The Ultimate Downtown Dallas Getaway — For Work or Play, Omni Dallas Offers a Safe Escape With Special Rates

The Omni Dallas Hotel is right in the heart of the city's best attractions

The Omni offers several delicious dining destinations to choose from during your stay.

Let’s face it, most of us have not ventured too far afield this summer, but it’s not over yet — and the cooler temperatures of fall beckon as well. There’s still time to take a safe, fun trip.

For those in need of a safe spot to unwind, or for those work-from-home warriors in need of a new virtual meeting backdrop, you can stay at one of Dallas’ top destination hotels ― Omni Dallas — for special rates. By taking advantage of Omni’s one-of-a-kind packages, it’s an easy escape.

The location of Omni Dallas is ideal for exploring, with the Reunion Tower lawn nearby, as well as Main Street ― filled with its many iconic restaurants to enjoy. The Dallas Farmers Market is just a five minute drive or a nice hike, and Dallas’ Arts District and Klyde Warren Park are moments away.

Mesmerizing for children and adults alike, the easy-to-access Dallas World Aquarium has implemented a ticketed timed-entry system to accommodate social distancing, allowing you to get your nature fix without traveling to the rainforest, a tropical isle, or to the arctic circle in search of adorable penguins.

Within walking distance of Dallas’ most interesting attractions, Omni Dallas has you covered for both work or play.

If relaxation is your goal, there is the beautiful Mokara Spa on site currently offering massage treatments Fridays thru Sundays. Reset you mind as you rejuvenate in this refined, quiet oasis. The Mokara services are being executed with the highest level of safety measures.

In fact, Omni has implemented a full range of safety guidelines to give guests peace of mind. Details on all the new “Omni Safe & Clean” measures can be found here.

Another Omni Dallas amenity not to be missed is the Uptown Terrace Infinity Pool, which is currently open at 25 percent capacity. This is a true oasis in the center of downtown Dallas. Omni’s outdoor infinity swimming pool is available all year for hotel guests. The ideal time to enjoy the pool is during the week, as weekends routinely reach capacity.

Uptown Terrace Infinity Pool at Omni Dallas Hotel.

If you need to stay connected with the office during your stay, Omni Dallas’ luxurious suites are the perfect workspace, both modern and comfortable. The Omni Dallas just went through an extension renovation that ups its wow factor even further. The guest room and meeting space renovations were just completed in December of 2019.

They include nods to the spectacular neon lights of the Dallas skyline. And when the work day is done, you can now unwind with the new 65-inch smart TVs in every room ― all which are preprogrammed for easy Netflix login.

Omni Dallas’ New Package Deals

With the new coronavirus normals here to stay for at least the near future, Omni Dallas has introduced two new packages to help you get away, whether it’s for work or play, safely.

The Work (Away) From Home Package is for anyone who needs a change of venue. Omni Dallas is offering a special rate on luxurious accommodations, with parking, Wi-Fi and your first cup of coffee at Morsel’s restaurant included.

The Texas Resident Package welcomes guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of Big D, with a special rate for Texas residents only starting at $149. The package includes accommodations and a $25 food and beverage credit per room per stay.

There are so many reasons for Texas residents to stay at the Omni Dallas. You can enjoy being in the heart of Dallas and exploring all that downtown has to offer, work away from home for an inspiring change of pace, or reboot completely at Mokara Spa.

Getting away from it all (while staying relatively close to home) has never been more important. Luckily for Texans, Omni Dallas is a world class retreat right in their backyard.

To learn even more about this retreat land, explore the Omni Dallas’ full site.