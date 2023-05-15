Rex’s Seafood Dallas
Rex's Seafood and Market has locations in North Dallas and at Dallas Farmers Market. (Courtesy)

Montlake Cut's nautical bar is perfect for a drink and a plate.

You can definitely expect hearty meals from The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Dive Coastal Cuisine has been serving light and healthy seafood in Dallas since 2010. (Courtesy of Dive)

Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Seafood Restaurants — 12 Spots That Prove This City Knows Fish

From Oyster Palaces to Casual Markets

Rex's Seafood and Market has locations in North Dallas and at Dallas Farmers Market. (Courtesy)

Montlake Cut's nautical bar is perfect for a drink and a plate.

You can definitely expect hearty meals from The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Dive Coastal Cuisine has been serving light and healthy seafood in Dallas since 2010. (Courtesy of Dive)

When you think of cuisine in Dallas, the mind usually goes straight to steaks — or just meat in general. But this landlocked city actually has some great seafood as well.

From counter-service to fine dining, these are Dallas’ 12 best seafood restaurants.

Updated May 15, 2023

Rex’s Seafood and Market

6713 West Northwest Highway

With an additional location at Dallas Farmers Market, this North Dallas seafood spot offers a traditional restaurant setting to sit down and enjoy your meal. Serving some of the freshest seafood in Dallas, Rex’s is a go-to spot for lobster rolls, crab cakes, and red snapper.

You can also purchase seafood to-go from the market including Atlantic salmon, Chilean sea bass, Hawaiian swordfish, and more to take home and cook yourself.

TJs Seafood Dallas takeout
The crab cakes are a must-try at TJ’s Seafood.

TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill

4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

Opened in 1989, TJ’s is all about shellfish, grilled fish, fish tacos and sandwiches. The Oak Lawn location boasts favorites such as shrimp enchiladas, TJ’s fish tacos and crab cakes.

Come with a group and share a side of honey sriracha Brussels or charred corn and poblano hush puppies. Other options include sautéed squash, sea salt and herb fries, coconut rice and more.

The wine list has “fish friendly” red and white options, with a header that reads “Yes, Drink Red With Seafood.” For dessert, try the chocolate frangelico bread pudding with butterscotch creme.

 

Montlake Cut

8220 Westchester Drive

This University Park seafood spot is a concept from Nick Badonvinus (Brass Ram, Town Hearth, Desert Racer). Inspired by the Pacific Northwest, the menu offers everything from poke bowls to noodle dishes and taco plates.

Along with a raw bar and oyster bar, there is Neo Crudo with options such as smoked salmon, red snapper ceviche, hamachi and prime tartare. Get a side of garlic spinach, roasted cauliflower, or stir-fried Brussels to name a few.

 

Ocean Prime

2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150

In Uptown’s Rosewood Court, this upscale seafood restaurant is a must-try for fresh seafood. The national chain impresses with its classy interior, temperature-controlled enclosed terrace, and great fish. Led by Executive Chef Charles Tkacik, the restaurant boasts the popular “Smoking” Shellfish Tower as a stunning starter. Other can’t-miss dishes include the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Ocean sushi roll, ahi tuna entree, and Chilean Sea Bass. And don’t leave without an order of the Warm Butter Cake for dessert.

 

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

13340 Dallas Parkway

Located inside Galleria Dallas, this seafood restaurant serves up all the fresh fish you could ever want. Lobster, swordfish, salmon, redfish and more can be “simply prepared” with lemon butter. Order a side of truffle whipped potatoes, chardonnay roasted mushrooms, or lobster mac & cheese to complete your meal. The Oceanaire also has an oyster bar, raw bar, steak, soups and salads.

 

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W. Lovers Lane

The second restaurant from Tracy Rathbun and Lynae Fearing (their other concept is Shinsei), Lovers serves lunch and dinner. The spot is known for its tempura fried lobster spoons, which are meant for sharing. Entrees choices include Community IPA battered fish & chips, pecan crusted rainbow trout, and pan seared halibut to name a few. Or, if you’re more into handheld foods, order the lobster roll or fish tacos.

A unique aspect of this restaurant is that you can buy fish from the market. Everything from King Crab legs to Tiger Shrimp to flounder are available to bring home to cook.

 

Cafe Pacific

24 Highland Park Village

For upscale dining and seafood, this Highland Park restaurant is the place to go. Popular dishes include the three onion crusted sea bass, grilled Texas gulf red snapper, and ceviche. There’s also lobster and truffle risotto, scallops and smoked salmon.

Cafe Pacific also does a Sunday Brunch with crab cake Benedict, lobster Benedict, and smoked salmon Benedict.

 

Dock Local

3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150

Opened in 2020, this casual in West Village seafood spot originated from a food truck owned by Brett Curtis. All you have to do is order, take a number, and await items like “Hot Crab Quezo,” garlic lobster fries, and buttery lobster rolls.

Don’t miss the Lobster Grilled Cheese with Sriracha, lobster, crab queso, and gouda. Sides range from street corn to dockside pickles, while soups like clam chowder and lobster bisque also make an appearance.

 

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Avenue

A staple for seafood fine-dining in Uptown, this upscale chain has been serving fresh fish since 1992. Some must-try dishes include lobster bisque, crab claws, and crab cakes. The menu also boasts a chef’s daily oyster selection, ahi tuna crudo, and king crab.

If you’re not feeling seafood, Truluck’s has an entire menu full of steaks and plant-based items as well.

 

Dive Coastal Cuisine

3404 Rankin Street

Somewhat of a hidden gem in Dallas, this local seafood spot offers light and healthy entrees, salads, and sandwiches in a fast-casual setting. Opened by Franchesca Nor in 2010, the spot is known for its wraps, ahi tuna steak, and crab cakes. Favorite cocktails include the restaurant’s signature hibiscus berry smash with bourbon, a coconut margarita, and Dive Old Fashioned.

If you’re looking to eat healthier more often, you can order meal subscriptions from the Park Cities spot for the family or individual. Just choose which day of the week you would like them delivered.

 

Hudson House

Multiple Locations

This Dallas-based seafood spot is so good that it’s now expanded to Houston and Los Angeles. A local favorite for its fresh oysters and iced cold martinis, Hudson House offers a laid-back, upscale dining experience in three Dallas neighborhoods. Must-tries include the avocado dip, tuna tartare, and lobster roll.

Weekend brunch is also a favorite time to dine at Hudson House, as standout items include classic lox, French toast, and espresso martinis.

 

S&D Oyster Company

2701 McKinney Avenue

Another Uptown hit, this old-fashioned eatery has been serving fresh New Orleans-style fried shrimp and oysters since 1976. Favorites on the menu include the fried shrimp, oysters on half-shell, New Orleans Bar-B-Q Shrimp, and fried oysters. Also, don’t miss the Creole rice and hush puppies sides.

