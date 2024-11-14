fbpx
Tim Cusick is the Head Coach at the PGA Coaching Center. (Photo by PGA of America)

The PGA Coaching Center offers state-of-the-art technology, private instruction, and more in Frisco. (Photo by PGA of America)

Located on the PGA of America headquarters, the Coaching Center boasts several next-level golf amenities and training components. (Photo by PGA of America)

For those simply wanting to have fun, the PGA Coaching Center often hosts birthday parties and corporate events, during which attendees play simulation games. (Photo by PGA of America)

Soon, the Coaching Center will also open a fitness studio aimed at helping golfers improve their dexterity, flexibility, and core strength through programs like yoga, stretching, and more. (Photo by PGA of America)

Culture / Sporting Life

North Texas’ PGA Coaching Center Helps Golfers of All Levels Train Like Champions

State-of-the-Art Technology and Top Coaches Make This Golf Experience Unlike Any Other

BY Alex Gonzalez // 11.14.24
photography PGA of America
At the PGA of America Coaching Center in Frisco, golf fans can learn how to train like champions. Located at the PGA of America headquarters, the Coaching Center boasts several next-level golf amenities and training components — including 10 different practice bays, program simulations, and equipment repair.

Ideal for the golf aficionado wanting to brush up on their skills or the novice wanting to step onto the green for the first time, visitors to the center can receive training from top North Texas coaches, including PGA Master Professional Tim Cusick.

Cusick has been playing golf for over 55 years. Originally from Rochester, New York, he played golf through high school and college and later instructed in cities like Scottsdale, Arizona, and Palm Springs, California.

“Golf, like anything else, takes time,” says Cusick. “It’s fun, it’s addictive, but it’s a challenge, and one of the reasons why professional athletes in other sports love golf — because it’s something they can’t conquer. Maybe they’ve conquered their chosen sport, but they start playing golf, and they love the quest.”

State-of-the-Art Technology at PGA Coaching Center

One major perk of the PGA Coaching Center is the state-of-the-art technology. Controlled by a tablet computer, some of the indoor portions at the center can be raised or lowered using hydraulic technology — recreating the hilly, green aspects of the course.

In addition to practicing with bays and program simulations, visitors can opt for private one-on-one instruction or swing evaluations to fine-tune their motion. The center even offers tailored club fittings by 2nd Swing.

“There are several different games that we can play and ways that we can interact with students,” says Cusick. 

Recognized as one of America’s top 100 instructors, Cusick also says that when inexperienced golfers visit the PGA Coaching Center, he often finds that each new student naturally has strengths in some areas and weaknesses in others. Whether it’s lessons in hitting certain shots, technique, attitude, mental approach, or all of these areas, Cusick and his team can assist.

“Being able to set a plan for somebody’s improvement is really the important thing because it’s gonna take time,” he says.

Soon, the Coaching Center will also open a fitness studio aimed at helping golfers improve their dexterity, flexibility, and core strength through programs like yoga, stretching, and more.

More Perks of Playing Golf at PGA

For those simply wanting to have fun, the PGA Coaching Center often hosts birthday parties and corporate events, during which attendees play simulation games, taking place across virtual courses comprised of unique designs. And, if visitors want to level up, the Coaching Center can open up the garage doors, allowing players to hit the balls from the indoor facility outside onto the outdoor course.

Outdoors, the course spans across 12,000 square feet and often hosts visitors from various parts of the world. This portion is particularly quiet, allowing golfers to focus and sharpen their skills.

Located just steps away from the Omni PGA, visitors can enjoy hearty bites from the Ice House and purchase gear from on-site shops. New golfers will certainly need the gear for when they inevitably return to the Coaching Center.

“Recreational golfers have a lot of options at their disposal,” says Cusick. “When they choose to play golf [at PGA Frisco], it’s up to us as coaches to be able to help them improve so that they stay engaged.”

