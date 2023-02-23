The 10 Best Restaurants in McKinney — Historic Downtown Offers Most of the Great Cuisine

Restaurants

Growing up near the North Texas suburb of McKinney, my family frequented the historic downtown square and its many classic restaurants. Back in the day, The Pantry was a hot spot — sadly, it just shuttered after 20-plus years — and of course, there was Rick’s Chophouse for special occasions. And over the past several years, so many new restaurants have debuted. Interestingly, most of the best restaurants in McKinney are located downtown. Probably because it’s just so charming.

This is our guide to the 10 best restaurants in McKinney ranked in no particular order. Also, make sure to check out our new guides to the best spots to eat in Frisco and The Colony.

 

Harvest Seasonal Kitchen

McKinney

112 E. Louisiana Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Harvest McKinney

Don't miss the infused cocktails at Harvest. (Courtesy)

Founded in 2014, this organic American farm-to-table restaurant is located in historic downtown McKinney. Sourcing ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, this favorite spot is most known for their deviled eggs, chicken fried steak, and pork enchiladas. You’ll also find lots of greens and grains, seafood, and steak.

Cadillac Pizza Pub

McKinney

112 S. Kentucky Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Cadillac Pizza Pub

Cadillac Pizza Pub is a staple for pizza and live music in downtown McKinney. (Courtesy)

A staple in downtown McKinney, this pizza joint opened in 2011. The wood-fired pizza menu includes 12 different kinds of pies like Goat and Fig, Meatball Hero, and Farmer’s Pie. You can also build your own or opt for a salad or one of the baked pastas. Along with great pies, the restaurant hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Hutchins BBQ

Multiple Locations

1301 N. Tennessee Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Frisco Restaurants

Hutchins BBQ is the best barbecue joint in Frisco and McKinney. (Courtesy)

Originally founded in 1978, this favorite family-owned barbecue spot moved to McKinney in 1990. Run by pitmaster Tim Hutchins, the restaurant then expanded to a second location in Frisco.

The menu offers smoked meats like prime brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and more, as well as sides such as jalapeño pinto beans and potato casserole. For dessert, don’t miss the Texas Twinkies — a bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cream cheese.

Rick’s Chophouse

McKinney

107 N. Kentucky Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

best restaurants mckinney texas

A must-try in downtown McKinney is Rick's Chophouse. (Courtesy)

Another downtown McKinney gem, this steakhouse at The Grand Hotel & Ballroom has been around for over 15 years. The classy spot is known for its prime rib, buttermilk fried chicken, and sea bass. Rick’s also has an entire gluten-free menu featuring bites like oysters, pork belly, ahi tuna, and more.

Patina Green Home and Market

McKinney

116 N. Tennessee, Suite 102
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Patina Green Home

Make sure to try a sandwich at Patina Green Home and Market. (Courtesy)

A lifestyle market and farm-to-table restaurant in downtown McKinney, this quaint spot serves some of the best sandwiches in the city. For over a decade, the restaurant has been offering a seasonal lunch menu, fresh produce, and house-made packaged food. Each day, you’ll find something different. Make sure to try the tomato bisque and ham sandwich.

Hugs Cafe

McKinney

224 E. Virginia Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Hugs Cafe

Opened in 2015, Hugs Cafe is a nonprofit restaurant that hires adults with special needs. (Courtesy)

This 501c3 non-profit restaurant was founded in 2015 in downtown McKinney. It provides jobs to adults with special needs and offers some of the best sandwiches, salads, and soups for lunch. Open from 11 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Thursday, and until 3 pm on Friday and Saturday, you’ll find seven kinds of sandwiches on the menu (plus daily specials). The spot is also known for its cookies including the signature Wedding Cake with almond icing.

Cookie’s Mexican Food

McKinney

330 E. Louisiana Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Cookie’s Mexican Food

Cookie's Mexican Food has been serving authentic food in McKinney since 2000. (Courtesy)

Since 2000, this authentic Mexican joint has been serving tacos, soups, and breakfast bites in McKinney. Opened by Maria Torres (nicknamed “Cookie”), the restaurant offers everything homemade downtown to the tortilla chips. You’ll also find tortas, enchiladas, flautas, and gorditas on the menu, as well as burritos, omelettes, and chilaquiles for breakfast.

Local Yocal BBQ and Grill

McKinney

350 E. Louisiana Street, Suite A
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Local Yocal

Local Yocal opened in downtown McKinney in 2018. (Courtesy)

In 2018, McKinney butcher Local Yocal (owned by Matt Hamilton) opened his first restaurant in the downtown area. The 10,000 square foot space includes a butcher shop, restaurant, market, and wine room. The restaurant is most popular for its smoked chicken fried steak and Hamilton burger, as well as starters like jalapeño cornbread and smoked onion dip. There’s also a full cocktail menu, draft beer, and wine.

CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen

McKinney

205 W. Lousiana Street, Suite 102
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

CT Provisions

CT Provisions is a cocktail parlor and restaurant offering several signature cocktails and bites in McKinney. (Courtesy)

Located in downtown McKinney, this cocktail parlor and kitchen debuted in 2020. It’s open for dinner and brunch, and also offers a special aperitif and oyster menu on Tuesday through Friday (and Saturday) afternoons. Make sure to order something off the cocktail menu here as there are several intriguing options. For bites, the sticky pork belly and saffron Cornish game hens are some places to start.

Koji Sushi

McKinney

101 N. McDonald Street, Suite 105B
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Koji Sushi

Check out Koji Sushi for authentic Japanese food in McKinney. (Courtesy)

Formerly called Square Sushi, this McKinney spot offers some of the best authentic Japanese food in the city. Opt for a sushi bento box, or try a few different items like the ahi tower, spicy tuna roll for lunch or dinner. You’ll also find salads, soups, egg rolls, chicken katsu, and so much more.

