This $60,000 Package at Houston’s Posh Oak Hotel Puts Rare Scottish Whiskey, Quail Hunt & Helicopter Wows at Your Beck and Call

The Post Oak Hotel's 'Sky to Table' immersive experience transports guests via helicopter to famed Joshua Creek Ranch for a quail hunt.

Houston’s Post Oak Hotel is taking luxury escapades to literally a new level with its unique new Sky to Table option. Geared towards those with deep pockets, this $60,000 package is a high-roller’s dream that includes luxe hotel accommodations, helicopter transport to a quail hunt, a chef-driven dinner to top off the hunt and more.

The multi-faceted adventure is for six. Coming out to a mere $10,000 per couple.

The Sky to Table adventure includes three days and two nights in billionaire Tilman Ferttita’s Forbes double Five-Star hotel in the heart of Houston’s Galleria area. After check-in, the fun beings with a private fitting and trunk show from luxury hunting gear purveyor Gordy & Sons.

Next, you visit the hotel’s cellar for a private Glenfiddich Scotch Whiskey tasting featuring 25-year and 30-year-old whiskeys and two other rare marks suggested by a Glenfiddich Scotch expert.

Highlight of day two is a scenic helicopter ride to Joshua Creek Ranch in Boerne, Texas for a quail hunt that will be led by the Post Oak’s executive chef Jean Luc Royere. The ranch is noted for its recognition as one of only four charter destinations in the entire United States to earn a place in the coveted Beretta Trident Program, the first system to rate shooting sports venues.

A Post Oak Hotel Touchdown

Following the hunt, participants get a complimentary breakfast at The Post Oak’s Bloom & Bee restaurant, massages in the hotel’s top rated spa and leisure time by the uber sexy pool. It’s full relaxation before the dinner chimes ring for chef Royere’s bespoke dinner menu showcasing the bounty of your quail hunt. Wine pairings will be selected by The Post Oak’s master sommelier team.

“The Sky to Table experience is truly unique and we are thrilled to offer our guests this carefully crafted excursion paired with our team’s exquisite culinary talents,” Post Oak Hotel general manager Steven Chou says. “We look forward to showcasing the beauty of the Texas Hill Country alongside the vibrancy of our hotel and its many amenities.”

Those interested in booking the Sky to Table experience (which is available until December) can reach out to experiences@thepostoak.com or call (346) 227-5100.