The 10 Best Restaurants in McKinney — Historic Downtown Offers Most of the Great Cuisine
From Seasonal Kitchens to Authentic Mexican and Japanese SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 02.23.23
Growing up near the North Texas suburb of McKinney, my family frequented the historic downtown square and its many classic restaurants. Back in the day, The Pantry was a hot spot — sadly, it just shuttered after 20-plus years — and of course, there was Rick’s Chophouse for special occasions. And over the past several years, so many new restaurants have debuted. Interestingly, most of the best restaurants in McKinney are located downtown. Probably because it’s just so charming.
This is our guide to the 10 best restaurants in McKinney ranked in no particular order. Also, make sure to check out our new guides to the best spots to eat in Frisco and The Colony.
Founded in 2014, this organic American farm-to-table restaurant is located in historic downtown McKinney. Sourcing ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, this favorite spot is most known for their deviled eggs, chicken fried steak, and pork enchiladas. You’ll also find lots of greens and grains, seafood, and steak.
A staple in downtown McKinney, this pizza joint opened in 2011. The wood-fired pizza menu includes 12 different kinds of pies like Goat and Fig, Meatball Hero, and Farmer’s Pie. You can also build your own or opt for a salad or one of the baked pastas. Along with great pies, the restaurant hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Originally founded in 1978, this favorite family-owned barbecue spot moved to McKinney in 1990. Run by pitmaster Tim Hutchins, the restaurant then expanded to a second location in Frisco.
The menu offers smoked meats like prime brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and more, as well as sides such as jalapeño pinto beans and potato casserole. For dessert, don’t miss the Texas Twinkies — a bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cream cheese.
Another downtown McKinney gem, this steakhouse at The Grand Hotel & Ballroom has been around for over 15 years. The classy spot is known for its prime rib, buttermilk fried chicken, and sea bass. Rick’s also has an entire gluten-free menu featuring bites like oysters, pork belly, ahi tuna, and more.
A lifestyle market and farm-to-table restaurant in downtown McKinney, this quaint spot serves some of the best sandwiches in the city. For over a decade, the restaurant has been offering a seasonal lunch menu, fresh produce, and house-made packaged food. Each day, you’ll find something different. Make sure to try the tomato bisque and ham sandwich.
This 501c3 non-profit restaurant was founded in 2015 in downtown McKinney. It provides jobs to adults with special needs and offers some of the best sandwiches, salads, and soups for lunch. Open from 11 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Thursday, and until 3 pm on Friday and Saturday, you’ll find seven kinds of sandwiches on the menu (plus daily specials). The spot is also known for its cookies including the signature Wedding Cake with almond icing.
Since 2000, this authentic Mexican joint has been serving tacos, soups, and breakfast bites in McKinney. Opened by Maria Torres (nicknamed “Cookie”), the restaurant offers everything homemade downtown to the tortilla chips. You’ll also find tortas, enchiladas, flautas, and gorditas on the menu, as well as burritos, omelettes, and chilaquiles for breakfast.
In 2018, McKinney butcher Local Yocal (owned by Matt Hamilton) opened his first restaurant in the downtown area. The 10,000 square foot space includes a butcher shop, restaurant, market, and wine room. The restaurant is most popular for its smoked chicken fried steak and Hamilton burger, as well as starters like jalapeño cornbread and smoked onion dip. There’s also a full cocktail menu, draft beer, and wine.
CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen
Located in downtown McKinney, this cocktail parlor and kitchen debuted in 2020. It’s open for dinner and brunch, and also offers a special aperitif and oyster menu on Tuesday through Friday (and Saturday) afternoons. Make sure to order something off the cocktail menu here as there are several intriguing options. For bites, the sticky pork belly and saffron Cornish game hens are some places to start.
Formerly called Square Sushi, this McKinney spot offers some of the best authentic Japanese food in the city. Opt for a sushi bento box, or try a few different items like the ahi tower, spicy tuna roll for lunch or dinner. You’ll also find salads, soups, egg rolls, chicken katsu, and so much more.