world or keep them hidden.