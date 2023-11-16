Omni PGA Frisco Resort Launches Inaugural “Home On The Range For The Holidays” Package

From December 1 through 23, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host Home On the Range for the Holidays, a nod to its true Texan roots.

The holidays are all about spending time with the people we love. This year, there’s no better place to make holiday memories than at Omni PGA Frisco Resort. With events for the whole family, you’re sure to have a holly, jolly good time.

From December 1 through 23, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host “Home On The Range For The Holidays,” a nod to its true Texan roots. Every Friday and Saturday in December, guests will experience deluxe accommodations, valet parking, and early check-in. For the youngest of guests, enjoy Character Breakfasts with holiday favorites, including Grinch, Olaf, and Santa (December 10).

The event will also feature other exclusive, festive resort activities including holiday movies, crafts, sweet treat decorating experience, s’mores, and more. Don’t miss the Santa Jingle Hour — a personal meet and greet with Santa himself.

And, on December 1, Dude Perfect will light the 35-foot Christmas tree in the Monument Realty PGA District. Guests who book a stay over this date will receive a meet and greet with the comedy group themselves that evening.

The holidays are all about giving back and the true meaning of Christmas. The “Home On the Range For The Holidays” event in the PGA District will benefit Make-A-Wish and Frisco Family Services. Plus, whenever you stay at any Omni property, the resort donates to Feeding America to help fight hunger.

It’s a very Texas Christmas.