Funboy's DayClub float is the coolest float of the summer and a monster at more than 10 feet long and 8 feet wide.

Funboy's DayClub float features a central cooler just right for icing down beverages.

A percentage of profits from sale of the DayClub are heading for Feeding America, in a bid to help families affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Giant-sized swans from Home Depot make for a party in the pool.

The big lips float on Instagram

Funboy's butterfly float is a glamorous must-have poolside, beachside, lakeside accessory.

Whimsical drink floats from Target in the shape of flamingos can enliven any pool party.

Is there a more relaxing way to get that tan than in the pool lounger from Home Depot?

The Oriental Trading Company brightens your pool party with drink floats in the shape of fruits.

Funboy's DayClub is a floating party

Culture / Entertainment

Summer's Craziest Pool Floats — When Chilling is a State of Mind

From the Biggest, Baddest Floating Cabana Ever to $100 Home Depot Specials

BY // 05.26.20
Funboy's DayClub float is the coolest float of the summer and a monster at more than 10 feet long and 8 feet wide.

Funboy's DayClub float features a central cooler just right for icing down beverages.

A percentage of profits from sale of the DayClub are heading for Feeding America, in a bid to help families affected by the COVID-19 fallout.

Giant-sized swans from Home Depot make for a party in the pool.

The big lips float on Instagram

Funboy's butterfly float is a glamorous must-have poolside, beachside, lakeside accessory.

Whimsical drink floats from Target in the shape of flamingos can enliven any pool party.

Is there a more relaxing way to get that tan than in the pool lounger from Home Depot?

The Oriental Trading Company brightens your pool party with drink floats in the shape of fruits.

Baby, it’s going to be one long, hot summer, and unless you are in the mood for a really long drive or an airplane ride (seriously?), you aren’t getting out of the Texas heat. However, if there’s a swimming pool, beach, or river in your life, diving in with one of the summer’s craziest pool floats can be your ticket to a welcome chill.

With that in mind, we’ve come across a pool float that is a complete floating party — Funboy‘s Giant DayClub. It’s the biggest, baddest pool float we’ve seen. Just call it a floating cabana.

This monster float is more than 10 feet long and eight feet wide and comfortably seats four. You can tan, or you can avoid the rays thanks to the removable sun shade. Ensuring that you keep cool while afloat, there are two mesh foot baths for playing footsie and/or chilling your tootsies.

And what would a floating party be without on-board refreshments? This fab float boasts a central cooler just waiting to be filled with ice and your favorite poolside beverage. Amenities include four backrests and dual side-mounted pads, making water entry a breeze.

While it’s priced at $369, Funboy is contributing 20 percent of profits from the sale of all floats to Feeding America in support of food banks feeding those caught in economic fallout of COVID-19.

Perusing the Funboy site, which is loaded with luxe floats, we were particularly taken with the Butterfly Float. It’s been on the beach scene for a while, but it remains a colorful and playful treat at $99.

Further down in the price range, Home Depot — of all places — offers a selection of pool floats priced under $100.

And, as long as we’re discussing pool floats, let’s not forget the drink floats. Target, Esty, Wayfair, even Macy’s offer selections of drink floats that range from fruit to flamingos.

