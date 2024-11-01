fbpx
The Post Oak Hotel’s Sky to Table Experience_ Photo Credit The Post Oak Hotel
Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch
Post Oak Summer1
The Post Oak Hotel’s Sky to Table Experience (2)_ Photo Credit The Post Oak Hotel
01
04

The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' experience takes guests to new heights on a food journey like no other.

02
04

Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch is integral to the Post Oak Hotel 'Sky to Table' package

03
04

The Post Oak Hotel's luxe amenities are central to the luxe 'Sky to Table' adventure

04
04

The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' immersive experience transports guests via helicopter to famed Joshua Creek Ranch for a quail hunt.

The Post Oak Hotel’s Sky to Table Experience_ Photo Credit The Post Oak Hotel
Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch
Post Oak Summer1
The Post Oak Hotel’s Sky to Table Experience (2)_ Photo Credit The Post Oak Hotel
Culture / Travel

This $60,000 Package at Houston’s Posh Oak Hotel Puts Rare Scottish Whiskey, Quail Hunt & Helicopter Wows at Your Beck and Call

Everything Is Bigger In Texas, Including the Vacation Options

BY // 11.01.24
The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' experience takes guests to new heights on a food journey like no other.
Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch is integral to the Post Oak Hotel 'Sky to Table' package
The Post Oak Hotel's luxe amenities are central to the luxe 'Sky to Table' adventure
The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' immersive experience transports guests via helicopter to famed Joshua Creek Ranch for a quail hunt.
1
4

The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' experience takes guests to new heights on a food journey like no other.

2
4

Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch is integral to the Post Oak Hotel 'Sky to Table' package

3
4

The Post Oak Hotel's luxe amenities are central to the luxe 'Sky to Table' adventure

4
4

The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' immersive experience transports guests via helicopter to famed Joshua Creek Ranch for a quail hunt.

Houston’s Post Oak Hotel is taking luxury escapades to literally a new level with its unique new Sky to Table option. Geared towards those with deep pockets, this $60,000 package is a high-roller’s dream that includes luxe hotel accommodations, helicopter transport to a quail hunt, a chef-driven dinner to top off the hunt and more.

The multi-faceted adventure is for six. Coming out to a mere $10,000 per couple.

The Sky to Table adventure includes three days and two nights in billionaire Tilman Ferttita’s Forbes double Five-Star hotel in the heart of Houston’s Galleria area. After check-in, the fun beings with a private fitting and trunk show from luxury hunting gear purveyor Gordy & Sons.

Quail hunting at Joshua Creek Ranch is integral to the Post Oak Hotel’s Sky to Table package

Next, you visit the hotel’s cellar for a private Glenfiddich Scotch Whiskey tasting featuring 25-year and 30-year-old whiskeys and two other rare marks suggested by a Glenfiddich Scotch expert.

Highlight of day two is a scenic helicopter ride to Joshua Creek Ranch in Boerne, Texas for a quail hunt that will be led by the Post Oak’s executive chef Jean Luc Royere. The ranch is noted for its recognition as one of only four charter destinations in the entire United States to earn a place in the coveted Beretta Trident Program, the first system to rate shooting sports venues.

Post Oak Summer1
The Post Oak Hotel’s luxe amenities are central to the luxe ‘Sky to Table’ adventure

A Post Oak Hotel Touchdown

Following the hunt, participants get a complimentary breakfast at The Post Oak’s Bloom & Bee restaurant, massages in the hotel’s top rated spa and leisure time by the uber sexy pool. It’s full relaxation before the dinner chimes ring for chef Royere’s bespoke dinner menu showcasing the bounty of your quail hunt. Wine pairings will be selected by The Post Oak’s master sommelier team.

Set Your Holiday Table

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024

“The Sky to Table experience is truly unique and we are thrilled to offer our guests this carefully crafted excursion paired with our team’s exquisite culinary talents,” Post Oak Hotel general manager Steven Chou says. “We look forward to showcasing the beauty of the Texas Hill Country alongside the vibrancy of our hotel and its many amenities.”

Those interested in booking the Sky to Table experience (which is available until December) can reach out to experiences@thepostoak.com or call (346) 227-5100.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
How Sustainability Became a Way of Life in The Woodlands — Awards Are Nice, But the Impact on Real People Means So Much More
How Sustainability Became a Way of Life in The Woodlands — Awards Are Nice, But the Impact on Real People Means So Much More
read full series
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Curated Collection

Swipe
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6988 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,599,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6988 Bob O Link Drive
4222 Myerwood Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

4222 Myerwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,775,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4222 Myerwood Lane
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4029 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Selling Shufords
This property is listed by: Selling Shufords (214) 354-2323 Email Realtor
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
6747 Winton Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6747 Winton Street
Dallas, TX

$2,964,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6747 Winton Street
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X