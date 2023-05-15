Post Oak Motor Cars is Offering Access to Bentley’s W-12 Engine Before Its Discontinued in 2024

Bentley Houston provides its clients with unparalleled access to some of the most coveted cars around the world.

Bentley Houston is helping its clients get their hands on this engine while they still can, in addition to other special edition cars.

When it comes to Bentleys (and luxury cars in general) in Houston, everyone knows Post Oak Motor Cars is the place to go. Owned by Tilman Fertitta, the company is home to Houston’s only authorized Bentley, dealership. They focus on creating an experience drivers will never forget.

Bentley Houston (part of Post Oak Motor Cars) is unlike any other Bentley dealer in the country. Located on the same property as the 5-Diamond Post Oak Hotel, the dealership takes the luxury buying experience to another level. And, with the group’s new location in The Woodlands with The Post Oak Collection, they can assist Bentley owners with service concierge including courtesy drop-off at the location, preventing the need to drive the cars down to Houston for service.

“We truly offer a lifestyle and pride ourselves on creating an experience when clients buy a Bentley from our store,” says Diane Caplan, Marketing Director for Post Oak Motor Cars. “From sipping champagne while you build your new Bentley to trips to Monterey Car Week where we entertain clients, the overall experience is what we focus on.”

In addition to curating once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Bentley Houston provides its clients with unparalleled access to some of the most coveted cars around the world including Bentleys with the iconic W-12 engine — which Bentley recently announced it was discontinuing in April 2024 after more than 100,000 units have been handcrafted in the company’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England to focus on becoming a leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

Bentley began production on the W-12 engine in 2002, and it is considered one of the most powerful engines the company has ever produced. Since Bentley began production on the W-12 engine in 2002, it has gone on to be the most successful 12 Cylinder engine of all time. As all automotive manufacturers move towards sustainability and electrification, the end of production of the iconic Bentley W12 engine signals the beginning of the end for automotive 12 cylinder engines.

But, in true Bentley Houston fashion, W-12 aficionados need not fear. The company is helping its clients get their hands on this engine while they still can, in addition to other special edition cars. Clients can currently order the Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur, or Continental GTs with a W-12 engine this year (albeit with a limited number of order slots available). They’ll also be offering the updated 2024 models and limited edition specialty cars, such as the recent announcement of the GT Le Mans Collection.

While the discontinuation of the W-12 engine may be sad news to Bentley drivers around the world, they can rest assured that Bentley is already working diligently to make the most powerful version of the W-12 engine to date. The ultimate iteration is confirmed as developing 750 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The increased torque figure forms the typical Bentley “torque plateau,” running from 1,750 rpm to 5,000 rpm with peak power at 5,500 rpm.

For those looking to get their hands on a Bentley W-12 engine while they still can, Bentley Houston is at their service.