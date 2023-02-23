The 10 Best Restaurants in McKinney — Historic Downtown Offers Most of the Great Cuisine

Growing up near the North Texas suburb of McKinney, my family frequented the historic downtown square and its many classic restaurants. Back in the day, The Pantry was a hot spot — sadly, it just shuttered after 20-plus years — and of course, there was Rick’s Chophouse for special occasions. And over the past several years, so many new restaurants have debuted. Interestingly, most of the best restaurants in McKinney are located downtown. Probably because it’s just so charming.

This is our guide to the 10 best restaurants in McKinney ranked in no particular order. Also, make sure to check out our new guides to the best spots to eat in Frisco and The Colony.