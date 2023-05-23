Dive Into Summer at the Omni Dallas Hotel With Its Rooftop Pool, Movie Nights, and More

There’s no better place for Dallasites of all ages to jump into summer fun than at the iconic Omni Dallas Hotel. From movies on the lawn to some of the city’s best cuisine, consider this your guide to the ultimate summer escape deep in the heart of Dallas.

Movie Nights

Catch a family-friendly flick with the Dallas skyline as your backdrop during the hotel’s annual Summer Movies on Pegasus Lawn Series. On Saturday evenings at 8:15 pm, BYO-B(lanket) or low-sitting chairs and tune into some classics such as Moana, Mamma Mia, The Parent Trap, and other fan favorites. Make an evening out of it by grabbing dinner and drinks at any of the restaurants ahead of time.

Sip + Savor

Dallasites know that good food and even better drinks are essential to surviving the Texas summer heat. This season, Omni Dallas is launching its “Summer of Tea.” Steeped in the spirit of the summer, the hotel’s poolside selections are inspired by the revitalizing benefits of tea and put a refreshing twist on teatime, with antioxidant-rich elixirs and unexpected takes on classic sweets and light bites. And, right across the hotel within walking distance, Restaurants on Lamar offers a diverse array of dining options. From sushi and Tex-Mex to crispy chicken tenders and Neapolitan style pizza, there is something for everyone.

Take a Dip

Every day is a pool day at Omni Dallas’ Mokara Spa. As if you needed another reason to become a member of the luxurious Mokara Spa, now when you become a member you can add up to three guests to your pool pass for $50. With soaring summer temperatures, you’re sure to be the favorite friend in the group with access to one of the best pools in DFW. Plus, as a spa member, you’ll get access to the fitness center, complimentary self-parking, 25 percent off additional spa treatments, and more. There’s no better place to escape the summer heat.

Make this Summer a Hole-in-One

The hotel is taking golf beyond the green and bringing Peggy’s Putt-Putt to Pegasus Lawn all summer. With eight holes of putt-putt, players can enjoy miniature golf with the Dallas skyline as their background. Guests get complimentary golf clubs and golf balls to use, available at the front desk during select days and hours.

Summer Staycation

If you’re looking to truly get away from it all without having to travel and make a weekend out of it, the hotel has two summertime offers. The Longer Days, Longer Stays Package lets guests get more out of their stay and save up to 20 percent. The Carried Away Package lets guests soak up as much sun and fun as possible this summer, with a $50 hotel credit and a custom-designed summer tote by SCOUT Bags.

Summertime Santa

Christmas in July? Try Christmas all summer long! The Omni Dallas is offering its bespoke Santa Suite from June 20 through September 12, because who said you can only celebrate the big man himself in the winter? Cozy up by the suite’s fireplace and enjoy 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline from the two-bedroom Presidential Suite. The package also includes a welcome amenity of sweet treats and a family craft package, a credit to explore Mokara Spa and Restaurants on Lamar, an Omni Cocoa Express turn-down amenity, complimentary nightly valet parking, complimentary WiFi, and, of course, memories that will last a lifetime.